UGA: The Gasoline ETF As The Driving Season Ends

gremlin

In a July 11 Seeking Alpha article on gasoline and the United States Gasoline Fund, LP ETF (NYSEARCA:UGA), I concluded:

Gasoline prices will likely become highly volatile as the 2024 U.S. election approaches. While the most direct route for a risk position in the oil product is the futures and futures options on the CME's NYMEX division, UGA can be a valuable trading tool. It allows you to take advantage of wide price swings over the coming weeks and months. As of July 11, gasoline remains in a bullish trend. Expect lots of volatility as seasonality is not the only factor impacting the fuel's price during the second half of 2024.

Vladimir Lenin was a Russian revolutionary, politician, and political theorist. He was the first and founding head of Soviet Russia from 1917 through 1924. Lenin once said, "There are decades when nothing happens, and there are weeks where decades happen."

On July 11, the future of U.S. energy policy looked to be in the hands of voters who would choose between the incumbent President and the former President. Since then, an assassination attempt and replacing the current President with his Vice President have dramatically changed the political calculus. Crude oil and oil products remain on the November U.S. ballot, but the polls are tightening.

Moreover, escalating Middle East tensions create a clear and present danger for the future of petroleum supplies. Seasonality is a powerful force in the fundamental equations of crude oil and oil products. As the market moves out of the peak driving season, gasoline prices typically decline. The United States Gasoline Fund, LP ETF, tracks the path of NYMEX gasoline futures prices (XB1:COM).

Gasoline prices face a seasonal lull

On Monday, August 12, school started for Nevada students, and over the coming weeks, children and young adults will return to educational institutions as the 2024 summer ends. The Labor Day weekend in early September is typically the end of summer and the peak driving season when a return to work and school ends the vacation season. Gasoline demand tends to decline as the summer ends.

Meanwhile, in 2024, the October gasoline futures price has been trending lower since the April $2.4445 high.

Six-Month Chart of October 2024 RBOB Gasoline Futures (Barchart)

The chart highlights the pattern of lower highs over the past months, with NYMEX gasoline futures for October 2024 delivery at the $2.0650 per gallon level, 15.5% lower than the April peak.

Six-Month Chart of January 2025 RBOB Gasoline Futures (Barchart)

The gasoline futures for January 2025 delivery, during the heart of the winter off-season for driving, show the impact of seasonality on the fuel with the price below the $3 per gallon wholesale level.

The most ubiquitous oil product - A function of oil prices

While the forward curve illustrates gasoline's seasonal pricing patterns, the fuel remains the most ubiquitous oil product, and its price is a function of oil prices.

Six-Month Chart of October 2024 Crude Oil Futures (Barchart)

The NYMEX crude oil futures chart shows a similar pattern to gasoline prices, as WTI petroleum for October delivery (CL1:COM) reached $83.45 per share in April 2024 and fell 13.3% to $72.34 per barrel in late August 2024.

Gasoline underperformed crude oil over the period because of the seasonal impact of demand as the market heads toward the off-season.

The bullish case for gasoline-OPEC+, the war in Ukraine and the Middle East

If crude oil prices suddenly spike higher, the potential for a gasoline rally from under $2 per gallon for January delivery is high. The following factors support higher oil prices over the coming weeks and months:

OPEC+ continues to control worldwide oil prices through its production policies. An output cut could push prices higher.

The war in Ukraine has escalated, with Ukraine recently pushing into Russian territory. Russia is the most influential non-member of OPEC, cooperating with the cartel on production policies. Russian influence could push oil prices higher to punish countries supporting Ukraine financially.

The world is waiting for an Iranian attack on Israel, retaliating for the recent assassination of the Hamas leader in Tehran. As the war in the Middle East escalates, it could impact the region's oil production, refining, and logistics.

Meanwhile, a weaker U.S. dollar and falling U.S. interest rates over the coming months could lift oil prices, supporting higher commodity prices.

The bearish case for gasoline - Seasonality, weak Chinese economy, rising odds of a U.S. recession

Crude oil and gasoline prices face bullish and bearish factors, pulling the energy commodity's price and leading products in opposite directions.

Seasonality favors lower gasoline and oil prices as the end of 2024 approaches.

China, the world's second-largest economy and tied with India for the world's most populous country, has suffered from economic weakness throughout 2024. China's weak economy reduces the demand for crude oil and many commodities.

Recent U.S. employment data and stock market volatility have increased fears of a recession, which would weigh on U.S. energy demand and push prices lower.

Finally, with energy policy on the November 2024 U.S. ballot, voters will decide if fighting climate change remains a leading initiative or if returning to "drill-baby-drill" and "frack-baby-frack" will increase U.S. fossil fuel output.

UGA is the gasoline ETF product

The most direct route for a risk position in gasoline is through the CME's NYMEX division, which offers gasoline futures and futures options. United States Gasoline Fund, LP ETF moves higher and lower with gasoline futures prices. UGA's fund profile states:

Fund Profile for the UGA ETF Product (Seeking Alpha)

At $60.93 per share, UGA had $94.43 million in assets under management. UGA trades an average of 18,995 shares daily and charges around a 1% management fee.

The most recent rally in gasoline prices took October futures 8.48% higher, from $2.0837 on August 5 to $2.2605 on August 12.

Six-Month Chart of the UGA ETF Product (Barchart)

Over the same period, UGA rose 7.25% from $62.52 to $67.05 per share. UGA does an excellent job tracking short-term price action in the gasoline futures market.

Seasonality and other factors favor lower gasoline prices over the coming weeks and months. However, OPEC+'s control of the petroleum supplies and wars in Ukraine and the Middle East are reasons why sudden upside price spikes are not out of the question. Expect volatility in gasoline futures, and you will not be disappointed.