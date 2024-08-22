14 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including 2 Kings

Alistair Berg

This week features fourteen upcoming dividend increases, two of which are Dividend Kings! Nordson Corporation (NDSN) extends its 61-year dividend growth streak with a sweet 14.7% increase. Dover Corporation (DOV) extends its 69-year growth streak with a modest 1% increase. We also have two new challengers on the list: Cactus Inc. (WHD) and Murphy USA (MUSA). Both have a 5-year dividend growth streak, which now includes them on this list. The overall group sports an average increase of 10.9% and a median increase of 7.9%. People's Financial Services Corp is offering a tremendous 50% increase!

My investment strategy involves buying, holding, and adding to companies that meet two criteria: consistently increasing their dividends and beating an equivalent benchmark. The information in this article is generated for my investing needs, and I'm happy to share my findings with my Seeking Alpha audience. This list can help you make wise investment choices and create a successful long-term portfolio.

How I Created The Lists

The following information is a result of merging two sources of data: the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet from a particular website and upcoming dividend data from NASDAQ. This process combines data on companies with a consistent dividend growth history with future dividend payments. It's important to understand that all companies included in this list have consistently grown their dividends for at least five years.

To be included in this list, companies must have higher total yearly dividends. Therefore, a company may not increase its dividend every calendar year, but the total annual dividend can still grow.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The ex-dividend date is when you must own shares to qualify for an upcoming dividend or distribution. To be eligible, you must have bought the shares by the end of the preceding business day. For instance, if the ex-dividend date is Tuesday, you must have acquired the shares by the market close on Monday. If the ex-dividend date falls on a Monday (or a Tuesday following a holiday on Monday), you must have purchased the shares by the previous Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll use them throughout the piece.

King: 50+ years.

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years.

Contender: 10-24 years.

Challenger: 5+ years.

Category Count King 2 Champion 2 Contender 6 Challenger 4 Click to enlarge

The Dividend Increases List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend date (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Cactus, Inc. Class A (WHD) 5 0.89 26-Aug-24 8.33% Challenger Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) 5 0.35 26-Aug-24 2.27% Challenger Nordson Corporation (NDSN) 61 1.26 27-Aug-24 14.71% King Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) 6 2.68 27-Aug-24 12.50% Challenger RB Global, Inc. (RBA) 21 1.38 28-Aug-24 7.41% Contender Dover Corporation (DOV) 69 1.14 30-Aug-24 0.98% King MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) 49 2.09 30-Aug-24 5.26% Champion Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) 31 3.5 30-Aug-24 3.26% Champion Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) 18 2.18 30-Aug-24 3.08% Contender McKesson Corporation (MCK) 17 0.51 30-Aug-24 14.52% Contender Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) 14 1.22 30-Aug-24 14.55% Contender Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (GS) 13 2.42 30-Aug-24 9.09% Contender NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) 12 2.94 30-Aug-24 6.25% Contender Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) 8 5.53 30-Aug-24 50.61% Challenger Click to enlarge

Field Definitions

Streak: Years of dividend growth history are sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: The payout rate is calculated by dividing the new payout rate by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: The percent increase.

Streak Category: This is the company's overall dividend history classification.

Show Me The Money

Here is a table that shows the new and old rates and the percentage increase. The table is sorted by ex-dividend day in ascending order and dividend streak in descending order.

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent WHD 0.12 0.13 8.33% MUSA 0.44 0.45 2.27% NDSN 0.68 0.78 14.71% VOYA 0.4 0.45 12.50% RBA 0.27 0.29 7.41% DOV 0.51 0.52 0.98% MGEE 0.43 0.45 5.26% CFR 0.92 0.95 3.26% UNP 1.3 1.34 3.08% MCK 0.62 0.71 14.52% CBOE 0.55 0.63 14.55% GS 2.75 3 9.09% NBTB 0.32 0.34 6.25% PFIS 0.41 0.62 50.61% Click to enlarge

Additional Metrics

Some different metrics related to these companies include yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High WHD 58.17 37.39 64.96 26.21 55% Off Low 11% Off High MUSA 511.21 308.21 521.54 10.05 65% Off Low 3% Off High NDSN 247.78 207.29 278.68 34.79 19% Off Low 11% Off High VOYA 67.1 61.96 76.75 0 8% Off Low 13% Off High RBA 84.09 56.75 83.61 39.58 48% Off Low New High DOV 182.24 126.04 192.31 26.61 44% Off Low 5% Off High MGEE 86.3 61.34 90 26.91 41% Off Low 4% Off High CFR 108.54 80.06 123.17 15.98 35% Off Low 12% Off High UNP 245.7 196.08 255.87 26.12 25% Off Low 4% Off High MCK 558.24 403.25 637.51 13.54 39% Off Low 12% Off High CBOE 206.93 146.13 206.76 22.08 41% Off Low 0% Off High GS 496.46 283.27 517.26 13.75 75% Off Low 4% Off High NBTB 46.3 29.5 50.84 14.16 56% Off Low 9% Off High PFIS 44.82 35.88 51 11.07 25% Off Low 12% Off High Click to enlarge

Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates

I've arranged the table in descending order so that investors can prioritize the current yield. As a bonus, the table also features some historical dividend growth rates. Moreover, I have incorporated the "Chowder Rule," which is the sum of the current yield and the five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule PFIS 5.53 1.2 4 4.1 1.2 9.7 CFR 3.5 32.2 17 11.1 8.6 14.6 NBTB 2.94 6.7 5.8 4.5 4.4 7.5 VOYA 2.68 150 47 118.7 47.9 121.4 GS 2.42 10 30.1 27.6 17.7 30 UNP 2.18 0 9.3 9.1 11.8 11.3 MGEE 2.09 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.6 7 RBA 1.38 0 7.1 8.5 7.6 9.9 NDSN 1.26 4.6 20.4 14.2 14.2 15.5 CBOE 1.22 10 9.4 12.2 11.8 13.4 DOV 1.14 1 1 1.2 3.1 2.4 WHD 0.89 36.4 18.6 MCK 0.51 14.8 13.9 9.7 10 10.2 MUSA 0.35 16.9 30.3 Click to enlarge

Historical Returns

My investment approach involves identifying stocks consistently outperforming the market while increasing dividend payouts. I use the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) as a benchmark to gauge performance. I use the "Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund" (RNP) for REITs. I prefer to invest in an ETF if a stock cannot outperform its benchmark. SCHD has a strong track record of exceptional performance, offers a higher yield than the S&P 500, and has consistently grown dividends. I have selected several companies for my investment portfolio using this analysis. Additionally, I rely on this analysis to make well-timed additional purchases for my portfolio.

The ten-year dividend growth rate is one of the four main factors in the index behind SCHD. It's also a proxy for success, although it's not a perfect predictor. Share prices follow strong dividend growth over long periods, and longer trends will drown out short-term movements. These are total return figures, which include reinvested dividends. Only PFIS, WHD, and MUSA aren't represented in the list. Let's analyze the results below.

Data by YCharts

Looking at the total returns, some clear tranches become apparent. The top performers are CBOE (366%) and RBA (329%). The upper-middle tier includes NDSN (244%), GS (244%), MCK (212%), and DOV (210%).

The middle of the pack group is SCHD (193%) and UNP (189%). The lower-middle tier contains MGEE (166%) and NBTB (160%). Finally, the bottom of the group has been VOYA (86%) and CFR (84%).

Next Steps

I'm pretty picky when it comes to individual holdings. For example, I'm not interested in whether a company provides a 1% higher annual return than SCHD. I need to see a clear picture of stellar past performance and determine whether that has a reasonable chance of continuing into the future.

To illustrate, SCHD has returned approximately 11% per year over the past decade. It's a solid return, nothing to sneeze at, especially when I use that benchmark. Taking CBOE as the comparator, they averaged approximately 15.5% per year over the past decade. Again, it's not using this to indicate where the company will go in the future, but it's a starting point for more analysis.

I'm only interested in learning more about CBOE and RBA. They have great total return profiles and feature strong and consistent historical dividend growth. My plan is to learn more about the companies in the upcoming week and make a decision if I wish to add any of them to my dividend growth portfolio.

Let me know what you think of my strategy, and feel free to add yours in the comments below! As always, please do your due diligence before making any investment decision.