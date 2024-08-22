3 Implications From The Massive Downward Jobs Revision

Henadzi Pechan/iStock via Getty Images

The big news Wednesday was the updated jobs numbers for 2023 (April 2023 through March 2024 to be more precise) by the Bureau of Labor Statistics or BLS that were supposed to hit the wires at 10:00am EST. After some delays, the revisions hit a bit later in the morning.

ZeroHedge

It is difficult to sugar coat the revised jobs numbers, they were abysmal regardless of how one slices them. The BLS slashed their estimate of job creation in the U.S. in 2023 by some 818,000 positions. This was slightly more than 30% of the previously projected total. To put in perspective, this was the second-biggest revision in the history of the BLS. It trailed only the revision in 2009 when the country was in the Great Financial Crisis.

ZeroHedge

The new numbers show a much worse jobs market than previously presented. Some months in 2023 (March, April, and August had no discernible job growth and July had negative job growth). My regular readers here on Seeking Alpha know I have questioned the BLS jobs figures for more than a year now. They simply did not match up well with the jobs picture presented by the monthly ADP Jobs reports or the Household Surveys. There are several things we can glean from this massive reduction in jobs created, apart from the BLS is not very good at doing one of their core jobs. Here are three implications for the economy and markets that instantly come to mind.

Fed Funds Rates Are Coming:

If there was any doubt that the central bank would start to cut rates at the September FOMC, Wednesday's large downward revision to 2023's jobs numbers sealed that outcome. It also came out in minutes yesterday from the last Fed meeting that some members wanted to start to cut rates at the July FOMC get together.

10-Year Treasury Yield (MarketWatch)

The bigger question is whether the central bank will take down the Fed Funds rate by 25bps or 50bps when they meet four weeks from now. The yield on the 10-Year Treasury yield (US10Y) (above) has already fallen significantly over the past few months to reflect a weakening economy and more certainty about coming interest rate cuts.

WolfStreet

Investors should not view a cut from the Fed as an “all clear” sign. As I noted in an article earlier this week, the Fed started to cut rates in January 2001 and again in September 2007. They did little to stop the debacles in the stock market that followed. Interest rate cuts will also take some time to work their way across the economy. The average 30-year mortgage rate is down by more than 100bps from its peak. However, that isn't helping the housing sector yet, as evidenced by the 16% fall year-over-year drop in housing starts in July. July existing home sales were also at the weakest level for a July Redfin has reported since beginning to monitor that metric in 2012.

Consumer Confidence Takes Another Hit:

Lower and middle-income consumers have been struggling for some time. This is evidenced by tepid guidance and cautionary commentary from the likes of Home Depot (HD), Starbucks (SBUX), McDonald's Corporation (MCD), Lowe's Corporation (LOW), Macy's (M) and myriad other consumer icons in the first and second quarters of 2024.

A deteriorating jobs picture is hardly going to boost consumer confidence. Job openings were already at a three-year low. The actual jobs openings picture is bleaker than that thanks to the rise of 'ghost jobs' which CNBC recently reported on. As the piece noted, “In 2019, there were eight hires for every 10 job postings. By 2024, that number had dropped to four hires per 10 job postings.” largely as the result of this new trend. Continuing weekly jobless claims also just hit their highest levels since 2021.

Zerohedge/BLS

The high-end consumer might be the last part of the consumer segment to start to pull back as well. High-paying Professional Services (down 358,000 jobs) was the category that saw the biggest downward job revision in yesterday's BLS update. Demand for travel, which has been robust for two years, also seems to be ebbing. In addition, Bank of America downgraded American Express (AXP) yesterday citing “subdued billings volume growth” American Express caters to the high-end consumer, it should be noted.

The stock of high-end retailer Williams-Sonoma (WSM) is also heading lower on Thursday after the company delivered mixed Q2 results and slashed forward full-year guidance.

The Economy Is Weaker Than Most Believe:

GDP growth in the first half of 2024 was already approximately half that of the back half of 2023 when U.S. GDP expanded just over four percent. The Conference Board currently has just .6% annualized growth penciled in for the third quarter, with one percent growth projected for the fourth. The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow has a higher projection for Q3, but that estimate was just slashed 30% a week ago. Therefore, I would take it with a grain of salt.

GDPNow

In addition to slowing economic and job growth, the Leading Economic Indicators have now been down for 28 of the last 29 months, and the Sahm Rule was also triggered by the tepid July BLS jobs report. Both indicators have been reliable predictors of upcoming recessions historically.

Conference Board

In summary, the massive downward jobs revision is just one more negative for the economy. A deteriorating jobs market also increases the chance of a recession in the quarters ahead. With equities selling at roughly 22 times forward S&P 500 (SP500) earnings and more extreme valuations using other metrics (Ex, price to sales), this is a potential scenario that clearly isn't priced into the market. Prudent investors should position their portfolios accordingly.