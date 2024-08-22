6 Reasons Credit Spreads Are Set To Stay Tight

Summary

  • Buying on dips remains the mantra for the coming months, as periods of volatility and weakness will be short-lived and present attractive buying opportunities.
  • Spreads should remain within a narrow trading range and promptly retrace towards tighter levels.
  • We outline the six reasons spreads will stay tight.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

By Timothy Rahill & Jeroen van den Broek

Supply, elections and rate cuts remain the three pillars underpinning spread developments in the coming months. We expect spreads will remain in a narrow trading range for the remainder of the year

