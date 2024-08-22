Justin Paget

Introduction

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) has underperformed the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) so far in 2024, delivering a circa 5% loss against the mid-single-digit gain for the benchmark ETF:

PLD vs VNQ in 2024 (Seeking Alpha)

Despite the underperformance, I reckon the shares are worth a Hold rating due to:

A capital structure with only 22% debt, limiting the boost from Fed rate cuts.

An elevated valuation in terms of Core FFO multiple and market-implied cap rate that decreases the appeal of strong net operating income, or NOI, growth.

That said, I do think the company provides a low double-digit return opportunity if you sell covered calls against your long stock position, allowing you to generate extra current income as the company slowly increases its quarterly dividend.

Company Overview

You can access all company results here. Prologis is an industrial REIT focused on logistics properties. The United States accounts for 86% of NOI, followed by Europe at 8%:

Net operating income contribution by region (Prologis Q2 2024 Supplemental Information)

The company operates through two business segments - Real Estate (encompassing Rental Operations and Development) and Strategic Capital. The Real Estate segment is the bread and butter of any REIT - ownership, leasing, and development of properties. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of properties owned by unconsolidated co-investment ventures.

Operational Overview

Prologis reported a Core FFO of $1.34/share in Q2 2024, down 27% Y/Y, driven by a negative contribution from Net Promote Income (which varies quite a bit quarter by quarter, dependent on asset management fees Prologis gains for managing real estate for third parties in its Strategic Capital business). Excluding Net Promote Income, Prologis Core FFO was $1.36/share, up 9% Y/Y, powered by higher same-store NOI growth of 7.2% Y/Y on a cash basis.

Period-end Occupancy stood at 96.4%, down 0.8% Y/Y, but still a robust result.

Increased 2024 Outlook

Prologis marginally boosted its 2024 guidance as rent growth will offset weakness in the Strategic Capital business. The REIT now expects to generate a Core FFO of about $5.43/share, or about $5.50/share if we exclude Net Promote Income:

Increased 2024 Guidance (Prologis Q2 2024 Supplemental Information)

Considering the REIT's 2024 targets for Core FFO, we see that the cash flow multiple stands at almost 23 times - among the highest in the REIT universe. It is, on the one hand, indicative of the company's high valuation, but also of its exceptional growth pipeline as it rolls over legacy leases.

We should note the company is unlikely to benefit from the recent US dollar weakness as it has largely hedged its Euro, Sterling, and Yen exposure for 2024-2026.

Capital Structure

Prologis ended Q2 2024 with a pro rata net debt of about $33.7 billion. The amount includes the share of debt Prologis has in co-investments. The company also has $64 million in preferred stock outstanding (OTCQB:PLDGP). As a result, total enterprise value stands at $150.7 billion when we factor in the company's $116.9 billion market capitalization.

Net debt accounts for just 22% of enterprise value, among the lowest gearing I have seen in large REITs. The average interest rate on debt is 3.1%, with an average maturity of 9.3 years. Floating rate debt is only 5% of all debt.

The low leverage and negligible amount of floating rate debt mean that Prologis will likely see little benefits from central banks cutting interest rates over the next few years.

Market-Implied Cap Rate

Prologis is expected to generate $5.916 billion in pro rata NOI, if we annualized the REIT's Q2 2024 results. The company will also generate some $272 million in fees from its Strategic Capital segment. In total, we can say cumulative cash flows to enterprise value total almost $6.2 billion. Against the $150.7 billion enterprise value, the market-implied cap rate stands at just 4%, which is quite low for a commercial REIT. The impact from management overhead stands at just 0.28%, indicating Prologis is among the most efficiently run REITs.

We should also note the company has a $2.6 billion development portfolio at a weighted average stabilized cap rate of 5.1% which will boost the market-implied cap rate by about 0.1%, factoring in its $149 million NOI contribution.

Valuation and Prospects

Clearly, Prologis is among the most expensive commercial REITs from a Core FFO multiple (~23 times) and market-implied cap rate (~4%) perspective. The explanation for this valuation lies in its strong pipeline of future rent growth, as evidenced by its circa 50% cash rent increases on lease renewals over the past year:

Leasing activity (Prologis Q2 2024 Supplemental Information)

Given the leasing dynamics outlined in the snippet above, I think you can fully expect the above-inflation cash NOI growth in the mid-to-high single digits to continue. Of course, eventually, NOI growth will moderate, but it is not something to worry about over the medium term.

Considering the company's low gearing (indicating limited higher interest rate impact as debt is refinanced, as well as no need to pay down principal), I believe NOI growth will translate into significant dividend growth in the high single digits, so I think you should not fret about the current ~ 3% dividend yield - it is likely to grow substantially in the long term.

How covered calls can help

I think that you may boost your total returns by selling covered calls against your Prologis shares. While I generally avoid recommending the covered call strategy for stocks experiencing a pullback (which is the case for Prologis given its weak 2024 returns) I think the strategy makes sense since:

Prologis has low gearing, limiting the potential for share price volatility.

As a result of low leverage and just 5% floating rate debt, the company will see little immediate benefits from Fed rate cuts.

Prologis enjoys a strong pipeline of NOI growth, which is admittedly somewhat priced in considering its elevated valuation multiples.

All in all, I reckon it makes sense to complement your 3% dividend yield by selling covered calls. Some options you may want to consider are shown in the table below:

Option Expiration\Annualized option return at the strike price $130 $135 November 2024 13.2% 7.6% June 2025 9.5% 7.3% Click to enlarge

Source: Author calculations

As you can see, I have chosen strike prices that allow for some pickup in the share price, while still providing substantial current income. Combined with the 3% yield, I reckon you could make a low-double-digit return, even if we ignore potential capital gains if the share price increases.

Furthermore, you receive your options' income upfront, allowing you to further boost returns.

Risks

The main risk I would highlight for Prologis is that the company has seen its occupancy drop as it hikes rents. Further decreases in occupancy may limit the potential Prologis has to drive NOI growth, which would be a clear negative for the share price, considering that substantial NOI growth is already priced in.

Another risk that caught my attention is that a disproportionately large amount (about 56%) of debt is drawn in non-USD currency, despite 86% of NOI coming from the United States. In a sense, Prologis is employing a carry trade strategy by borrowing in low-interest-rate currencies, mainly Euro, and investing in high-yield USD assets.

Currency funding overview (Prologis Q2 2024 Supplemental Information)

While the company has hedged its cashflows for 2024-2026, to me, it is unclear whether Prologis has hedged the principal amount of debt drawn in non-USD. As such, I would pay attention to the US Dollar Index (DXY) and how Prologis adjusts its hedging policy.

Lastly, if you opt for the covered call strategy, I would caution that it limits your upside while you remain fully exposed to downside risks. Of course, it also provides a current income cushion in market downturns and is generally useful for stocks such as Prologis which will show only gradual growth over time.

Conclusion

Prologis reported a robust set of Q2 2024 results, underscoring the company's excellent NOI growth pipeline, notwithstanding weakness in the Strategic Capital segment and occupancy declines versus the prior year.

The REIT will see little benefits from Fed rate cuts due to low gearing and an insignificant amount of floating rate debt.

From a valuation perspective, much of the growth appears priced in, with the company trading at a premium on both Core FFO multiples and market-implied cap rates relative to other commercial REITs.

Considering all of the above, I think it is prudent to rate the shares a Hold and to focus on an income-generating strategy such as selling covered calls, which I believe can outperform a buy-and-hold approach while the company slowly increases its rents to market levels.

Thank you for reading.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.