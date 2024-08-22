The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.79K Followers

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 22, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brooke Hales - Head of IR
Bharat Masrani - CEO
Kelvin Tran - CFO
Ajai Bambawale - CRO
Leo Salom - President and CEO, TD Bank
Riaz Ahmed - Group Head, Wholesale Banking
Raymond Chun - Group Head, Canadian Personal Banking
Barbara Hooper - Group Head, Canadian Business Banking

Conference Call Participants

Meny Grauman - Scotiabank
John Aiken - Jefferies
Matthew Lee - Canaccord Genuity
Gabriel Dechaine - National Bank Financial
Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America
Paul Holden - CIBC
Sohrab Movahedi - BMO Capital Markets
Nigel D'Souza - Veritas Investment Research
Lemar Persaud - Cormark
Jill Shea - UBS
Darko Mihelic - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the TD Bank Group Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call.

I would like to turn the meeting over to Ms. Brooke Hales, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Ms. Hales.

Brooke Hales

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to TD Bank Group's third quarter 2024 investor presentation. Many of us are joining today's meeting from lands across North America. North America is known as Turtle Islands by many Indigenous communities. I am currently situated in Toronto, as such, I would like to begin today's meeting by acknowledging that I am on the traditional territory of many nations, including the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishinaabe, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee and the Wendat people and is now home to many diverse First Nations, Métis and Inuit people.

We also acknowledge that Toronto is covered by Treaty 13 signed with the Mississaugas of the Credit and the Williams Treaty signed with multiple Mississaugas and Chippewa bands.

We will begin today's presentation with remarks from Bharat Masrani, the Bank's CEO; after which, Kelvin Tran, the Bank's

Recommended For You

About TD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TD

Trending Analysis

Trending News