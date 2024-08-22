Prologis: Low Leverage Offsets Robust Leasing Spreads

Summary

  • Prologis is an industrial REIT focused on logistics properties, with the majority of net operating income coming from the United States.
  • Prologis has underperformed the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF in 2024. Even so, I am neutral on the shares due to low gearing and elevated valuation.
  • Q2 2024 results were robust in the core Rental Operations segment but saw weakness in Strategic Capital and occupancy developments.
  • I highlight a covered call strategy that may potentially deliver a low double-digit return, possibly outperforming a buy-and-hold approach.
  • A key risk to consider is whether the company manages to keep increasing rents and maintain robust occupancy at the same time.

Drone view of a distribution warehouse with articulated lorries loading

Justin Paget

Introduction

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) has underperformed the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) so far in 2024, delivering a circa 5% loss against the mid-single-digit gain for the benchmark ETF:

