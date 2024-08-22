JHVEPhoto

Investment thesis

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) is the largest insurance broker and risk advisor in the world and advises 95% of the Fortune 1000. The company profits from both perceived uncertainty and real risk, and specifically businesses looking to hedge against them. Even if on a second or third degree through suppliers or materials, my portfolios have a comparatively large exposure to i.e. China or other unfavorable risk factors, which I was looking to hedge against. And I think many other investors face the same issues if examined closer. MMC allows for at the least partial hedging while growing outside of high-risk situations and not having direct exposure to the insurance sector itself.

Sector and business overview

Individuals and companies like to mitigate the risk they are exposed to, to have less possible liability. Insurance enables just that, it spreads risk so no one entity has to carry it alone.

For most individuals, this can often be pretty simple or they don't invest the time needed to find the "perfect" insurer or policy.

For businesses (MMCs main clientele), however, protecting dozens or hundreds of assets globally and ensuring that they are properly insured against just as many potential risk factors with the right insurer, who can pay in a down-scenario, can be very complex and require specialized knowledge, data and research. I see Marsh McLennan's clients being companies as favorable, as it is often not clear to individuals what value insurance brings - while companies are often mandated to have insurance by law or to get financing.

This is what Marsh McLennan has done for its clients since its founding in 1871; find the right insurers, with the right policies, and place clients with them at an acceptable price to protect their assets.

Segment overview

Marsh McLennan has two segments: "Risk and Insurance Services" and "Consulting".

Risk and Insurance Services:

Marsh and GuyCarpenter are the two "Risk and Insurance services"-businesses.

Marsh, with a total revenue share of 51%, focuses on traditional insurance brokering, and risk advisory and offers an analytics platform for its clients which include companies, institutions, Insurers, and high-net-worth individuals.

GuyCarpenter's 11% revenue share is generated through offering solutions for reinsurance, which can be defined as insurance for insurers. Solutions include analytical, risk management, and actuarial services as well as advising insurers on these topics.

Consulting :

Mercer and OliverWyman offer consulting services to predominantly corporate clients.

Mercer's 24% share of revenue is generated by consulting clients on health, wealth, and career benefits packaging and selecting the right insurance and healthcare providers.

Research and investment management services as well as "outsourced Chief Investment Officer"- services are also included in their offering:

OliverWyman is a leading management consultancy and the global number 5 by revenue. Services are focused on consulting on strategy, operations, and risk management - on top of that, they provide consulting for virtually every part of a business you can think of as well. OliverWyman's revenue, which has a share of 14% of the total revenues of MMC, is primarily earned by fees paid by clients.

Revenue for the other businesses is generated by a mixture of commissions and fees paid by clients, as well as fees paid by insurers and reinsurers. The commission part is why Marsh McLennan is exposed to the insurance pricing cycle:

As you might have seen with the increase in insurance prices, we seem to be between 2-3 currently, and it's likely that growth slows parallel to the broader insurance market. Looking at analyst estimates, I think the market has somewhat priced this in, however, it's possible we do see a drop in stock price in the short-term, despite meeting expectations.

Naturally, the "Consulting" side of the business is more volatile and, due to its discretionary nature, less resilient in economic downturns. However, it also carries more organic growth and is the smaller of the two segments.

Geographical exposure

With ca. 85% of revenue in developed, western markets the geographic risk is very limited. As management has noted in one of the last earnings calls that "we’re the clear market leader by some margin in Asia-Pac" and "the same can be said in Latin America" the company is still well positioned to participate in the projected GDP growth of the emerging markets. Yet, we shouldn't forget that the US and Europe are by far the biggest insurance markets.

Moat

Marsh McLennan and its clients usually have long working relationships. As MMC knows its client's risk exposure and has experience in protecting client assets, it potentially creates more risk in switching brokers.

So the customer lock-in and switching costs should be substantial. This is supported by an unmatched global scale, and with that insights, in the industry. Which especially large businesses, which appear to be MMC's main customers, should value over smaller competitors.

Additionally, the consulting side, represented by Mercer and Oliver Wyman, is helping to keep customers in the company's ecosystem or get them into it through upselling. Competitors have historically lacked in their consulting offerings, but are looking to catch up. On one side showing that it's working, on the other side increasing competition.

As can be seen in the section explaining the segments, Marsh McLennan is deeply entrenched in many companies and even insurers' and reinsurers' workflows. This allows them to generate proprietary data, which again shows benefits to their leading scale, with the potential to further entrench themselves by offering services on a large scale before competitors can catch on.

We should not forget that insurance brokering is by nature not a very differentiated sector with rather low barriers to entry and many small players. This has led to consolidation at the top (the Top 4 mostly; Marsh, Aon, WTW, and AJG) over the last decade, mainly through acquisitions. This explains the amount of debt on MMC's balance sheet, besides the capital-light business model.

Finances

MMCs long-term debt, capital lease and cash + short-term investments (Qualtrim)

As we can see debt is at elevated levels at 3.5x free cash flow. Considering the average cost of capital at around 5%, as can be seen in the company's most recent 10-Q, this requires the company to generate at least $620 million in cash flow annually to service its long-term debt. Far from concerning, looking at the free cashflow development over the last decade:

Stock-based compensation adjusted FCF, with the FY24 analyst estimates marked in red (ca. 3.6b) (Qualtrim)

Revenue growth has been more consistent than free cash flow growth, with continuous YoY growth for every year in the past decade. As usual, for large insurance brokers, much of this growth has been generated by acquisitions.

MMC revenue 2014-2023 (Qualtrim)

Most notably, MMC has had very strong margin expansion:

Operating margin 2008 - 2024 (MMC Investor presentation)

This has driven above-market free cash flow growth of over 13% CAGR. I wouldn't expect these levels of margin expansion going forward, as in the first years the company was also rebounding from the great financial crisis. However, I think margin expansion and growth in line with the market at 4-6% are likely to continue, allowing MMC to hold its dominant position in the industry. While I remain bullish on the company and think it can outperform peers I would rather under, than over, estimate growth.

Shareholder returns

MMC shareholder returns and capital allocation (MMC investor presentation)

Marsh McLennan has historically returned a lot of its cash to shareholders via buybacks and dividends. At a current buyback yield of 1% and a dividend yield of 1.5% (growing at 12%, 5y CAGR).

Overall I think this capital allocation, the result of a capital-light business, is good and attractive and the continuous acquiring of smaller competitors ensures long-term growth for shareholders.

Valuation and competitors

The special exposure of insurance broking to corporate clients is something other companies could provide us with as well, namely MMC's competitors Aon (AON), Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG), and Willis Towers Watson (WTW).

But first, let's get to valuation and to interpreting it.

Company Marsh McLennan (MMC) Aon (AON) Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) Willis Towers Watson (WTW) Forward FCF-Yield 3.6% 3.6% 3.8% 5% Forward P/E-ratio 25.4x 21.8x 27.9x 16.87x 5y revenue CAGR 8.7% 4.5% 7.7% 2.2% 10y revenue CAGR 6.4% 1.3% 12.2% 10% Click to enlarge

While historical market growth is in the 5-6% area, this table shows us that performance has varied widely among the top 4, and personally makes me appreciate the consistent growers: MMC and AJG. For example, WTW's growth might seem good at a 10-year CAGR, in reality, the company has performed a merger in 2015 and almost underperformed inflation since then. At the same time, only MMC and Aon have accelerated growth together with the market in the last 5 years, though Aon still lost market share overall.

In conclusion, Aon might be the largest competitor but has also grown among the slowest historically, while WTW has been a general disappointment. AJG, relative to its historic growth, has underperformed in the medium-term, while still outgrowing the market.

If higher growth returns AJG's higher valuation might be warranted, however in my opinion the dilution shareholders face (often exceeding 2-3% a year) is too much, especially considering MMC does buybacks and has a higher dividend yield. Additionally, MMC has a wider moat, supported by a superior scale. I might revisit AJG in the future, however, as its growth has been stellar over the past decade.

MMC's valuation seems justified to me at the current price point ($222/share) relative to the company's and its competitor's performance, as well as future prospects.

Catalysts

A big part of my investment thesis is that should something, that requires a lot of hedging against risk occur, the demand for MMC's services rises. Resulting in a rise in insurance costs and/or brokering, advisory, and consulting demand, and with that boosting MMC's top and bottom lines.

In my opinion, possible scenarios include an invasion of Taiwan from China, shipping becoming more risky due to Red Sea conflicts, or companies looking to insure property in Europe against possible Russian advances. Of course, keep in mind, the most painful drawdowns are caused by what is unknown.

In the worst case to my thesis, a down scenario (with no upside for MMC) should have similar effects of a recession, leading to a stagnation or decline in revenue.

Exposure and risks

People-driven: While having no history of it and with an industry-leading Glassdoor score, strikes or becoming unattractive to highly qualified employees could hurt the company. Additionally, salary increases could hurt margins in the future.

Low-risk environment: Although it looks like the calm times are past us sometimes, it is possible a much lower-risk environment lies before us. As the company massively benefits from businesses looking for insurance and risk mitigation, this could hamper growth.

Insurance pricing: This goes hand in hand with the point before; if the cost of insurance falls MMC's top and bottom lines may get hit. This cycle has been almost inevitable in the past, however, this also means the company has experience in dealing with it.

M&A: If management is unable to allocate capital to accretive deals or allocates capital to the wrong deals, this could slow growth or cause long-term integration issues.

Regulation: Just like insurance companies, brokers also face regulations they have to adhere to. Failing to meet these could result in fines or a loss of reputation.

"Black swan" event: Should a global event occur, that inflicts such high losses on insurance companies that the industry might fail to function correctly, it is likely Marsh McLennan is not able to sustain their revenue levels - even though cushioned from the insurance markets. Possible events could be immense losses for insurers from natural catastrophes or a major financial crisis. While not likely to happen, looking at history, I think this is a fair concern to have for companies with large exposure to the financial industry.

Conclusion

In my view, there might be stronger businesses with stronger moats. But very few of them, if any, give you as favorable, defensive exposure with the ability to grow stronger during difficult times.

With an adequate valuation compared to peers, I believe MMC is a fair buy at current prices. Yet, it's important to have cash on hand to take advantage of a potential sell-off. As, if the market has incorrectly estimated the timing of a drop in revenue growth, the stock may suffer from a mild sell-off. In line with my buy rating, MMC is currently a medium-sized position in my portfolio. However with a lower cost basis, as I bought my shares before I started writing.