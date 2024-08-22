3 Implications From The Massive Downward Jobs Revision

Aug. 22, 2024 12:28 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPX, DJI, NDXAXP, HD, LOW, M, MCD, SBUX, WSM, SPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ, INDU, RTY, US10Y1 Comment
Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The BLS revised 2023 jobs numbers down by 818,000 on Wednesday.  This was the second-biggest revision in BLS history.
  • The Federal Reserve is now almost certain to cut rates in September in response to a weakening economy and jobs market, but this may not prevent a significant economic downturn.
  • In addition, consumer confidence and high-end consumer spending likely will be negatively impacted by job market weakness.
  • We take a look at the massive jobs numbers revision and its implications for the economy and markets in the paragraphs below.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Biotech Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Homeless holds piece of cardboard with inscription Need Work. Refugee is at brick wall looking for job. Male tramp in dirty clothes. Below poverty line. Bearded fugitive beggar. Immigrant. Drunkenness

Henadzi Pechan/iStock via Getty Images

The big news Wednesday was the updated jobs numbers for 2023 (April 2023 through March 2024 to be more precise) by the Bureau of Labor Statistics or BLS that were supposed to hit the wires at

Live Chat on The Biotech Forum has been dominated by discussion of lucrative buy-write or covered call opportunities on selected biotech stocks over the past several months. To see what I and the other season biotech investors are targeting as trading ideas real-time, just join our community at The Biotech Forum by clicking HERE.

This article was written by

Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
50.01K Followers

Bret Jensen has over 13 years as a market analyst, helping investors find big winners in the biotech sector. Bret specializes in high beta sectors with potentially large investor returns.

Bret leads the investing group The Biotech Forum, in which he and his team offer a model portfolio with their favorite 12-20 high upside biotech stocks, live chat to discuss trade ideas, and weekly research and option trades. The group also provides market commentary and a portfolio update every weekend. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News