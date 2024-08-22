5 Recession-Resistant Stocks That Won't Weigh You Down In A Soft Landing

J Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Portfolio managers have to anticipate a variety of scenarios and allocate portfolios accordingly. The aggressive way to do this is to decide which future scenario is most likely, and then invest in whatever does best in that scenario.

However, history has shown that even the best minds struggle to consistently anticipate how the future will play out. As such, most portfolio managers, me included, will hedge their bets a bit. Perhaps go a bit overweight in the direction one thinks events will play out but have enough invested in other outcomes such that one doesn’t lose too much value if the future is different than anticipated.

There is quite a bit of nuance in this hedging process and to me, the key is to find ways to mitigate one’s exposure to certain risk factors without directly opposing the upside if your call was correct.

In today’s environment, the subject on everyone’s mind is whether or not there is going to be a recession. The following factors are largely agreed upon by investment professionals and economists, making them viewed as highly likely:

Economy is slowing Interest rates are likely to come down slightly to moderately

The more disputed macro factor is whether it will be a hard landing (recession) or a soft landing (slowed economy due to lagged effect of massive interest rate hiking cycle, but no recession).

Portfolio managers are thus faced with the difficult decision of owning stocks that do well in the soft landing scenario versus those that perform better in a recession. A portfolio manager’s skill is not necessarily related to how well they can predict recession or not recession because that is arguably impossible. Instead, the skill comes in building portfolios that perform well across the range of scenarios.

With that in mind, I would like to discuss the bad way to hedge versus what I view as a better approach.

Opposition hedges – risk mitigating but also return reducing

If, for example, an investor thinks it is going to be a soft landing, they might buy cyclicals or other stocks that do well in that situation, but to hedge, they could buy S&P 500 puts. The idea is that the S&P would quite likely go down if a recession hits, so the puts pay off and mitigate the downside.

I call this opposition hedging because the hedge works in the opposite direction that the rest of the portfolio works.

When executed properly, it does reduce risk, but I find it quite ineffective overall because it also reduces upside proportionally. If there is a soft landing or the recession takes longer to hit than the expiry of the puts, these options expire worthless and the investor’s returns are diminished by their cost.

It would be roughly equivalent to just investing a smaller sum. It doesn’t fundamentally change the portfolio’s risk profile, it just makes both the upside and downside smaller.

A better way to hedge

Rather than taking a position that opposes one’s primary exposure, I find it far more effective to invest in specific companies that are resistant to the prevailing risk but can still participate in the upside.

From a portfolio management perspective, it is replacing systemic economic risk with idiosyncratic risk that can be diversified away.

Like the investor in the opposition hedging example, I also believe it will likely be a soft landing. I don’t know if it’s a 70% chance or 55% chance, but something leaning toward soft landing over recession.

Because I think the economy will come out okay, I want full exposure to the upside of a healthy economy, but still want to mitigate downside, if I am wrong. I do this through investing in specific companies that are positioned to perform well in a strong economy, but due to the nature of their businesses are also quite resilient in a recession.

5 Recession-resistant stocks that can participate in a strong economy

#1 Postal Realty (PSTL)

PSTL owns logistics facilities throughout the U.S. and generates nearly all of its revenues through leasing them to the U.S. Postal Service. As a U.S. government funded entity, the USPS has always paid its rent and a recession would not disrupt its ability to pay.

Operating leases are only 1.5% of the USPS budget, putting it quite low on the list of things to cut even if they did reduce their budget.

With a tenant that always pays obligated rent and renews leases 99% of the time, PSTL has steady revenues that grow over time through lease escalators regardless of the macro environment. We believe PSTL can deliver a strong return in both soft landing and recession scenarios.

The stock is undervalued, in my opinion, trading at just 13.6X AFFO, but it is also a great risk diversifier because its primary risk is tenant concentration. In the unlikely event the USPS drastically changes its operations, it would substantially hurt PSTL, but no other stock we invest in would be impacted by changes to the USPS. Thus, it is an idiosyncratic risk mitigated by diversification.

#2 Crown Castle (CCI)

Crown Castle grew AFFO/share through the last 2 recessions, as well as during strong economies.

Towers are useful regardless of economic state.

CCI is trading cheaply right now because of lost revenues in 2024 and 2025 related to residual effects of Sprint merging with T-Mobile. This is another idiosyncratic risk, as telco mergers are largely irrelevant to the rest of investments outside of telcos and the tower REITs.

As the situation resolves, CCI is positioned to return to steady growth regardless of the state of the macroeconomy.

#3 Pinnacle West (PNW)

Utilities in general are recession-resistant, with only slightly less electricity used during recessions, but the pipeline of electricity-hungry projects in Phoenix positions PNW for substantial growth regardless of what happens.

3.5 GW of data center developments are underway in Phoenix along with substantial manufacturing and logistics expansions, which will materially increase demand for electricity, which is overwhelmingly supplied by PNW.

Sheer volume of demand necessitates new plants being built and, per the usual regulated utility mechanisms, PNW will collect a nice ROE on new projects. We see a 7-year runway of above normal growth that is not yet priced into the still somewhat cheap stock.

#4 Albertsons (ACI)

Albertsons’ stock price has been held down by aggressive antitrust that seems hellbent on preventing its merger with Kroger (KR) regardless of how clean proposed solutions are.

The good news is that all this political noise is irrelevant not just to other investments, making it an idiosyncratic risk, but also largely irrelevant to ACI’s actual business as a grocery operator.

Grocery stores have perpetual demand since people always need to eat, and their demand can actually rise in recessions as people might switch to buying much cheaper groceries rather than eating out.

Albertsons is a solid business that, we believe, can thrive as a standalone entity or get a quick return for shareholders if the merger succeeds. Neither route is dependent on a particular economic outcome.

#5 Farmland Partners (FPI)

Farmland Partners owns a large amount of high quality U.S. farmland and is trading at an enterprise value deeply below the marketable value of that land.

The stock price fluctuates with corn and soybean commodity prices affording cheap entry at the moment, but the actual value of the business is tied most closely to the value of its assets, the farmland. Farmland tends to rise in value over time at a pace that exceeds inflation, and it does so in a way that is largely agnostic to recessions.

The only major drop in farmland values over the last 70 years was in the 1980s, when a confluence of factors involving extreme interest rates and overleveraged farmer balance sheets forced many to sell their farms.

Farmer balance sheets are much better today, with broadly low debt and excellent cash reserves from strong income of the last few years. While we see such an event as unlikely to resurface, it is also an idiosyncratic risk, as a farm crisis is unlikely to impact the rest of the investments.

The bottom line

Opposition hedging is easy to execute, making it the popular solution for many investors, but it comes at the cost of returns.

I think there is a better way to hedge against adverse macroeconomic outcomes in the form of investing in companies that are inherently recession-resistant due to the unique nature of their underlying businesses. These sorts of companies can serve as a buoy in a recession without being an anchor in times of prosperity.