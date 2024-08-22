Robert Way

With Q2 earnings around the corner and Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) long on my radar, now seems the perfect time for a deep dive into the company. LULU has been one of the worst performers in the S&P 500 this year, with its stock dropping over 49% and its P/E multiple being slashed in half. To put this into perspective, Lululemon is now trading at a discount compared to peers such as Foot Locker (FL) and Under Armour (UAA), a scenario that would have been hard to believe in prior years. As a long-time customer and follower of the company's success, I find it strange to see it in this unloved state. Lululemon has delivered incredible returns for its shareholders over the past decade, with a 563.8% return compared to the S&P 500's 181.8%.

On the surface, Lululemon's fundamentals don't seem to add up to its underperformance. It reminds me of the saying, "There's gotta be a pony in here somewhere," and I believe LULU is that pony. The company has a fortress balance sheet with zero debt (yes, you read that right), strong revenue growth projections of 10% to 11% for FY2024, industry-leading margins, and roughly 10% EPS growth at the midpoint of management's guidance. So why the negative sentiment, and why have investors seemingly thrown in the towel?

For one, Lululemon is facing real challenges in its backyard. Growth among its primary customer base, U.S. women, appears to be plateauing. Additionally, execution hiccups, fears of competition (wildly overblown), and concerns about the Chinese consumer have turned Lululemon into a "show me" story.

Despite the prevailing negative sentiment, I see a different picture for Lululemon. I'm taking a contrarian stance and view this pullback as a "pound-the-table" buying opportunity for a generational company. Most of the current issues appear cyclical, and the others are the company getting in their way and likely to be smoothed over within a few quarters. I am rating LULU as a "Strong Buy" and I am adding shares aggressively. Here's why:

Execution hiccups in the core market

It's no secret that Lululemon's core market is U.S. women. Since founding in Vancouver in 1998, Lululemon has specialized in high-quality, premium athletic wear for women and did not even introduce a men's line until 2014. During FY2023, the company's women's line represented 64% of net revenue. With 79% of total revenue coming from North America, the women's Americas market alone contributed 50.56% of total revenues, or $4.86 billion. When LULU reported just 3% growth in North America during Q1, with men's growth significantly outpacing women's, it suggested flattish to declining growth in the company's crown jewel market. For a company known for achieving over 20% CAGR in its women's line, this measly growth led to investors and analysts sounding the alarm.

Management did provide some color into this unusual stagnation during the Q1 conference call, with CEO Calvin McDonald telling analysts:

"When looking at women's, we did not maximize the business in the U.S., which resulted from several missed opportunities, including a color palette and our core assortment, particularly in leggings, that was too narrow. Where we had color, guests responded well, we just needed more as they are looking for additional choices. And we are also out of stock in some of our smaller sizes."

In late July, the company also pulled its highly anticipated "Breezethrough" leggings following negative reviews. While management cited design adjustments as the reason, the prevailing view is that the critical reviews were due to the product's unflattering look. This design flaw came on the heels of Chief Product Officer Sun Choe's departure after seven years, adding to investors' wall of worries.

While these execution hiccups are rare for Lululemon, this isn't the first time they have faced product or operational challenges. In 2017, after an unexpected Q4 earnings miss, management attributed the shortfall to a spring collection with inadequate color depth. Similar to current circumstances, opinion follows trend as analyst downgrades flooded in as the stock sold off sharply. The company also suffered from a "see-through" pant scandal in 2013, leading to a recall of women's black Luon bottoms. These bottoms accounted for 17% of women's pant sales at the time and were a severe financial setback during that fiscal year. The good news is that, in both of these setbacks, Lululemon bounced back rather quickly.

I believe the current color and size assortment issues will be no different. During the Q1 conference call, management indicated that these inventory issues should be resolved in the second half of the fiscal year, with additional innovations planned for the women's line. The critical point is that these problems are self-inflicted rather than a demand issue. Although it's disappointing to see a new product line get pulled, consumers are still willing and interested in purchasing these $100+ leggings. As management smoothes over these internal issues in the coming quarters, I expect a return to business as usual. The best part of these execution missteps is that, despite management's proven track record of delivering on promises, the street remains skeptical that issues will be resolved in the second half. This means that if management can address these self-inflicted issues as they have guided for, there's potential for significant positive surprises that are not currently baked in. While the street and investors cannot fathom this now, these execution hiccups will be a blip on the radar.

China: Lululemon's silver lining

In 2019, Lululemon outlined an ambitious five-year growth plan to double revenues by 2023. Analysts had asked Lululemon to jump, and the company responded, "How high?" A key pillar of this lofty goal came from international expansion, with the goal of quadrupling total sales. Lululemon achieved this goal two years early, prompting them to launch a new growth strategy, "Power of Three x2," with the same goal of quadrupling international revenues by 2026. China, the world's second-largest market, is vital to this push for global expansion. In FY2023, mainland China accounted for 10% of Lululemon's total sales, or just under 50% of international sales. The success has continued into Q1 of this year, with sales in mainland China surging 45% year-over-year.

Lululemon Investor Relations

Lululemon's entry into China began in 2013 with three showrooms in Beijing and Shanghai. Unlike many American retail brands, Lululemon took a deliberately cautious approach to expanding in China. Rather than undergoing rapid expansion, LULU focused on building brand equity and gaining trust within the community. They did this by partnering with female key opinion leaders (KOLS) and fitness influencers, organizing community-driven events such as the "Unroll China" yoga class in 2016, which drew over 5,000 participants in Beijing. The strategy has resonated with Chinese consumers, who now refer to Lululemon as the "Hermes of Yoga." The company opened its 100th store in mainland China in 2023, marking its 10th anniversary. Management has no plans to slow down, with 30 of the 35 to 40 new stores expected in FY2024 slated for mainland China. This forecasted expansion would bring the total to nearly 160 stores in China, less than half of the 367 in the United States. Considering China's population is 4x the size of the United States, this expansion seems to be in the early innings.

Lululemon Investor Relations

One of the reasons for Lululemon's success over the years in China is favorable secular trends, including the rising popularity of health and fitness. A key driver behind this is the "Healthy China 2030" initiative, which aims to engage 700 million people in physical activities at least once a week. The Chinese government has heavily invested in this, committing CNY 5 trillion to the sports industry by 2025. The country is already beginning to bear fruits from this labor, as evidenced by the increase in gyms from 500 in 2001 to 85,149 in 2022. Younger Chinese consumers, mainly Gen Z and millennial women, are increasingly interested in health and fitness activities such as yoga or pilates. Lululemon is a key beneficiary of this trend, as a beloved Western brand in a niche market with very little local competition. Management is well aware of the potential of their expansion in China, with CEO Calvin McDonald having this to say:

"Our international business remains under-penetrated and continues to represent a significant growth opportunity. For the full year 2023, international was only 21% of our business, and over the long run, I see the potential for it to grow to 50% as we continue to expand our presence outside of North America."

While achieving 50% international revenue is a long-term strategy, concentrating on global expansion while getting their house in order domestically is a sound near term approach. With fears of a slowing Chinese consumer still circulating and clouding sentiment, the China's growth engine remains an underappreciated aspect of the Lululemon story.

Overblown fears of competition

Aside from the execution missteps, a significant driver of negative sentiment has been the growing competition in the athleisure space. Analysts and investors continue highlighting that brands like Alo and Vuori are "eating Lululemon's lunch." In my opinion, this perception seems more speculative than grounded in reality. To truly understand the competitive landscape, consider the following facts:

In 2022, the global athleisure market was valued at approximately $350 billion. Based on FY2023 total revenues, this means Lululemon holds a 2.75% share of the total addressable market. According to a BTIG report that cites Earnest Analytics, Alo and Vuori have each gained roughly one percentage point of market share over the past year. Despite these gains by competitors, Lululemon has achieved 9% growth in America's revenues during FY2023 and, most importantly, has largely maintained its market share.

How is this possible? Despite Alo and Vuori "nipping at the heels" of Lululemon, the athleisure market itself is rapidly expanding. From 2024 to 2030, the global athleisure market is projected to grow at a 9.3% compound annual growth rate, reaching $662.56 billion. If Lululemon's market share declined to 2.25%, its total revenues would still reach $14.9 billion in 2030 (55% increase over FY2023 revenues.)

While Lululemon has dominated and essentially created the athleisure market, the notion of a global monopoly was never realistic. The good news is that despite competition from smaller players and a series of self-inflicted missteps, Lululemon has managed to maintain its market share. As these missteps are resolved in the near term, I expect this noise of "increased competition" to fade quickly.

Fortress balance sheet fuels accelerated share repurchases

As previously mentioned, Lululemon's financials certainly do not suggest they should be one of the S&P 500's worst performers of the year. Remarkably, the company boasts a balance sheet completely free of long-term debt, a rarity for any company, let alone a laggard. At the time of the Q1 earnings report, LULU held $1.9 billion in cash and cash equivalents. The company continues to be a cash machine, generating $1.64 billion of free cash flow last fiscal year.

So, what does a debt-free company with no dividend and a huge pile of cash do? It rewards shareholders through share buybacks. Over the past decade, management has reduced its shares outstanding count by 12.8%. During Q1 alone, the company repurchased $297 million worth of shares. The board also approved an additional $1 billion for the stock repurchase program, bringing the total repurchase authorization to $1.7 billion. Given the incredibly cheap valuation we continue to see, I expect that management has significantly accelerated this repurchases.

A key detail that many investors may have overlooked in the Q1 conference call is that the current FY2024 EPS guidance does not factor in the impact of future repurchases past the earnings release date (June 5th). To illustrate the potential impact of this with some basic math: If buybacks do not accelerate but maintain the Q1 rate of $297 million per quarter, and we ignore Q2 altogether, total buybacks in the second half would be another $594 million. If management achieves the midpoint of their EPS guidance range ($14.37), accounting for these additional buybacks at an average purchase price of $280 (which would decrease shares outstanding by 1.68%), the FY2024 EPS will increase by $.24 from buybacks alone. Coupling these buybacks with management successfully fixing execution missteps could translate to significant upside to FY2024 guidance.

Valuation

Lululemon Investor Relations, Author's calculations

Starting with the top line, I used the midpoint of management's guidance, forecasting $10.75 billion in sales. For FY2026 and FY2027, I projected revenue growth of 10% and 12%. This would suggest that management successfully achieves its goal of doubling revenues by calendar year 2026, exceeding the target by $730 million. This expectation seems pretty reasonable, given that management met the first "Power of Three x2" goal two years ahead of schedule.

For adjusted gross margins, I based my FY2024 forecast on management's guidance of flat margins year-over-year. To be conservative, I elected to keep margins flat through FY2027. Operating margins are projected to expand by ten basis points each fiscal year, consistent with management's guidance of modest expansion. Regarding shares outstanding, I forecasted a 1.68% reduction for FY2024 and a 1% annual reduction after that. This forecast is relatively conservative given the robust free cash flow generation, strong balance sheet, and $1.7 billion remaining in the repurchase authorization. For example, using the entire $1.7 billion for share repurchases through FY2027 and purchasing at an average price of $350 (a deliberate premium) would reduce the share count by nearly 5 million, in line with my forecast.

For FY2024 adjusted EPS, I used the midpoint of management's guidance at $14.37. I projected 11% EPS growth in FY2026 and 13% growth in FY2027, consistent with management's guidance of EPS growth outpacing total revenue growth. This results in an adjusted EPS of $18.02 in FY2027. By applying a 23x P/E multiple, which is less than half of Lululemon's five-year average, we land at a share price of $415. While a 23x P/E multiple is conservative compared to the five-year average of 44.87, I do not anticipate a return to this elevated multiple. I feel that this contracted multiple bakes in the negative sentiment and execution risks. This price target implies potential upside of 56% for shares of LULU, translating to a 16.12% compound annual growth rate over three years.

Risks

While I am very bullish on Lululemon's long-term trajectory, it's important to acknowledge the risks associated with this investment. Some of these include:

Slowdown in consumer spending: As a premium brand in the consumer discretionary space, Lululemon is extremely sensitive to shifts in consumer health. A downturn in consumers would severely impact Lululemon's growth.

Failure to regain growth in the U.S. women's market: This is the core segment for LULU. If management fails to address the current execution issues, sales could remain under pressure.

A shift in consumer tastes: While the global athleisure market is very popular, consumer tastes can shift quickly, which could severely damage Lululemon's growth prospects.

Bottom line

I am highly confident in going against the herd with this incredible company. Although I can acknowledge that Lululemon has faced some execution issues, I believe these issues are fixable in the near term, and sentiment has gotten overextended. Lululemon has successfully navigated similar situations, and this time is no different. I continue aggressively buying shares at these levels and view this as a generational buying opportunity. I rate LULU as a "Strong Buy" with a price target of $415.