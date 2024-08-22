simonkr

SQM: Falling Knife Reaching A Bottom?

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) investors have endured another disappointing seven months since my last update as the battering in the lithium market intensified. As a result, what seemed like a consolidation zone for lithium prices between January and April 2024 didn't sustain. Lithium prices have continued their downtrend bias through this week, reaching almost $10K per MT. Therefore, it marks a spectacular collapse from the highs of over $80K per MT in late 2022. The growth slowdown in the EV market has hit EV leaders like Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), as they remained well below their 2021 peaks.

As one of the leading low-cost lithium mining leaders globally, SQM has also suffered the impact of the plunge in the underlying lithium market. It has demonstrated the importance of not ignoring the inherent cyclicality of investing in lithium miners, as they are highly susceptible to oversupply risks. While China's EV penetration surged to new highs in 2024, global EV growth rates have likely peaked. Even though we are still in the early stages of a secular transition to EV, the near-term oversupply risks have not been dissipated. Hence, it could take another moment of reckoning before lithium prices might bottom. The collapse has also taught investors many lessons in assessing the EV industry's growth curve.

SQM: Lithium Prices Recovery Is Critical

In my bullish SQM article in January 2024, I indicated the stock could be close to an inflection point. I determined that it could bottom ahead of the drop in lithium prices as the market attempts to price in a possible long-term bottom. While that thesis played out initially as SQM surged toward its late February 2024 highs, it was a false dawn.

Notwithstanding my caution, SQM buyers have another opportunity to attempt a recovery, given management's optimism at SQM's Q2 earnings release. Accordingly, the company posted revenue of $1.29B in Q2, surpassing estimates. However, its adjusted EPS fell below the market's projections, attributed to the significant collapse in average realized prices. Despite that, the lithium mining leader posted record lithium volumes of more than 52K MT, indicating robust underlying demand.

Consequently, the SQM didn't slash CapEx or curtail its production capacity, given the adverse market conditions. It's in stark contrast to Albemarle Corporation (ALB). ALB telegraphed plans to "shut half its processing capacity in Australia and put an expansion there on hold." As a result, SQM's decision not to follow the plans of its arch-rival indicates a more aggressive approach to dealing with the industry's underlying weakness.

Accordingly, the Chilean miner emphasized that it intends to capitalize on the industry's pullback to gain more share. The company sees the opportunity to produce 210K MT of lithium in 2024, even though it anticipates selling about 190K MT. As a result, there could be temporary oversupply risks, even though the company believes its operational efficiencies and low-cost mining advantages in the Salar de Atacama region provide it with a solid opportunity to outperform potentially.

EV Secular Growth Thesis Supports SQM's Conviction

I assess SQM's decision to ramp production as sensible. It aims to shake out the higher-cost producers as they cut back. Management didn't mince its words as it accentuates its confidence in leveraging its low-cost position to move ahead of its peers potentially:

We are very clear that the [lithium] price will be different in the future. That's why we have a clear plan of investment in lithium. We are really committed to that. And we are a very low-cost producer. That's why we will continue to do our investment. - SQM Q2 earnings conference

The secular growth drivers in the EV landscape have not shifted, even though its growth rates have normalized. China's EV penetration rates have continued to go higher. The hammering in lithium prices represents a necessary reset, impacting SQM's revenue and earnings trajectory. However, as battery storage picks up the slack, it could help to mitigate some headwinds in EV sales. Wall Street is also confident that SQM's operating performance could bottom in Q2, suggesting a more optimistic outlook ahead.

SQM estimates (TradingView)

As seen above, SQM's adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to have hit rock bottom in Q2 before a possible recovery through 2025. The company's low-cost positioning has been instrumental in helping maintain its industry-leading profitability. Therefore, the projections seem reasonable as it continues scaling up its production capacity (with a 300K MT target) while others cut back. Thus, a potential bottoming in the lithium market could position SQM well, as it anticipates gaining market share over its peers.

Is SQM Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

SQM price chart (monthly, long-term, adjusted for dividends) (TradingView)

SQM's price chart shows a clear long-term uptrend bias, underpinned by its previous cyclical lows in March 2020. While the bear market decline from its 2022 highs has been a wake-up call for bullish investors, it has not changed the fundamental EV and renewable energy growth thesis.

In addition, dip-buyers seemed to have returned this month, attempting to hold SQM's $30 level decisively in anticipation of a second-half growth inflection.

SQM's forward adjusted EBITDA multiple of 6.5x is markedly below its 10Y average of 10x, underscoring its relative undervaluation. Hence, it helps bolster its fundamental thesis of a long-term bottom, as lithium prices could stage a more sustained recovery from 2025.

Despite that, I must highlight the underlying challenges in the EV market, which is expected to remain highly uncertain. Therefore, a continued slowdown could hamper SQM's more aggressive approach not to curtail production, potentially hurting its industry-leading profitability. While it's arguable that significant pessimism has likely been baked into its valuation, catching a falling knife could still hurt badly. More conservative investors can consider waiting for its selling momentum to dissipate before returning.

Given the significant uncertainties and challenges afflicting SQM and its more aggressive approach, I assess that its execution risks have risen. As a result, I find a Strong Buy rating no longer apt, although I still hold a bullish view.

Rating: Downgrade to Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

