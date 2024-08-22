ANGL: I Can't Believe I'm Writing 'I Like This Junk Bond ETF'

Summary

  • I have been a high-yield bond skeptic for nearly 30 years, but recently initiated a small position in this "fallen angels" high-yield bond ETF.
  • Fallen angels refer to bonds that were once investment grade but have been downgraded to junk status.
  • ANGL fits my proprietary YARP™ methodology, which is typically applied to stocks but works for many ETFs as well. I see potential for total return and a contrarian buying opportunity.
How did this happen? I have been a high yield or "junk bond" skeptic as long as I can remember. A very long time ago, I worked for a few years for Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, which at one time was the David to Goliath of this market segment. In

The stock market tells us a story…we just have to listen! That’s the mission of Sungarden Investment Publishing (SIP).Founder Rob Isbitts applies his more than 30 years of hands-on investing experience to dissect the market, bust common myths and simplify the investment process for his audience.Our firm is the successor to Sungarden Investment Management, which advised high net worth clients until 2020 when the firm was sold. As you can tell from our work here and elsewhere, we decided not to retire!Husband of existing SA author The ETF Investor

