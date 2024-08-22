Andrii Shyp

If someone asked me what the best-covered asset classes on Seeking Alpha are, I would undoubtedly say REITs, BDCs, and MLPs.

The reason?

Many Seeking Alpha investors seek higher yield and stability in their portfolios. All three distinct asset classes provide just that, as long as one is careful with their selection and does not fear doing their due diligence, looking for the best risk/reward deals.

Investing is not a one-size-fits-all game, after all; instead, we all have different risk profiles and aim to achieve various objectives. For instance, someone might seek income-oriented investments, whereas someone else might seek superior total returns or a store of value to avoid capital deterioration due to inflation.

For instance, as many of my followers already know, my ultimate objective is to deliver a market-beating total return with lower volatility than the market (SP500), as I have over 30 years before planned retirement.

That might sound like a far-fetched goal to many investors who have lived through the ups and downs of the stock market, yet without any bragging, I let the returns of my portfolio speak for itself:

Year My Portfolio S&P 500 2021 29.8% 27.2% 2022 -9.0% -18.3% 2023 17.2% 24.3% 2024* 18.3% 16.4% Average: 14.1% 12.4% Click to enlarge

*YTD Performance

Even though my tracking data is relatively short (as I have not tracked my portfolio's performance since 2017, when I started investing), the data above shows that my portfolio delivered an alpha of 1.7% over the market's strong performance in the past few years.

The alpha of my performance with lesser drawdown during years like 2022 can be attributed precisely to opportunistically buying quality companies such as Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O).

Some investors might argue that buying bond-like investments yielding 5.2% is not a prudent choice for younger investors, as AFFO growth is projected to be no higher than 4% annually in the future, ultimately leading to lackluster results and eventual underperformance over the long term for investors with long-time horizons.

Yet, I tend to differ as this point of view does not consider the depressed valuation and the potential for a reversal to the mean, driving superior total returns for any age group, no matter the investment objectives.

Just consider that even after Realty's Income 10% 3-month return, the valuation is still 25% below its 15Y average.

Indeed, if the valuations were on par with its historical averages, I would not be touching a 5.2% yielding business with sub-par growth; however, the narrative is very different.

REITs were heavily punished in the last two years due to the elevated interest rates. This led to higher refinancing costs for their debt, pressuring profitability, all while investors had more viable investment alternatives, such as money markets or treasuries, without risk.

Since my previous coverage, Realty Income has fared very well, delivering attractive returns and outperforming the market.

Today, I intend to provide an update on whether Realty Income is still an attractive investment for "younger investors" following its substantial price appreciation.

Previous Coverage (Seeking Alpha)

What Returns Can One Expect?

Since hitting its 52-week low back in 2023, Realty Income is up roughly 30%.

At this stage, many investors are sitting on double-digit gains, and the stock is just 26% off its all-time high. One has to ask whether it's time to trim their position or ride it further in the hope of further capital appreciation.

Thanks to its strong performance in my portfolio since its low, Realty Income is currently the 7th largest equity holding with a net price gain of 23.6%.

Since my investment objective is total return, I am not yet trimming my position. I expect further capital appreciation, perhaps another 10% to 15%; however, due to the inferior interest rate cycle, Realty Income is unlikely to reclaim its all-time high of $82 within the next, let's say, 18 months.

Nevertheless, at $60, the stock is not the screaming buy it was just a few months ago when I published my last coverage.

In fact, if the stock approaches $65 to $70, I will start trimming my position as, at that stage, the upside will be very limited, other than the monthly distribution.

If the stock reclaims $75 per share, I plan to exit the position entirely and rotate my proceeds to opportunities with a better risk/reward profile.

Ultimately, companies that trade like bonds (Realty Income being one of them) provide a superior total return only if bought during periods of depressed valuation.

Buying Realty Income at its full valuation is an excellent way to earn sub-par returns; however, for some, the objective is the monthly distribution, not the total return-yet that should not be the focus of the "younger investors."

% of All-Time High (Seeking Alpha)

Realty Income, as a REIT, is obliged to pay 90% of its net earnings to shareholders via dividends, benefiting from special tax treatment exempting the earnings allocated to the distribution from corporate tax.

That's one reason REITs can keep paying healthy mid-single-digit dividends while continuing to drive capital appreciation even as they dilute shareholders via stock issuance, raising cash for new investment opportunities.

Realty Income, often referred to as the monthly dividend company, does just that. With a 5.2% dividend yield and monthly distribution, the company is a superb income vehicle. In fact, the company has grown its dividend at an annualized rate of 4.3% since 1994, with over 30 consecutive years of rising dividends.

Dividend (Seeking Alpha)

Healthy dividend distribution is an enticing prospect for many investors, but for those looking for total returns, this should not be the standalone reason to invest in the company.

Instead, one should focus on the valuation of the underlying business. Ultimately, the total return is determined by the following:

EPS/AFFO Growth + Dividends + Change in Valuation

That's why so many great businesses priced at a premium are not good investments after all. Even if the fundamentals improve, but the valuation falls, investors might be left without meaningful returns on their investment.

With Realty Income, the situation is somewhat different.

The company is currently trading at a Blended P/AFFO of 14.7x, well below the 15Y average of 18.4x

That alone implies a discount to its historical average of over 20%.

As I said, I do not expect Realty Income to reclaim its all-time high, but seeing the valuation reverting to the mean is feasible over the next 12 to 24 months.

The projected AFFO growth is rather lackluster over the following years and slight deceleration from 5.7% growth over the past 15 years:

2024: AFFO of $4.20E, YoY growth of 5%.

AFFO of $4.20E, YoY growth of 5%. 2025: AFFO of $4.34E, YoY growth of 3%.

AFFO of $4.34E, YoY growth of 3%. 2026: AFFO of $4.46E, YoY growth of 3%.

In fact, the analysts have not revised their growth expectations up or down since my last coverage in March, and their 2-year scorecard is 100% hit as Realty Income showcases a very stable growth path.

If the economy does not deteriorate from here onwards, chances are high that Realty Income will deliver on its growth and potentially revert to the mean. In this scenario, investors could see up to 18% annual return over the next three years.

That's why I consider Realty Income an excellent investment opportunity for any age group, as all investors always appreciate total return while collecting a healthy monthly distribution.

But as I said, if the price appreciation continues, trimming and rotating elsewhere will be my only opportunity at certain price targets as the upside becomes limited.

O Valuation (FAST Graphs)

What's Next For Realty Income

Following the FED rate hikes to 525 basis points, investors turned sour on any dividend-yielding assets as most flew to the safety of money markets and treasuries with the promise of risk-free yields.

However, over 100 basis points of rate cuts are projected by the end of this year with the first one expected as soon as September; that's about to change as interest rates will fall, pushing yield-hungry investors back to the stock market, chasing high-quality dividend-paying companies instead.

Thanks to Realty Income's recent outperformance, we already see that the investors are becoming more optimistic about risk-sensitive assets with the promise of lower rates on the horizon coupled with simple demand/supply dynamics of their outstanding shares.

Realty Income is already a mature company, claiming the spot of the single-largest net lease REIT and being one of the largest REITs altogether:

Market Cap of $52B.

Owns over 15,450 properties.

Operates in all 50 US states and 7 markets overseas, including the UK.

Leases its properties to over 1,500 different clients from 90 different industries.

Even though Realty Income's industry diversification is vast, creating a defensive portfolio, it's ultimately a Retail REIT with almost 80% exposure, with Industrial properties coming in second, with 15% exposure.

REIT Diversification (O IR)

Altogether, over 41% of the 1,500 clients are rated as investment grade by credit agencies with low default risk. Realty Income itself has a super A- credit rating by S&P Global.

Realty's Income portfolio is rather what I would call defensive retail, with the heaviest exposure to Grocery and Convenience stores. These generally tend to withstand economic hardship better than malls, fashion retail, and discretionary stores.

Even though Realty Income once catered to tenants ranging from quick-service restaurants to childcare centers, the portfolio today looks very different. The top 20 tenants change very seldom, perhaps only in the event of bankruptcy or buyout.

Industry Diversification (O IR)

That takes me to the point that Realty Income is not without its problems.

The portfolio includes problematic tenants such as Rite Aid, which filed for Chapter 11 last year, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA), which is currently undergoing cost-cutting measures. By shutting down locations and streamlining operations, Walgreens aims to save $1B in 2024.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR), being hit by inflation-weary shoppers, is currently downsizing its operations and closing some of its stores amidst slow demand. This is partially impacting Realty Income's portfolio, as the company represents one of the largest tenants.

The exposure to potential future idle locations represents roughly 2.3% of total contractual rent until the end of 2026. The company addressed this issue in its latest earnings report, estimating the potential share impact to be limited to $0.02 AFFO.

Altogether, Realty Income's average occupancy over the past 24 years is 98.2% compared to a median of S&P 500 REITs of 94.2%, implying a superior partnership with resilient businesses.

Occupancy Rates (O IR)

Some investors argue that Realty Income's portfolio became simply too large to drive meaningful growth in the future. The REIT stepped away from its core competence and now invests outside its competence areas, such as casinos and data centers, increasing the risk of inferior judgment and weighting on the AFFO growth.

Yet, I tend to disagree, as the real estate market offers many opportunities, particularly overseas, for Real Estate Income. The total estimated addressable market in the US and Europe is over $14T.

Realty Income is an inherently acquisitive REIT, and that's been demonstrated by acquisitions such as Spirit Realty, which increased the contractual rent by approximately 20% to $4.5B. Additionally, the acquisition diluted the top 10 industries and its top 20 clients, bringing the convenience store's annualized contractual rent below 10% from the previous 11%, helping to diversify the portfolio.

Although some argue Realty Income's tenant quality has deteriorated due to past acquisitions, the acquisitions actually provide cost synergies.

Takeaway

In all fairness, Realty Income is a high-quality REIT with a defensive retail portfolio that is still trading at a relatively attractive valuation.

After the 30% price appreciation since its 52-week anniversary alone, the company is not the bargain it was just a few months back, yet it still offers double-digit return potential.

Some investors searching for total returns, who managed to buy the REIT at its 52-week low, are now sitting on attractive gains and might consider trimming their position. However, I still expect another 10% to 15% potential price appreciation while collecting the attractive monthly distribution.

For now, I am maintaining my full-sized position, but I will consider trimming it if the stock approaches the $65 to $70 range, as the upside for further gains will be limited in my opinion.

All in all, Realty Income still presents an attractive risk/reward profile even for younger investors seeking total returns.