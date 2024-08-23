Michael Warren/E+ via Getty Images

With the Fed expected to begin lowering interest rates at its September meeting, the forward-looking market has pushed the Real Estate sector to the top of the performance heap, sending it up 9% over the past quarter:

The Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (NYSE:RQI) can offer you exposure to real estate assets.

Fund Profile:

The Fund’s primary investment objective is high current income through investment in real estate securities. Capital appreciation is a secondary investment objective. Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the Fund's total assets are invested in income-producing common stocks and other securities issued by real estate companies, such as real estate investment trusts (REITs). Real estate securities include common stocks, preferred stocks, and other equity and debt securities issued by real estate companies, including REITs and similar REIT-like entities.

RQI had $2.4B in managed assets, as of 6/30/24.

RQI's distributions are managed/fixed, at $.08/month.

Management uses ~30% leverage, to increase returns. The expense ratio is 1.42%, plus 2.57% in interest expense. Lower interest rates should have an additional benefit to funds using leverage, in that their interest expenses should decline.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Dividends:

At $12.93, RQI yielded 7.42%. It will go ex-dividend next on 9/10/24, with a 9/30/24 pay date.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

2022, which had a series of interest rate hikes, was a mixed year for RQI.

Although NII and Net Realized Gains were much higher than in 2023, Unrealized Appreciation was -$759M, vs. a positive $162.8M in 2023. As a result, Net Assets declined by $645M in 2022, vs. a rise of $235M in 2023:

RQI 2023 annual report

Taxes:

RQI's 2024 distributions are estimated thus far as coming from 33.52% NII, 36.84% long-term capital gain distributions, and 29.65% Return of Capital.

ROC can offer you a tax deferral advantage, but it does decrease your tax basis, which will affect your eventual tax liability if you sell your shares.

RQI site

Holdings:

As of 6/30/24, RQI's holdings consisted of 80% common & preferred stocks, and 20% fixed income.

Telecoms were the top industry holding, at 13%, followed by Corporate Bonds, at 12%, Health Care and Data Centers, at 9%, Industrials and Preferreds, at 8%, Regional Malls and Specialty REIT's, at 5%, and Single Family home % Self Storage REIT's, at 4%:

RQI site

American Tower remains RQI's top holding, with Welltower and Prologis swapping 2nd and 3rd positions vs. their 9/30/23 weightings.

Invitation Homes dropped from 4.9% to 3.7%. Realty Income, which was a 4.3% weighting as of 9/30/23, was no longer in RQI's top 10 holdings, as of 6/30/24. Mid-America Apartments was also dropped from the top 10.

RQI site

Performance:

RQI has slightly outperformed the broad real estate sector over the past month, quarter, and so far in 2024, in addition to outperforming the sector on a total return basis over the past year. It has also outperformed the S&P over the past month and quarter, but both RQI and the real estate sector still trail the S&P year to date.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Looking back further, RQI has outperformed US Real Estate CEF's on a price and NAV basis over the past 3-, 5-, and 10-year periods:

RQI site

Valuations:

Buying CEF's at deeper than historic discounts to NAV can be a useful strategy, due to mean reversion. CEFs' daily valuations are calculated at the end of each trading day.

At its 8/20/24 $12.87 closing price, RQI was selling at a 5.09% discount to its NAV/Share — a slightly deeper discount than its 3- and 5-year historical averages, but not as deep of a discount as its 1-year figure of 6.48%.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Parting Thoughts:

At $12.93, RQI is less than 1% below its 52-week high of $13.00, and looks overbought on its stochastic chart. We rate it a Hold for now, but you may be able to pick up new shares if there's a September-October market pullback.

All tables furnished by Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, unless otherwise noted.