AMDL Can Be A Good Trading Vehicle For Those Seeking Additional Risk

Javier Lizarazo Guerra

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL) is a leveraged portfolio that seeks to achieve 2x the daily returns of the underlying asset, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). Similar to other leveraged portfolios, AMDL is meant to be actively traded on a day-to-day basis, with a basis reset on the following day. For this reason, AMDL may not be appropriate for long-term, buy-and-hold investors and should only be considered by those seeking to actively trade on a daily basis. Given my bullish sentiment towards AMD shares, I recommend AMDL with a buy rating.

Disclaimer: I am bullish on the underlying stock, AMD, and recommend reviewing my research and company reports prior to investing in AMDL to fully understand the investment strategy.

AMD Is About To Accelerate Their Growth Strategy (Earnings Preview)

AMD Q4 Earnings Preview: Growth Is Far From Over

Investment Thesis For AMD

AMD develops high-performance semiconductors for the technology industry with chips designed for servers, networking equipment, PCs, gaming, and embedded chips for automotive and industrial applications. AMD competes in the AI space with their MI300X series GPUs and is developing their MI350 GPU to compete with Nvidia's (NVDA) Blackwell series GPUs. AMD's GPUs are said to be preferred for AI inferencing over AI training, an area in which Nvidia's GPUs are mostly found. As of July 29, 2024, I have a price target of $222/share for AMD shares.

How The Strategy Works

AMDL seeks to return 2x the daily returns of the underlying AMD asset on a daily basis, before fees. This means that the daily returns of AMDL will be roughly 2x the daily returns of AMD shares. This is achieved with the use of short-term and long-term swap contracts with daily rebalancing and daily compounding. Because of these factors, holding the ETF for longer than a single day can result in a compounding effect over time that will differ from the targeted 2x return of AMD. For multiple consecutive periods of positive returns, this can benefit investors as they may realize returns beyond the 2x target; however, this is mirrored to the negative. Multiple consecutive days of negative returns can compound losses beyond the 2x performance, resulting in significant risk to the investor.

TradingView

Granted, comparing the daily chart of AMD and AMDL, this target return doesn't necessarily always hold true; however, it does provide for excess gains, or losses, over the underlying stock.

TradingView

Comparing the two names on a longer-term basis, it's clear that the compounding effect takes hold. It is quite prevalent that long-term holders will realize significantly more downside risk than the 2x target and well beyond the risk associated with holding the underlying asset. For this reason, it is recommended that AMDL shares be held for no longer than a single day.

Taking into account the substantial 1-year losses as depicted in the chart above, regaining those losses by sustaining a position in AMDL during a period of sequential positive returns will be more daunting than cutting one's losses, given the basis reset at market close. This means that an investor may not necessarily participate in the upward momentum as intended if the stock returns to positivity. In this instance, I would recommend cutting one's losses and potentially turning to investing directly in AMD as opposed to the leveraged strategy.

Corporate Reports

AMD shares have historically traded with under 20% volatility. Shares oftentimes trade with higher volatility around earnings or market-driven events, which may result in AMDL returns deviating from the 2x target.

TradingView

Lastly, what makes AMDL appealing is the ETF's liquidity. The average daily trading volume is 5.37mm, making this a more liquid asset to enter and exit a position with relative ease. Despite the portfolio being relatively small at $125mm in AUM, the average volumes traded should support the necessary liquidity for a trader to actively manage this strategy.

Conclusion

AMDL is a leveraged portfolio that is meant to be traded on a daily basis in order to realize the targeted 2x returns over the underlying asset. This strategy is not intended to be part of a buy-and-hold strategy as the portfolio is rebalanced daily and will lead to a compounding effect during times of sequential gains or losses driven by the underlying stock. Given my bullish sentiment towards AMD, I recommend AMDL with a buy rating.