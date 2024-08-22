Credicorp: Yape Growth Is A Tailwind

Aug. 22, 2024 9:34 AM ETCredicorp Ltd. (BAP) Stock
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
5.39K Followers

Summary

  • Q2 earnings showed a decrease in net profit but positive trends in loan portfolio growth and asset quality improvement.
  • There is a positive outlook for Credicorp due to improving economic conditions in Peru, and Yape success.
  • Attractive valuation and solid fundamentals make Credicorp a buy.

Quechua woman from the Andes taking money from an ATM. Indigenous communities already have access to electronic money

Carlos Duarte/E+ via Getty Images

Following our initiation of coverage of Intercorp Financial Services (IFS), today we deep-dive into another South American bank: Credicorp (NYSE:BAP). Credicorp is a Peruvian financial holding company with a presence also

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
5.39K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BAP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BAP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BAP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News