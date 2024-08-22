Miro Nenchev

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) reported its Q2 2024 earnings about two weeks ago, missing on adjusted EPS by 13 cents but beating by $8.4 million at the top line. Incidentally, earnings were announced on the day of the broad-market dip; DAC bucked it with a 4% gain leading into the release, but market pressure seems to have quickly reversed that and forced the stock to find its bottom again near $79 before it could rally back to over $82 over the next two weeks. The interesting thing here is that DAC missed analyst estimates on EPS for four quarters straight, and although it appears as though investors have been increasingly less forgiving of its performance, they've still sent the stock up by 30% between Q3 2023 and Q2 2024.

My thesis here is a mixed one, hinting at a Hold, but I'm rating it a borderline Buy at this time due to several factors that I've outlined in this analysis. My reservations still remain, however, and that's because the market doesn't seem to appreciate the company's performance on several levels. On the one hand, DAC is a very strong performer in this space, with a strong balance sheet in a capital-intensive industry, a resilient operational model in an uncertain global environment rife with conflict, and excellent revenue visibility, not to mention attractive valuation levels far below its book value, revenues, and earnings; on the other hand, the stock price has a very low correlation to fundamentals - based on its strong cash flows, tangible book value, still-high utilization of container vessels, relatively low leverage, and other metrics, it should be trading at much higher levels. Unfortunately, it's not, which means the market will likely continue to value it at such depressed levels. The end result is that the stock probably won't get re-rated to higher valuation multiples in a hurry even if performance remains strong; hence, the borderline Buy recommendation.

SA

The Company

Although this Greek company promotes itself as "one of the largest independent owners of modern, large-size containerships", you'll notice that there are several qualifiers in that excerpt from the company's website. If you look at the top operators who both own and charter their containerships, you're not likely to find DAC in the top ten. However, you'll see some of the top operators feature prominently in DAC's customer list. As a matter of fact, as of FY 2023, 6 customers accounted for 68% of all operating revenues. CMA CGM is their largest, accounting for nearly a quarter of operating revenues for the period.

The company currently (as of Q2 2024) owns 70 containerships and 17 container newbuilds, with the consolidated TEU or twenty-foot equivalent unit capacity totaling 581,297 TEUs. In addition, DAC has now moved into the drybulk shipping business by acquiring 10 vessels with an aggregate capacity of 1,760,861 DWT or deadweight tonnage.

I believe this is a prudent move by management to take advantage of the supply gap in bulk shipping. As the largest importer of commodities (drybulk), China remains a key driver of growth in this segment. For instance, coal-based power capacity in China grew by 47.4GW - just 2% in 2023, but new capacity that was being constructed the same year totals 70.2GW, which far outstrips expansion in the rest of the world, which only totals 3.7GW. This need for power security is a major focus for the PRC, and that's one of the growth catalysts for the entire drybulk segment. Additionally, the demand for iron ore and other commodities remains strong globally. Per Morten Løvstad, Vice President and Global Business Director for Bulk Carriers at DNV:

Demand for iron ore, which has the biggest share of the global dry bulk market, is still strong. Even the demand for coal, which has the second-largest share, has remained strong despite forecasts that this would decrease due to the energy transition. On top of this, the demand for grains and especially soybeans is growing exceptionally, together with what we commonly refer to as 'minor bulk'.

H1 2024 Performance Against This Backdrop

Over the past two quarters, DAC has grown its top line by about $15 million, from $485 million to around $500 million between H1 2023 and H1 2024. Growth has been muted due to the situation in the Red Sea, and management confirmed on the Q2 earnings call that "conditions in the Red Sea remained challenged".

Although management pointed to the Panama Canal Crossings as having normalized over the course of Q2, there's still a significant amount of cost pressure for DAC. Gross margins, for instance, have contracted by 442 basis points between Q2 2023 and Q2 2024. Down the P&L, that contraction worsens at the operating level, dropping from 61.13% in Q2 2023 to 53.95% in Q2 2024 - more than 700 bps. Thankfully, that bleed was stemmed at the operating level due to a reduction in interest expense and an increase in interest income, giving DAC a net income margin of 57.31% against the year-ago figure of 60.88%.

Considering the disruption on key trade routes over the past year, I don't see those performance numbers as being weak. On the contrary, it shows that management is capable of weathering such unfriendly macro environments with strategic capital allocation practices. An example of this can be seen in the way management has increased its long-term debt load from about $390 million in Q2 2023 to $545 million in Q2 2024 to help pay for newbuilds and vessel acquisitions but also ensured immediate accretion to the tune of $36 million in operating revenues from its newly acquired drybulk fleet over the six months ended June 30, 2024.

That's the kind of cash management that investors typically like to see, especially when share buybacks and dividend payouts are also being prioritized. DAC repurchased $5.2 million shares during the first six months of FY 2024, and on August 5, during the broad-market decline, DAC moved quickly to repurchase $104.4 million in common stock.

On the debt side as well, DAC has been very conservative, with $4 billion in total assets against $770 million in total liabilities. The result is strong shareholder equity growth, and unfortunately, we're not seeing that translate to higher valuations. We'll discuss that in a moment, but another key element here is the dividend yield. Although DAC suspended dividend payments for more than a decade, it resumed a regular dividend in 2021. Since then, the dividend has grown quite aggressively, at a three-year CAGR of nearly 50%, but its payout ratio is well under 12%, giving it ample room for divvies to keep growing at such rates without putting pressure on other capital needs.

That's prudent capital allocation, in my opinion, and I don't think enough investors appreciate what's going on with DAC. That's amply clear when you look at its valuation multiples.

Serious Undervaluation

Capital-intensive businesses are typically valued on asset-based metrics, so let's begin there. Straight away, you'll see that its forward price to book ratio of 0.46 indicates that the shares are trading at less than half the value of DAC's assets. We can also see that it's actually getting worse because the TTM figure is a slightly more respectable 0.49, indicating that the market isn't giving the company's asset base its due.

But how is the company handling these assets? Is there a problem there? I don't think so, because ROA is at a healthy 15.5%, nearly double its long-term median ROA, as seen below.

Data by YCharts

We've seen how DAC has been growing its shareholder equity as well, so I'm not surprised to see a 19% ROCE. In simple words, this is a company that knows how to turn its capital into earnings, and that reflects in its healthy operating cash flows, which has shown consistent sequential growth in the last three quarters despite challenging macro conditions.

Nearly every valuation multiple you look at tells the same undervaluation story - a price to adjusted earnings ratio that's 85% below the sector median, EV to forward EBITDA at an 80% discount, and price to forward cash flow multiple of 85% below median.

Why DAC is a Borderline Buy at This Time

Although the analysis points to a Hold rating at best, I think a Buy is warranted here because of what I've covered above. However, one key element that I'm quite bullish on is the company's entry into the drybulk vessels market.

TradingView

With strong demand over the next five years, this segment should see strong growth rates. A few months ago, there were concerns that drybulk vessels would go into oversupply territory, but that sentiment seems to have leveled off, as indicated by a strong uptrend in time charter rates for key Pacific routes.

S&P Global

Indeed, management specifically stated this on the Q2 2024 call:

Our revenues from the dry bulk sector has been steadily increasing and we look forward to further diversifying our revenues and creating upside through the spot market exposure offered by the sector.

So, the outlook is definitely positive, but will the market finally concede and give DAC its due? That's the part I'm not sure about, but I still see this as a solid long-term investment. If nothing else, the near 4% yield alone is a good enough reason to invest in DAC. I'm optimistic that the upside potential will be realized as revenues start growing in a stronger manner, and with the new vessel investments and promise of greater demand across both container and bulk shipments, I believe this story is yet to play out fully.