2 Under-The-Radar Net Lease REITs: Where's The Love?

A few days ago, I wrote on Realty Income (O) and Agree Realty (ADC), two of the most popular net lease REITs. As I explained,

At times, it seemed to me that every second article and piece we worked on had some connection to Realty Income, Agree Realty, or both of them.

It's true, these two net lease REITs seem to be the most popular names in the net lease REIT sector.

There's also VICI Properties (VICI), a gaming REIT that's also highly followed, as I explained in a recent article,

"VICI Properties remains the sector leader in the experiential triple-net lease space."

Within the net lease sector there are several REITs that don't get the same attention as these bigger names and in this article today I wanted to highlight two of these.

Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

PSTL is a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service (“USPS”). The company was formed in 2019 and is currently the only publicly traded REIT that focuses exclusively on postal properties.

Postal Realty has a market cap of approximately $326.1 million and a 6.2 million SF portfolio comprising 1,616 owned properties across 49 states. At the end of July 2024, the company’s portfolio had a occupancy rate of 99.6% and a weighted average lease term (“WALT”) of roughly 3 years.

The business of leasing real estate to the USPS is a very fragmented market with almost 17,000 different lessors of properties to the Postal Service. There is roughly 92 million SF of privately owned real estate that is leased to USPS and Postal Realty owns a 6.2 million SF slice, or approximately 7% of the leased market.

To put the company’s size in perspective, the next 20 largest owners of postal properties combined own around 11% of the market, compared to PSTL which owns approximately 7% by itself.

This presents PSTL the opportunity to be a consolidator and gain market share given the advantages it has in size, scale, and cost of capital when compared to the private owners it competes with on acquisitions.

PSTL - IR

Postal Realty owns several types of properties that are leased to the USPS, including last-mile, flex, and industrial properties. Together, the company’s properties make up a critical piece of the logistics network, which supports e-commerce and last-mile delivery.

There are over 31,000 USPS facilities which make up the largest retail distribution network in the United States. USPS’s infrastructure and logistics network is used daily by private carriers including Amazon, UPS, DHL, and FedEx.

In total the Postal Service has nearly 167 million unique delivery points which enables it to process and deliver 44% of the world’s mail volume. This is all to say that the infrastructure owned by PSTL is part of the critical, irreplaceable logistics network that supports e-commerce, business-to-business, and last-mile delivery.

PSTL - IR

Most of Postal Realty’s leases are 5 years in duration and are structured under various forms of modified double net leases which typically makes USPS responsible for property taxes, utilities, and limited maintenance.

While PSTL has extreme tenant concentration, the Postal Service is a high credit tenant with consistently high retention rates. In 2023, the payments made under USPS’s operating leases only represented 1.5% of its total operating expenses.

Additionally, the relatively short lease terms structured by PSTL mitigates the impact of inflation with the continual opportunity to sign renewals at market rents.

PSTL - IR

Postal Realty released its 2Q-24 operating results in August and reported total revenue of $18.1 million compared to total revenue of $15.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. The change in revenue marks 17% year-over-year growth.

FFO during the quarter was reported at $6.5 million, or $0.23 per share, compared to FFO of $6.0 million, or $0.24 per share in 2Q-23.

AFFO during 2Q-24 came in at $7.5 million, or $0.26 per share, compared to AFFO of $6.8 million, or $0.27 per share in the second quarter of 2023.

During the second quarter the company acquired 70 USPS properties for $28.3 million at a weighted average cap rate of 7.6%. Additionally, the company collected 100% of its contractual rent during the second quarter.

PSTL has limited near term debt maturities with only $0.1 million of debt maturities through 2025 and solid debt metrics including a net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 6.1x, a long-term debt to capital ratio of 54.06%, and an interest expense to EBITDA ratio of 2.95x.

PSTL - IR

Over the past several years PSTL has had a blended average AFFO growth rate of 1.30%. AFFO per share grew by 5% in 2021 but then fell by roughly -4% the following year. Last year AFFO per share increased 6%, but analysts expect AFFO per share to fall by approximately -6% this year.

Analysts expect more consistent AFFO growth over the next several years with AFFO per share expected to increase by:

+4.0% in 2025

+3.1% in 2026

+2.5% in 2027

+2.7% in 2028

TIKR.com

PSTL pays a 6.79% dividend yield that is covered with a 2023 AFFO payout ratio of 88.79%. At its current price the stock offers an AFFO yield of 7.3%, which is more than enough to cover the 6.79% dividend yield.

Currently, the stock is trading at a P/AFFO of 13.69x, compared to its average AFFO multiple of 15.93x.

We rate Postal Realty Trust a Buy.

FAST Graphs

Getty Realty (GTY)

GTY is a net lease REIT that specializes in the development and acquisition of single tenant retail properties with a focus on convenience stores and automotive related real estate.

The company has a market cap of approximately $1.7 billion and is one of the largest owners of freestanding convenience and automotive retail properties in the nation.

Getty’s portfolio is made up of 1,124 properties that are 99.7% occupied, located across 42 states, and have a WALT of 9.2 years. Additionally, the company’s portfolio has 70% site level reporting and 2.6x tenant rent coverage.

GTY’s main property types include convenience stores, tunnel car washes, auto service centers, and quick service restaurants (“QSR”). The company has properties located across the U.S. with a focus on strong retail corridors in high density areas.

As a percentage of its annualized base rent (“ABR”), the company’s largest property type is convenience stores, which made up 63.4% of its portfolio at the end of 2Q-24.

Express tunnel car washes comes in 2nd and made up 19.6% of the company’s portfolio at the end of the second quarter. GTY’s smaller categories include auto parts stores, drive thru QSR’s, and legacy gas & repair.

GTY - IR

Getty’s tenants are subject to triple-net leases agreements that generally provide for an initial term of 15 or 20 years, have renewal options, and have periodic rent escalations that average 1.7%.

At the end of 2023 the company had 1,089 properties leased to tenants under triple-net agreements and 911 of those properties were leased under 44 unitary or master triple-net lease agreements.

As of its most recent update, the company generates roughly 85% of its ABR from 47 unitary leases.

Under the company’s triple-net lease agreements, its tenants are responsible for property taxes, insurance, maintenance and repairs.

GTY’s top 20 tenants are practically all convenience store or car wash operators. The company’s largest tenant is ARKO, which makes up 13.4% of its ABR, followed by Global and United Pacific, which make up 11.6% and 8.9%, respectively. All three tenants are convenience store operators. In total, GTY derives 85.7% of its ABR from its top 20 tenants.

The company’s top market is New York City which makes up 14.8% of its ABR, followed by Washington, D.C. which makes up 6.9% and Boston which makes up 4.8%. In total, the company derives 61.2% of its ABR from its top 20 markets.

GTY - IR

The company released its 2Q-24 operating results in July and reported rental revenue during the quarter of $48.7 million, compared to rental revenue of $43.7 million in the second quarter of 2023.

FFO during the quarter was reported at $30.5 million, or $0.55 per share, compared to FFO of $26.5 million, or $0.52 per share in 2Q-23.

AFFO during 2Q-24 was reported at $32.2 million, or $0.58 per share, compared with AFFO of $28.5 million, or $0.56 per share in the second quarter of 2023.

During the second quarter, the company acquired 23 properties at an 8.1% initial cash yield and had a committed investment pipeline of more than $53 million for the development and / or acquisition of 25 convenience stores and auto-related retail properties.

In the release, Christopher J. Constand, the CEO of Getty, stated:

“As one of the largest owners of real estate in our target retail sectors, we are benefiting from the depth of our sector knowledge and industry relationships, as well as the stability of our tenants’ operations. Our in-place portfolio continues to generate reliable and growing rental revenue, while our investment activity drives incremental income. As we look ahead, we remain focused on delivering sustained earnings growth, while adhering to our disciplined approach to capital allocation and effectively managing our balance sheet.”

At the end of 2Q-24 the company had $842.5 million of debt with a W.A. interest rate of 4.3% and a W.A. term to maturity of 5.1 years.

Additionally, the company reported a net debt to EBITDA of 5.1x, a debt to total asset value ratio of 36%, a debt to total capitalization ratio of 33%, and a fixed charge coverage ratio of 3.9x.

GTY - IR

Getty Realty’s AFFO per share has grown each year since 2019 at a compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of 5.7% and the company has increased its dividend at a 5.2% CAGR over the past 5 years.

Over the last 5 years GTY has achieved positive AFFO growth each year. The net lease REIT has displayed the ability to achieve growth while maintaining stable occupancy, rent collections, and tenant coverage.

GTY - IR

Over a longer period, since 2013, the company has had an average AFFO growth rate of 7.78% and an average dividend growth rate of 10.26%. Analyst expect AFFO per share to increase by 3% in 2024 and then by 3% in both 2025 and 2026.

GTY pays a 5.91% dividend yield that is well covered with a 2023 AFFO payout ratio of 77.33%. The stock is currently trading at a P/AFFO of 13.29x, compared to its average AFFO multiple of 15.61x.

We rate Getty Realty a Buy.

FAST Graphs

In Closing

Postal Realty and Getty Realty represent two smaller net lease REITs that deserve shelf space.

They both trade at discounts and should generate solid growth over the next several months.

