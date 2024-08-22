Roman Novitskii/iStock via Getty Images

Brazil Potash Is Years Away From First Revenue

Brazil Potash Corp. (GRO) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.

GRO is a mining and exploration company that is developing a potash mining location in Brazil.

The company is still at the pre-revenue stage of development and is subject to repeated lawsuits challenging its licensing activities, so the IPO is ultra-high-risk.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more about the IPO.

What Does Brazil Potash Do?

Toronto, Canada-based Brazil Potash Corp. was founded to acquire and develop a potassium mineral resource project in the Amazonas state of Brazil.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Matthew Simpson, who has been with the firm since October 2014 and was previously employed at the Iron Ore Company of Canada, a subsidiary of Rio Tinto plc, in Business Evaluation, Operations Planning and Continuous Improvement roles.

The company's mineral resources are the Autazes Project encompassing around 98 square miles inclusive of 39 properties with rights of access to 24 properties totalling 5.4 square miles.

The firm has also recently entered into lease agreements for the remaining 15 properties.

As of March 31, 2024, Brazil Potash has booked a fair market value investment of $243.2 million from investors, including CD Capital, Sentient and Forbes & Manhattan.

The firm is still at a pre-revenue stage of development and has not started any mining operations.

Management plans to spend 'the next few years...securing all required environmental licenses for the Autazes Project, and, subject to securing sufficient funds, commencing all phases of the construction of the Autazes Project'.

What Is Brazil Potash’s Market?

According to a 2023 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for potash was an estimated $57.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to exceed $93 billion by 2032.

This represents a forecast CAGR of only 4.9% from 2023 to 2032.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the growing demand for food and agricultural products and the need for improved crop yields and agricultural productivity.

Also, the global potash market is overwhelmingly focused on agricultural customers, as the chart shows here:

Grand View Research

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

The Mosaic Company (MOS)

Nutrien (NTR)

Uralkali PJSC

Belaruskali OAO

Compass Minerals International. (CMP)

Rio Tinto (RIO)

BHP Group (BHP)

EuroChem

Red Metal (OTCPK:RMESF)

Encanto Potash (OTC:ENCTF)

Intrepid Potash (IPI)

K+S AG (OTCQX:KPLUY, OTCQX:KPLUF)

GRO said it intends to focus its sales efforts on the Brazilian agricultural industry once its mining operations commence.

Brazil Potash’s Recent Financial Results

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s most recent registration statement, which show no revenue and significant expenses, including share-based compensation:

SEC

As of March 31, 2024, Brazil Potash had $1.1 million in cash and $4.0 million in total liabilities.

Brazil Potash’s IPO And Valuation Details

Brazil Potash intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common shares, although the final figure may differ.

No existing shareholders have yet indicated an interest in purchasing shares of the IPO.

I estimate the likely market capitalization at IPO will be around $200 million.

The company will be a ‘foreign private issuer’ and an ‘emerging growth company’, which means it will have the ability to produce substantially less information for shareholders.

Many of these types of company stocks have performed negatively after their IPO.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Obtaining and complying with our environmental licenses Engineering, procurement and construction for critical path items Other pre-operation administrative expenses Working capital and general corporate purposes (Source - SEC)

Leadership’s online presentation of the IPO roadshow is not yet available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, the firm has been subject to a civil lawsuit from the Ministerio Publico Federal [MPF] in Brazil that had questioned the validity of its preliminary environmental license as a result of the need for consultations with 36 Mura indigenous communities.

34 of the 36 villages have since agreed to support the advancement of the company's project, but GRO continues to litigate against the MPF's ongoing targeting of the firm's licensing processes.

The listed bookrunners of the IPO are Cantor, Bradesco BBI, Freedom Capital Markets, Roth Capital Partners and Clarksons Securities.

My Commentary On The Brazil Potash IPO

GRO is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to obtain additional permits and licenses, as well as other requirements to begin mining operations.

The firm’s financials show no revenue and significant expenses, the largest category being that of share-based compensation.

GRO currently plans to pay no dividends in the foreseeable future.

The market opportunity for potash, both in Brazil and globally, is large but expected to grow only moderately in the coming years at around 5% CAGR.

The company faces a wide variety of risks, including a Brazilian agency that seems to want to bog management down in legal challenges to its licensing.

Even if its licensing and permitting problems are solved, GRO will likely need additional investment, whether in the form of dilutive equity or loans.

Also, risks to investors include the company's primary operations being in Brazil and management planning to sell to Brazilian customers, which may expose the financials to a depreciating currency, the Brazilian Real, against the US dollar, though hedging may reduce this risk.

So, the IPO is highly speculative, given the pre-revenue stage of development and the various risks the company faces.

I expect the leadership will have a challenging time completing the IPO unless it can find a cornerstone institutional investor.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more about pricing and valuation details.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.