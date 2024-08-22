DarioGaona

We're nearing the end of the Q2 earnings season for the precious metals sector and one of the more recent companies to report its results was First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG). However, unlike most producers that saw free cash flow swing back to positive territory and enjoyed significantly higher revenue, First Majestic was an anomaly. Not only did revenue actually slide year-over-year due to having to lap production at Jerritt Canyon which has since gone into care and maintenance, but free cash flow was negative as well. Worse, First Majestic has not taken its foot off the gas in terms of share issuance, diluting shareholders by ~5% year-to-date. Let's take a closer look at the Q2 report and recent developments below:

All figures are in United States Dollars unless otherwise stated. G/T refers to grams per tonne of gold. AISC refers to all-in sustaining costs. GEOs refer to gold-equivalent ounces. SEOs refer to silver-equivalent ounces.

Q2 Production and Sales

First Majestic Silver (“First Majestic”) released its Q2-24 results earlier this month, reporting quarterly production of ~5.3 million silver-equivalent ounces, made up of ~2.1 million ounces of silver and ~39,300 ounces of gold. This translated to a 20% decline in silver production and a 13% decline in gold production, resulting in First Majestic being one of the few companies to report lower revenue year-over-year (down 7% to $136.2 million) despite a record gold price and a surge in the price of silver ($27.81/oz silver-equivalent in Q2-24 vs. $24.95/oz).

The first driver of lower gold production in Q2-24 was related to First Majestic operating just three mines vs. four in Q2-23, with Jerritt Canyon currently offline but producing ~4,400 ounces in the year-ago period. However, quarterly production at San Dimas wasn’t great either. The mine processed ~183,200 tonnes at 210 G/T of silver and 2.15 G/T of gold, down from ~227,100 tonnes at 245 G/T of silver and 2.92 G/T of gold in the year-ago period. The result was lower silver production (~1.14 million ounces vs. ~1.69 million ounces) and gold production (~12,000 ounces vs. ~20,500 ounces) and a significant rise in unit costs to $21.78 per silver-equivalent ounce (Q2-23: $15.89/oz) despite lower sustaining capital expenditures.

First Majestic noted that the decline in production was partially affected by transitioning away from its more productive Jessica vein and to narrower and lower grade areas of the mine. However, it also noted that operations were affected by ongoing labor relations negotiations with its unionized workers, with labor efficiencies expected to continue through Q3-24 according to its most recently updated guidance. This added short-term uncertainty is not ideal, and while the company stated that they're “optimistic about reaching an agreement in the near-term,” this isn’t a Tier-1 scale asset that can easily absorb cost increases like Penasquito, and First Majestic already sends a meaningful portion of production to Wheaton in its 25% stream, with ~6,800 ounces of gold delivered to Wheaton in Q2-24 with Wheaton paying just $635/oz.

As for silver production, there wasn’t much to write home about here either, with output down 20% year-over-year. This was related to lower throughput and grades at San Dimas and sharply lower production at its smallest mine, La Encantada. During the quarter, La Encantada produced just ~585,300 ounces of silver, a 27% decline year-over-year. Fortunately, the dip in production is temporary, and while La Encantada’s outlook was less ebullient for 2024 until recently, the more recent discovery of a new water source (Q1-24) has allowed the operation to ramp up meaningfully in the period.

On a positive note, the lower silver production at San Dimas and La Encantada was partially offset by Santa Elena, where silver production increased to ~376,900 ounces on the back of higher throughput and grades (~256,000 tonnes processed at 69 G/T and 66% recoveries in Q2-24) at lower AISC year-over-year. Fortunately, H2-24 is expected to be stronger from a production standpoint with an improved Q4 operationally at San Dimas, assuming the negotiations are completed successfully. Meanwhile, La Encantada should have a better H2-24 as well as it ramps back up towards full production. That said, cost guidance at La Encantada doesn't provide much comfort on margins, with AISC expected to average $24.60/oz in the back half of the year.

While some investors might be able to cling to the positives in the news release (higher production in H1-24) and a steadily growing production profile over the years, none of this matters unless an investor is reaping the rewards of this growth and shareholder value is being created. Unfortunately, as the chart below highlights, production may be up since 2016, but shares have risen much faster, resulting in investors seeing their share of silver and gold in the ground, profits and production eroding. This is evidenced by silver-equivalent production increasing just over 45% since 2014 while First Majestic's share count has nearly tripled to ~300 million shares (2014: ~118 million shares).

Assuming this consistent trend of share dilution seen above was coming to a screeching halt and the stock was priced at a significant discount to net asset value, there might be a case for investment here. However, with free cash flow trends like those shown above (Q2-24: free cash outflow of $11.5 million), and share dilution continuing into Q3-24 with ~3.7 million shares sold subsequent to quarter-end, I don't see any reason to have high confidence that we've seen the last of the ATM sales.

In addition, while First Majestic thought Jerritt Canyon had given it a path back to growth, that's no longer the case, meaning we can't rule out the risk of another acquisition that would result in further share dilution. This risk and potential need for an acquisition stems from the fact that First Majestic has extreme concentration to a jurisdiction that in rankings from an investment attractiveness standpoint, it has a weak pipeline, and it operates three relatively average and short to mid-life assets with no real great asset in the portfolio. And in the current setup, it's very difficult to justify the current valuation.

Costs and Margins

Moving over to costs and margins, First Majestic reported Q2-24 AISC of $21.64/oz, a marginal increase from the $21.52/oz reported in the year-ago period. Under normal circumstances these results would be impressive. However, the company lapped operating its highest-cost mine (Jerritt Canyon) in the year-ago period which I would have expected to be a minor tailwind and also benefited from some relief in the Mexican Peso in the period. Unfortunately, the elevated costs meant that AISC margins remained at industry-lagging levels at just ~22.2% ($6.20/oz) vs. ~13.7% or $3.43/oz in the year-ago period.

While the FY2024 outlook of ~$21.00/oz AISC doesn't translate to a very robust outlook for free cash flow this year, H2-24 will be better with AISC likely to come in below $20.00/oz with the continued trend higher in the United States Dollar (UUP) vs. the Mexican Peso. However, I wouldn't expect too much of an improvement in the Q3-24 results given that San Dimas is unlikely to be operating at its best until Q4-24, a drag on operations given that it makes up nearly half of company-wide production.

Recent Developments

Gold Price

As for recent developments, First Majestic is certainly benefiting from the higher gold price given the considerably higher gold grades at Ermitano at Santa Elena. This provided a boost to its Q2-24 results to help offset fewer silver ounces sold. However, the company's plan to materially increase consolidated production with a new gold mine fell through thus far despite getting the gold price right. This is because Jerritt Canyon will produce less than 10,000 ounces this year - miles shy of First Majestic's soft guidance for 200,000 ounces in 2024.

"Jerritt Canyon has been in production for something like 40 years, it has been a series of open pits, it used to be the largest gold mine in the state of Nevada. And then this year it will produce somewhere around 110,000 ounces of gold, but it needs to be bigger. This mill is a 5,000 ton per day capacity, where it's only running at about 2,500 tons per day right now. Our objective while we're expecting to see this hit 3,000 tons per day by the end of the year. Our objective is to get it up to 4000 tons per day by the end of 2023. In 2024, we're projecting 200,000 ounces of gold being produced here. And we're making the investment today to achieve that objective and that's why you're seeing such elevated costs is we just have to spend this money.."

- First Majestic Silver, Gold Forum Americas 2022

Fortunately, all hope is not lost at Jerritt Canyon, and while this is a mine with little hope of restarting in a $1,800/oz to $2,000/oz gold price environment given persistent inflationary pressures and the tight labor market in Nevada, it's a mine that might have a decent chance in a $2,400/oz plus gold price environment. This is because while Jerritt Canyon is unlikely to operate at sub $1,700/oz AISC even under an optimized mine plan, the ~$500/oz move in the gold price since the asset was shuttered has added ~$90/ton to its rock value and pushed it to ~$410/ton, assuming it can consistently mine 5.5 gram per ton rock.

Hence, if one holds a bullish gold price outlook ($2,500/oz+), Jerritt Canyon is a mine that can work, but I would not expect a restart before 2028 given that lots of optimization work is left to complete to reduce the risk of getting this asset wrong a second time. The indirect benefit of the higher gold price to future restart scenarios is that several producers are actively exploring for sulfides in the state and overall mine production in Nevada should increase in a persistently favorable gold price environment. So, this could open up toll-milling options to help generate additional revenue and run its roaster closer to capacity which was always the plan at the time of its acquisition in 2021.

Santa Elena Exploration Success

While First Majestic has struggled immensely with reserve replacement at San Dimas to date, the company has done a solid job replacing reserves at Santa Elena and La Encantada. However, Santa Elena's outlook for resource growth and potential reserve replacement is now looking even better following the discovery of a high-grade gold and silver discovery, Navidad. Importantly, this discovery is near existing infrastructure (~500 meters southwest and 750 meters below existing underground development) and the discovery carries impressive grades with an average thickness of 1.8 to 5.0 meters (Navidad vein), with highlight intercepts including:

4.8 meters at 8.15 G/T gold and 427 G/T of silver

4.4 meters at 10.1 G/T of gold and 86 G/T of silver

5.8 meters at 5.7 G/T of gold and 46 G/T of silver

It's still very early days to be trying to figure out the magnitude of this discovery, but First Majestic stated that it's "the most promising discovery on the property since Ermitano in 2016," suggesting the company is quite optimistic about the potential for mine life extension here with what could be relatively easy to access ounces. Overall, this is undoubtedly a positive development, but not nearly enough to move the needle for the stock given its current ~$1.8 billion valuation.

As for other recent developments, Mexico continues to remain in the news for the wrong reasons when it comes to mining. The most recent worries surround a proposed ban on open-pit mining and reforms could also prevent exploitation of water in areas with scarcity, potentially affecting other mines as well. As for the open-pit ban, a blanket would seem unlikely given that this would apply to aggregates as well, affecting the ability to construct roads or buildings. That said, First Majestic may have the highest exposure to Mexico among its peers but it does not operate open-pit mines, similar to SilverCrest at Las Chispas, MAG Silver at Juanicipio, and Endeavour Silver, with the latter operating two underground mines and building a third underground mine in Terronera.

In a worst-case scenario where there are significant reforms, it's quite possible that First Majestic could find itself impacted indirectly and it certainly would not help the stock's multiple or sentiment to see Mexico clamp down further on mining. Hence, while First Majestic may not be directly affected by mining reforms and there's no guarantee that any significant reforms come into place (two thirds vote required in Chamber and Senate and majority of state congresses), it continues to be affected from a perceived risk standpoint, and I personally see First Majestic as un-investable with all of its operating exposure to Mexico and already outside risk from the SAT (Servicio de Administratcion Tributaria or Tax Administrative Service) related to tax disputes.

Continued Share Dilution

As for other recent developments, some producers have been busy buying back shares under active buyback programs, including Triple Flag (TFPM) that retired ~0.10% of its float or ~283,000 shares in H1-24 alone. Unfortunately, First Majestic's share count continues to head in the wrong direction. This isn't helped by consistent ATM usage, with ~10.6 million shares sold at US$6.89 in H1-24 and an additional ~3.7 million shares sold at US$6.27 subsequent to quarter-end. The result is that First Majestic has diluted shareholders by another ~5% year-to-date or by a total of ~35% since year-end 2020 in a rising metals price environment with little to show for it.

Summary

Overall, the negatives continue to outweigh the positives by a wide margin for First Majestic. And while higher metals prices have halted share issuance for other more marginal producers, First Majestic continues to bleed cash and is consistently issuing shares - two things an investor should steer clear of when considering a diversified producer for investment. The only silver lining is that at over 2.5x P/NAV, First Majestic is arguably getting a great value for the shares it's selling into the market. Let's dig into the valuation a little closer below:

Valuation

Based on ~310 million fully diluted shares and a share price of US$5.80, First Majestic trades at a market cap of ~$1.80 billion and an enterprise value of ~$1.90 billion. This continues to leave First Majestic as one of the higher capitalization names within the silver producer space, ahead of other miners like MAG Silver, Endeavour Silver and Aya Gold & Silver (OTCQX:AYASF). However, First Majestic's trades at a premium valuation despite the fact that it has an inferior track record of per share growth among its precious metals peers, lacks diversification, and has the unfavorable combination of a weak pipeline, industry-lagging margins and relatively short mine lives.

As shown above, First Majestic actually trades at a premium to its peers among both gold and gold/silver producers. And on an absolute basis, the stock is nowhere near offering a margin of safety yet despite this week's decline with it still trading at ~2.7x P/NAV and over 20x FY2025 EV/FCF estimates.

To put these figures in comparison, Triple Flag Precious Metals has a far superior business model (royalty and streaming) with greater diversification (over 30 producing assets) and trades at just over 1.1x P/NAV and ~17x FY2025 EV/FCF estimates with ~40% of revenue from silver. So, for investors who must have exposure to silver and aren't concerned about paying over 15x next year's free cash flow for a commodity stock, I see TFPM as the far superior option today.

So, why has First Majetic stock not bottomed out yet?

While most ~80% declines set up the conditions for a lasting bottom as valuations typically start to get attractive, this has not been the case for First Majestic. The reason is that we've seen ~40% share dilution since Q1-21, partially related to consistent share issuance under its ATM and the remainder related to the acquisition of Jerritt Canyon. Hence, while First Majestic would have been trading for a market cap of ~$1.1 billion if not for its consistent share dilution and what's been a disastrous acquisition to date, it trades at a ~30% higher figure today. Obviously, this makes it much less attractively valued than it would have been if it not for the steady stream of share dilution over the past three years.

The silver lining for First Majestic is that gold/silver prices are finally at levels where First Majestic can generate free cash flow, meaning it can hopefully reduce its pace of share issuance. Additionally, while Jerritt Canyon looked like a liability at sub $2,000/oz gold, it's possible there's a future for this asset in a $2,400/oz gold price environment once more optimization work has been completed - suggesting this asset may not be a lost cause. That said, buying a producer simply because it might stop issuing shares or slow down its rate of share dilution is a pretty low bar for investment. Plus, while AG will have a better H2-24, I don't see any way to justify paying a high double-digit free cash flow multiple for a low-margin precious metals producer operating entirely out of Mexico.

Summary

First Majestic had another mediocre quarter in Q2-24 despite finally getting some help from the Mexican Peso, but the company does expect to have a stronger H2-24. Meanwhile, bullish sentiment on the stock has rarely ever been more non-existent, creating ideal conditions for a potential bottom in the stock. However, as Joel Greenblatt said: "There's no investing without valuation."

Today, First Majestic may be hated and has suffered enough technical damage that it may be nearing a bottom, but it's still trading at a very lofty valuation for a business that's struggled to generate consistent free cash flow. Besides, higher-quality businesses are available at much cheaper prices elsewhere in the sector that still provide exposure to silver.

To summarize, I continue to see patience as the best course of action. That being said, if I wanted to own AG for its exposure to silver from a swing trading standpoint, I would view any pullbacks below US$4.25 before October as a buying opportunity.