Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) is a leveraged ETF that aims to return 2x the daily price movement of a portfolio of gold mining companies. NUGT’s main holdings are gold miners from the US, Canada, Australia and South Africa, which combined account for 87% of the total ETF composition.

Chart 1: Fund Composition

Source: NUGT fact sheet

Multiple Layers of Leverage on Gold Price

While NUGT returns 2x the daily movement of gold mining stocks, but its actual return is close to 5x the gold price in the past 6 months. This is because during a strong uptrend of the gold price, gold mining stocks usually rally 2-3x more than gold, due to their high operating leverage, and the value of their gold reserves can also be re-rated. NUGT, as a leveraged ETF for gold miners, further magnifies the return for gold miners. It has returned nearly 100% in the past 6 months, with its two main components, Newmont (NEM) and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) rallying 55% and 69% respectively while gold was up only 23% during the period.

Chart 2: Fund performance compared to gold and fund components

Source: Seeking Alpha

Outlook for Gold Price Still Bright

The gold price has risen from $2060/ounce in January to over $2500 now, and has seen the rally accelerating since mid-August. This has also benefited gold mining stocks. Therefore, it is crucial to dive into why the gold price has rallied year to date, and how long the rally will last. We believe there are three drivers behind this round of the gold rally.

Firstly, fund rotation to safe havens. The initial gold rally since March somewhat puzzled the market as treasury yields were rising during the period and the US dollar was strengthening, driven by higher-than-expected inflation. Treasury yield and the US dollar in theory should have a negative correlation with the gold price, which was perceived to be a negative-yielding asset. However, given that gold had massively underperformed equities and bitcoin between 2023 and February 2024, investors saw it as a laggard and a relatively safe asset compared to high-flying AI stocks or bitcoin. The sticky inflation triggered a correction of Nasdaq and Bitcoin, which supported the gold rally during the period.

Chart 3: Gold price significantly underperformed both bitcoin and the Nasdaq before its rally in March

Source: Yahoo Finance

Chart 4: Gold price outperformed both bitcoin and the Nasdaq since March

Source: Yahoo Finance

Secondly, positioning for a Fed cut in September. After the initial gold rally ending in May, the gold price was range-bound for roughly four months. In early August, it had another leg up and broke above the $2,500 handle and its consolidation range since April. We believe this time the rally was driven by investors’ positioning for a September rate cut, which the market has priced at a 76% chance. However, we believe investors’ participation was still relatively limited and bullish on gold has not yet become a consensus call. Additionally, research conducted by Asset Risk Consultants in August revealed that 75% of private client discretionary investment managers have allocated less than 2.5% of their portfolios to gold, as they are not entirely convinced by gold’s investment fundamentals. Some days stay gold forever - The Global Treasurer

Thirdly, the weak Chinese economy should continue to support gold. Within the commodity space, investors usually go long on one commodity while shorting the other to make a profit. The Copper-Gold pair and Gold-Oil pairs are two common choices by investors to bet on macro trends. When global manufacturing is booming, there is higher demand for copper, which then drives up the copper price and real interest rates. Gold as a negative-yielding asset will be hurt by rising real interest rates. Hence, if going long on copper and short on gold would be a pair for an economic upcycle. Currently, global manufacturing is in a clear downcycle, driven by weak demand from China. Therefore, the long gold and short copper trade is becoming more popular. Similarly, as OPEC has agreed to unwind its voluntary production cut in June, the long gold and short oil is also gaining more traction from investors, lending additional support to the gold price.

Chart 5: Copper/Gold continues its downtrend

Source: Macromicro

We believe all three price drivers for the gold price rally are still valid after the Fed’s September rate cut, given that the strong AI upcycle is unlikely to last forever. In the AI sub-sector, such as AI server, investors have begun to raise concerns about the margin outlook as competition heats up. Even experts are becoming less clear on how the AI industry should develop after the building of infrastructure is completed. Investors need an alternative asset to park their money after taking profit from AI themes. Secondly, as the Fed enters a rate cut cycle, the fundamental case for a gold bull market will become stronger and more appealing to fundamental investors who are currently on the sidelines waiting for the rate cut to materialize. Thirdly, we believe China’s weak property and infrastructure investment will remain as the government has shifted its focus to high-end manufacturing and the tech industry. Demand for industrial metals such as copper will remain subdued.

Risks for Investing in Leveraged ETF

The key risk of investing in a 2x daily return fund, such as NUGT, is the potential loss of value during the high volatility periods. For example, if the underlying asset rises 5% in a day and loses 5% the next day, the underlying asset will be 99.75% of its original value (105% * 95% = 99.75%). The 2x daily return fund will end up being only 99% of the original value (110% * 90% = 99%). In the fund prospectus of NUGT, Direxion has provided the table below for investors to see how high volatility will hurt the fund value. In an extreme case, if the gold price has a 100% annual volatility, the fund will lose 63% of its value, even if the gold price ends up flat by the year-end. Therefore, investors must be mindful that leveraged ETFs, such as NUGT, are not for long-term holdings.

Chart 6: Impact of volatility on fund value

Source: NUGT prospectus.

Conclusion

We believe that the gold price will continue to rally, supported by the Feb’s cutting of interest rate since September, as well as the rotation from high-flying tech stocks and bitcoin to gold. Within the commodity space, gold also has the best fundamentals compared to industrial metals or oil, which will further support the price of gold. However, investors who use leveraged options such as NUGT to play the gold rally should be aware of the volatility risk to their funds, and should only consider investing in NUGT for the short term.