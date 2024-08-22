Eurozone PMI Picks Up In August Amid Olympics Boost

Summary

  • The composite PMI increased from 50.2 to 51.2 from July to August, mainly due to a jump in French services activity.
  • Meanwhile, eurozone manufacturing continues to be a big disappointment.
  • The underlying data still looks weak enough for the ECB to seriously consider another rate cut in September.

Aerial view of Paris city with Eiffel tower

Matteo Colombo/DigitalVision via Getty Images

By Bert Colijn

The August PMI is more difficult to interpret than usual, as French services activity has been boosted by effects from the Olympics. The upbeat services sector in France bolsters the entire bloc’s performance. Meanwhile, eurozone

