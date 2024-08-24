skynesher

During the month of July there were two companies that dominated the trading history for the Taxable Account, Air Products & Chemicals (APD) and Helmerich & Payne (HP). Both of these companies have recently seen some pretty significant swings in the share price over a relatively short period of time. We use this to capitalize on adding shares at a lower price and selling higher cost shares at peak pricing.

Data by YCharts

Since July 1st, we have seen an upward swing as high as 15% for APD and HP and downward swings of 0% and -8%, respectively.

This resulted in adding shares of APD at the beginning of July and selling them at the end of July and in early August. For HP we took advantage of selling a substantial number of shares in the middle and the end of July when the share price was at peak optimism.

In the same way that these companies saw a huge increase in share price, the Taxable Account hit a new record for account balance of $608,027.86 as of July 31, 2024. I have mentioned this a few times in previous articles, but this is made even more impressive by the fact that John and Jane are withdrawing $1,700 every month from this account and have been withdrawing funds since January 2022.

2024-7 - Taxable Account Balance (Charles Schwab - CDI)

Something that is even more important than hitting a record high for balance is that the average balance using what we have through July shows that the outstanding account balance has continued to trend up relative to the average balance for FY-2023. The icing on the cake that you will see later in the article is that income produced continues to grow with the estimated YoY increase of 4.1% which results in an average monthly income generated of $1,970.72.

Making trades like you see above with APD and HP are part of the strategy that is focused on reallocating capital to higher yield investments/opportunities because this allows us to capture a higher effective starting yield. Just to drive the point home, consider the following example where we have recently established a position in Carter's (CRI) in John's Retirement Account.

Data by YCharts

In March 2024 CRI was near peak share price of $88.03/share which resulted in a dividend yield near 3.6%. By the end of July the share price had reached a new low of $54.74/share resulting in a dividend yield of just over 5.8%. In this scenario I wrote the bullish article Carter's: An Investment That Is Appealing To More Than Just Parents because I believe there is a strong potential for upside and the ability to lock in a yield that is on the high end represents a much more effective use of funds than it did if you were to have invested in March 2024.

For perspective consider investing $10,000 at the high and the low and see how much that would impact the cash-flow that comes from this investment.

Investing at $10,000 @ $88.03/share = 114 shares (Rounded up for simplicity). With a dividend of $.80/quarter this would result in $3.20/annually or $364.80/share. This would be an effective yield of 3.64%.

Investing at $10,000 @ $54.74/share = 183 shares (Rounded up for simplicity). With a dividend of $.80/quarter this would result in $3.20/annually or $585.60/share. This would be an effective yield of 5.85%.

This means that an investor focused on buying shares that are more attractively valued would have seen a nearly 38% reduction in the potential cash flow from their investment. I say it like this because it doesn't matter if you buy one share or 100 shares. Even more important, we haven't even begun to factor in the benefit of future capital gains that come from buying low compared to the future capital losses from buying at peak optimism.

While it's impossible to predict the bottom this is why you see constant layering into a position because this is the best way to ensure that you can capture some of the improved pricing while also avoiding investing the full amount only to see the stock price drop further.

The goal here is to focus less on capital gains and more on allocating capital from lower yield investments (which doesn't mean that stocks with a low yield are excluded) but that we want to capture the most effective yield which really means buying when the stock price is more of a bargain instead of buying when the stock price is at its peak. Rotating capital by buying low and selling high allows us to take the capital and recycle it to a different company/sector that is attractively valued.

July Dividend Increases

During the month of July, a total of two companies increased their dividend payout or provided a special dividend.

Realty Income (O) - Increased dividend by .2%

WP Carey (WPC) - Increased dividend by .6%

July Trades

As mentioned in the introduction, there were a handful of trades primarily centered around APD and HP during the month of July.

2024 - July - Trades (Charles Schwab)

Portfolio Composition

The images below are focused on what is happening now and moving forward.

The first image shows what has happened year-over-year with the portfolio in terms of what holdings are generating income.

2024 - July - Taxable Dividend Breakdown (CDI)

Here is an updated table of the extremely conservative forecast that suggests income would be down -.1% in FY-2024, but this model assumes that we see no dividend growth, and we do not capitalize on the additional income from CD's and Money Markets. The estimate at the end of June was -1.3% which means that income produced in July was substantially higher than what we originally forecasted.

2024-7 - Taxable Forecasted Income (CDI)

The next image has been updated from my forecasting articles to look at how much the income has grown on a monthly basis and separates out what income is from dividends and what comes from CDs/Money Markets, etc.

This offers more insight/context as to how the Taxable account income is being derived (equities, fixed income, etc.). I started this table because I wanted to give more realistic numbers of what we expect to see for income growth, and also gives us the ability to better track which months have the largest impact.

Here is a basic understanding of what each of the columns/fields mean:

2023 - Income results for 2023

2024 (Ex CDs) - Estimated income 2024 (yellow) and actual income 2024 (green) but excludes all income earned from money markets, CDs, etc.

2024 (W CDs) - Estimated CD & money market income 2024 (yellow) and actual income 2024 (green). Separated because we want to differentiate between dividend income and growth compared to CD's/money market that are not subject to increases.

Total Income - Combined total income from dividends, CDs, Money market, etc.

3%/5%/7% Increase - These columns serve as a marker so you can see how much income would need to be hit that month to achieve a specific increase. I will likely change these numbers to be more account specific in the future (some accounts are growing more rapidly than others).

2024 - July - Monthly Income Growth Tracker (CDI)

The estimated increase for FY-2024 over FY-2023 now stands at 4.1% at the end of July, which is a modest increase compared to the 3.7% at the end of June.

Conclusion

The Taxable Account setting a new record balance is not something that I expected given recent market conditions. Even as I write this article on 22 August, the account balance is now over $609,000 (which again is extremely interesting given recent market volatility). Even though a record balance has been hit the job of recycling capital never stops because this is how we prepare for market downturns and allows us to seek investments that provide us with a more effective return on our investments, specifically when it comes to yield (we consider capital gains to be an extra benefit if it pans out).

With the likelihood of rate cuts ahead the heyday of high yield CD's and Charles Schwab Money Market (SWVXX) is likely to become less attractive over time which will have a material impact on Jane's income, especially if we don't have new investments that can provide a comparable yield. This will be interesting to see how this develops over the next few months and is a key reason why we specifically avoid forecasting with a heavy reliance on this income.

What stocks are you seeing that aren't on my list? I always look for new companies that might be missing from our watch list. Please feel free to throw any suggestions in the comments!

John and Jane are long all holdings mentioned in this article.