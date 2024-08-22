Klaus Vedfelt

My last look at Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) was in June, following their Q1 report. The article detailed the company's progress with obesity treatment candidates. Viking is developing both an oral and subcutaneous GLP-1/GIP dual agonist. This essentially follows the same mechanism of action as Eli Lilly's (LLY) subcutaneous Zepbound. I reasoned that both Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk (NVO) could command at least 50% of the obesity market come 2030. However, given the size of the obesity market (which could exceed $100 billion in a few years), there will most likely be a few more players. I believe it will behave similarly to the statin market in the 1990s. Basically, there is room for more than two blockbusters, and the ones that are currently available may not be the most popular in, say, seven years from now. Nonetheless, Viking faces significant financial and operational risk, particularly given that its target market will be extremely competitive. However, the potential for returns outweighed the risks, in my opinion, culminating in a "buy" recommendation. Since publication, Viking's stock has returned 26%, compared to 3% for the S&P 500.

Viking Therapeutics: Strategic Progress Amidst Fierce Competition

Viking has made notable progress, particularly with their lead obesity candidate, VK2735. They announced plans to advance the subcutaneous formulation of VK2735 directly into Phase 3 trials after discussions with the FDA, bypassing the usual Phase 2b trials. The company has an upcoming end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA scheduled later this year. This will be critical in finalizing the Phase 3 study design. Bypassing Phase 2b could save Viking at least one or two years in the drug development process. This would be a significant development for Viking (more on this below), but details regarding Phase 3 design will be key. Viking also plans to explore a monthly regimen, which would be an interesting differentiation from Zepbound, which requires weekly dosing. In addition, Viking plans to start a Phase 2 study for its oral formulation in Q4 2024.

Interestingly, Viking also presented preclinical data in mice for their own dual amylin and calcitonin receptor agonist drug.

The study demonstrated that Viking's dual amylin and calcitonin receptor agonists reduced food intake in lean rats in the period from 0 – 72 hours following a single subcutaneous dosing. At 72 hours following a single dose, Viking's compounds resulted in up to 8% body weight reductions compared to vehicle-treated animals. In a rodent model of diet-induced obesity, treatment with Viking's compounds for 24 days resulted in up to 10% weight loss from baseline.

As mentioned in my article detailing the obesity treatment landscape, Novo Nordisk is also developing an amylin receptor agonist, CagriSema. The drug is a combination of semaglutide (a GLP-1 agonist) and cagrilintide (a dual amylin/calcitonin receptor agonist). CagriSema reported robust weight loss in early-stage trials and is currently undergoing Phase 3 studies. A few other companies are trialing amylin agonism in Phase 1 trials (Eli Lilly, Zealand Pharma, and AstraZeneca). Given what we know of pramlintide, an amylin agonist approved for diabetes treatment, amylin agonism alone may not procure competitive weight loss due to a "short action and need for high doses." This is, in part, why companies are developing them in combination with another class or a single drug with dual agonism. In Viking's case, they are developing a dual amylin and calcitonin receptor agonist, like Novo's cagrilintide. Calcitonin agonism is thought to result in additional metabolic benefits like reduced appetite and improved energy expenditure, potentially enhancing weight loss effects and improving overall metabolic health.

Returning to their lead obesity treatment candidate, subcutaneous VK2735, for a discounted cash flow [DCF] analysis, I estimate that 5% of the US population will be using an anti-obesity treatment by 2028. In 2023, a report found that 1.7% of US adults were prescribed an anti-obesity treatment. 5% comes out to about 16.6 million people. Ideally, the more therapies available for obesity, the lower the prices will become. Novo's Wegovy, for example, can cost as much as $16,000 per year. As a result, I opted for a more conservative price of $12,000/year for VK2735.

The final calculation assumes linear growth in market share (0.1 market share) until the peak sales year, consistent drug pricing, specified probabilities of success (specific for phase 3 drugs targeting metabolic and chronic indications based on historical data), fixed COGS and operating expense percentages, and a defined discount rate to calculate the present value of future cash flows. The final risk-adjusted net present value ($13.9 billion) is the sum of all discounted profits from the market entry year until 2039. I believe this is likely the "blue-sky valuation" for Viking (10% market share is very optimistic) and the top bid they could feasibly receive at this moment in the event of an acquisition.

Obviously, a lot of assumptions go into any DCF analysis, especially one that models a drug that will not be available for years. A major assumption in this one is that VK2735 will be a conventional Phase 3 drug (in the context of timeline) by the end of the year. If this had not been the case and VK2735 had gone through Phase 2b trials, its market entry year could have been pushed back to 2030 and its peak sales year to 2037. This simple adjustment reduces the risk-adjusted net present value to approximately $9 billion. Now, I only model until 2039. The discount rate after 2039 significantly reduces net present value (for example, how much is $100,000 worth to you in 2040 versus now?). While Wall Street analysts are focused on the cost savings associated with skipping a Phase 2b trial ("hundreds of thousands of dollars"), the bigger picture is the billions of dollars in revenue the drug could generate if it hits the market two years earlier than expected. It should also be noted that there are risks that come with skipping Phase 2b. For example, VK2735 could face more stringent scrutiny in Phase 3, resulting in a delayed timeline, and/or have less time to refine dosing strategies.

Financial Health

As of June 30, Viking reported $43.915 million in cash and cash equivalents. Short-term investments totaled $898.348 million. Total current assets were $945.724 million, while total current liabilities were just $25.093 million.

Due to the company's pipeline advancing to later-stage trials, Viking's R&D expenses increased to $23.769 million in Q2. G&A expenses were relatively flat at $10.285 million.

As the company is unprofitable, I will calculate the cash runway. In the first six months of 2024, Viking utilized $34.647 million in cash for operating activities. This suggests a monthly burn rate of around $6 million. If we divide Viking's cash and investments by this figure, we see a cash runway that easily extends into 2026. Assumptions beyond that, however, are challenging, considering late-stage obesity and MASH trials are likely to cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

Note: Cash runway and burn estimates are based on historical data and my analysis and should be viewed as estimates only. The term "cash burn" can encompass various factors beyond cash flow, making these estimates somewhat subjective. If companies provide forward-looking estimates in their earnings releases, I will include them to supplement my analysis.

VKTX Stock: Risk/Reward Analysis & Investment Recommendation

To summarize, VK2735 "skipping a grade" is a significant development that I do not believe investors have priced in, but upward revisions are likely later this year following the FDA meeting and Phase 3 initiation. Judging by my DCF analysis, Viking's stock can be viewed as undervalued. As such, VKTX remains a "buy," especially within the context of a barbell portfolio.

However, VKTX does not come without risks. A 10% market share in a major indication like obesity with pharmaceutical giants as key competitors is far from guaranteed. This would be a significant accomplishment for a company the size of Viking, especially if they ventured into the market themselves. Furthermore, the obesity market will likely be more saturated than it is today. Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), for example, after acquiring Carmot Therapeutics in December, is developing oral and subcutaneous weight loss drugs that are quite similar to Viking's offerings. Both companies have comparable timelines. There are a few other companies vying for obesity approval. As alluded to earlier, neither Eli Lilly nor Novo are sitting on their hands. They are also working on oral drugs and investigating alternative mechanisms of action. VK2735 may fail in late-stage trials or be perceived as inferior (in terms of safety, efficacy, and so on) to alternative treatments such as Wegovy. There are also "gray swan" events that may occur. For example, governments may impose price restrictions on weight-loss drugs in the future, similar to what we've seen with insulin pricing, limiting their profitability. Insurers may impose strict criteria for reimbursement, reducing the total addressable market. Any negative publicity surrounding obesity drugs (i.e., safety concerns) could lead to reduced adoption. Economic factors, like a recession, could influence the market for obesity treatments as patients might not be able to afford expensive obesity drugs that are often not covered by insurance.

As always, investors should maintain a diversified portfolio to avoid exposing themselves to idiosyncratic risks that may lead to ruin depending on their allocation.

