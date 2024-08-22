SimonSkafar

Initiating Coverage

I am initiating coverage on Aker BP ASA (OTCQX:AKRBF) (OTCQX:AKRBY) with a “Strong Buy” rating and an investment horizon of 24 months. I believe that Aker BP stock is undervalued and among the most attractive oil & gas stocks to buy. Backed by strong fundamentals, I expect a base-case upside potential of 70% within the investment horizon. This initiating coverage discusses the reasons to be bullish on Aker BP from the perspective of assets and fundamentals.

It's worth noting that Aker BP stock has trended lower by 7% in the last 12 months. This does not come as a surprise, with oil remaining subdued on the back of macroeconomic headwinds. Even if we look at the likes of Chevron Corporation (CVX) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY), the sentiment has been bearish. For long-term investors, this period of price correction in oil & gas stocks is a good accumulation opportunity.

As the discussion progresses, it will be clear why Aker BP is attractive from a valuation perspective. Further, high-quality assets back the thesis and support my view that the stock is worth holding for the long term.

As a brief overview, Aker BP is an oil & gas exploration company with a focus on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company is the second-largest player in Norway, with over 200 licenses. For 2024, the oil & gas company expects production in the range of 420 to 440mboepd.

A Case for Upside in Crude Oil

There is no doubt that Aker BP has investment grade fundamentals and a rich proved and probable reserves base. However, that’s unlikely to be a catalyst for stock upside if crude remains sideways or lower.

Therefore, the starting point of the thesis is the reason to believe that crude will trend higher in the coming quarters. Investors will point to the fact that global growth is decelerating. It would imply lower demand for oil and crude can sink further.

However, it’s worth noting that policymakers are geared-up to pursue expansionary monetary policies. It’s expected that the fed will pursue three 25 basis points rate cuts this year. Jerome Jean Haegeli of Swiss Re further believes that four to five rate cuts are likely in 2025. Of course, other central banks will follow suit and the world is moving towards easy money policies. This is relevant for oil from two perspectives.

First, rate cuts would imply a weaker dollar and during times of expansionary policies, risky asset classes like energy, industrial commodities, equities, and cryptocurrency rally. The most recent example being the aggressive rate cut during the pandemic and a sharp reversal in oil prices.

Further, the objective of expansionary monetary policies is to accelerate GDP growth. Following the rate cuts, growth will come with a lag. However, energy prices will discount the factor of potentially higher GDP growth and incremental demand.

I therefore believe that the worst is over for oil. I would not be surprised if oil trades around $90 per barrel in the next 12 to 18 months. Citi analysts believe that gold can trade at $3,000 an ounce and oil at $100 per barrel in the next 12 to 18 months. Given this outlook, I am bullish on a strong reversal for Aker BP stock.

Large Asset Base with a Low Breakeven

Specific to the company, the first reason to be positive is a quality asset base. As of 2023, Aker BP reported 2P reserves of 1.72 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Further, 2C resources for the period were 810 million barrels of oil equivalent.

A strong asset base provides clear production visibility. For 2023, Aker BP reported production of 457mboepd. The company has guided for production of 525mboepd by 2028. Growth in production coupled with higher realized prices would imply healthy EBITDA and cash flows.

Another important point to note is that Aker BP estimates portfolio breakeven oil price in the range of $35 to $40 per barrel. Therefore, even if oil trades in the range of $80 to $90 per barrel, the EBITDA and cash flow visibility is robust.

To put things into perspective, Aker BP reported realized oil price of $80 per barrel for Q2 2024. For the period, revenue and EBITDA were $3.4 billion and $3 billion, respectively. Further, operating cash flow (after taxes) was $1.1 billion. The business is therefore a cash flow machine if oil remains above $80 per barrel.

Strong Fundamentals Support Aggressive Investments

While the oil & gas industry navigates challenging times, Aker BP has maintained strong fundamentals.

As of Q2, 2024, the company reported a strong balance sheet with a leverage ratio of 0.27. Further, Aker BP had a liquidity buffer of $6.6 billion. With low leverage and a strong liquidity cushion, I don’t see any challenges on the growth financing front.

I must add here that Aker BP has guided for $2.4 in dividend per share for the current year. Further, Aker expects to grow the dividend by at least 5% on an annual basis. Strong fundamentals coupled with healthy cash flows will ensure that robust dividends are sustained. For 2023, Aker BP reported operating cash flow of $5.4 billion.

Another reason to talk about the balance sheet is the company’s growth strategy in the past. Aker BP has pursued acquisitions to boost production growth.

Company Presentation July 2024

Considering the financial flexibility, it’s likely that the company will continue to pursue opportunistic acquisitions.

At the same time, Aker BP has an aggressive exploration program (10 to 15 wells per year) that’s intended to boost 2P reserves from the current portfolio.

Company Presentation July 2024

Aker BP believes that the current identified potential is around 2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. That’s higher than the company’s current 2P reserves and puts into perspective the potential for growth.

Attractive Valuations

After remaining sideways to lower in the last 12 months, Aker BP stock trades at a valuation gap. I believe that the stock is unlikely to remain at undervalued levels. Once oil starts tending higher, the valuation gap will be covered.

As the table below shows, Aker BP trades at a forward EV/EBITDA of 1.65 as compared to the sector median of 5.89.

Seeking Alpha Valuation (Grade & Metrics)

This implies a forward valuation multiple that’s almost 72% lower than the sector average. I therefore believe that a rally of more than 70% is on the cards in the next 24 months.

It’s worth mentioning here that there are multiple reasons for Aker BP stock trading at a valuation gap.

First, industry sentiments are weak and that has translated into the stock trending lower. However, this does not explain the reason for trading at a valuation gap as compared to peers.

The second reason is that Aker BP stock is under-the-radar. Oil & gas stocks like Chevron and Occidental are in the limelight. When the stock is in the limelight and has significant analyst coverage, price discovery is relatively easier. That’s missing for Aker BP.

A third reason is that Aker BP has an effective tax rate of 75%. For Q2 2024, Aker reported operating cash flow of $3.2 billion. However, OCF was just $1.1 billion after taxes. This seems to be a deterrent for investors. However, I believe that the markets will ultimately focus on the fundamentals, asset potential, and significant cash flows (even after taxes). A deep discount to the sector median EV/EBITDA does not seem justified for a company with good execution capabilities and an investment grade rating.

Concluding Views

In terms of risks to the bull thesis, the key factor is the oil price trend. If energy prices remain subdued on the back of a deeper than expected slowdown or recession, Aker BP stock is likely to remain sideways. Considering the deep valuation gap, I don’t see significant downside from current levels.

Further, Aker BP has a strong track record of project execution. I therefore believe that operational risk is low. Additionally, the financial risk is minimal considering an investment grade balance sheet. I must add that even if oil is at $70 per barrel, operating cash flow is likely to be positive.

Overall, the positives outweigh the risks and I believe that Aker BP stock is poised for a strong breakout rally. My view is supported by strong fundamentals, healthy production, and cash flow visibility. Fresh exposure to the stock can therefore be considered for robust returns in the next 24 months.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.