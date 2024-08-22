Coinbase: Great Stock No Matter Who's President

Summary

  • Coinbase shares have dropped since June due to altcoin price declines and decreased user engagement.
  • Concerns about the potential negative impact of a Harris presidency on the crypto market appear overblown.
  • Coinbase's Q2 results show resilience, with diversified revenue streams and commitment to positive adjusted EBITDA in all market conditions.
  • Add to this bipartisan legislation to help make regulations easier for Coinbase, and I think shares are still a strong buy.

Securities And Exchange Commission Sues Large Cryptocurrency Exchanges, Binance And Coinbase

Justin Sullivan

Investment Thesis

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares have dropped by approximately 5% since I last wrote on them in late June as Bitcoin is roughly flat, but the prices of altcoins have suffered from sharp declines. The

This account is managed by Noah's Arc Capital Management. Our goal is provide Wall Street level insights to main street investors. Our research focus is mainly on 20th century stocks (old economy) undergoing a 21st century transformation, but occasionally we'll write on companies that help transform 20th century firms as well. We look for innovations in a business model that will cause a stock to change dramatically. Associated with SA contributors Thomas Potter and Elijah Buell.

