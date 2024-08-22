Amid Solid Q2 Earnings, Volatility More About Sentiment Than Fundamentals

Aug. 22, 2024 12:45 PM ETVO, MDY, IJH, IWR, BMVP, FNX, EZM, CSD, CZA, BUL, XJH, IMCB, IVOO, GRPM, SCHM, ONEO, EQAL, REGL, PTMC, JHMM, DEUS, XMHQ, FLQM, FTDS, JPME, FSCS, USMF, SPMD, VFMF, VFMV, VFQY, FSMD, SFYX, TPLC, AFMC, SMDY, SQEW, PAMC, SIXL, BKMC, HLGE, QVMM, BBMC, MIDE, VXF, IJK, IWP, VOT, RFG, FAD, FNY, IPO, CWS, IMCG, MDYG, IVOG, XMMO, BFOR, ARKK, FFTY, ETHO, QMOM, JSMD, NUMG, HAIL, VFMO, PEXL, BOUT, KOMP, QQQN, QQQJ, MID, FRTY, PY, PEY, IJJ, IWS, VOE, DIV, DON, FAB, RWK, IMCV, MDYV, IVOV, XMVM, XMLV, SYLD, VUSE, QVAL, ONEV, ONEY, NUMV, WBIY, SDVY, VFVA, DVLU, DDIV, VRAI, HOMZ, FOVL, TPHD, TMDV, LSAT, RSPT, FFSM, UPGD, WTAI, THNQ, LRNZ, AIQ, UBOT, ROBT, ROBO, BOTZ, ARKQ, ANEW, DTEC, IGPT, BBH, IBB, XLV, PPH, IYH, VHT, PBE, PJP, BBC, XBI, IHE, IHF, IHI, XPH, RSPH, FBT, PTH, FXH, XHE, BBP, XHS, PSCH, HTEC, FHLC, ARKG, SBIO, CNCR, FTXH, GNOM, IDNA, GERM, HELX, EDOC, BMED, WDNA, IBBQ, MDEV, AGNG, HART, PILL, IXJ, PINK, LABU, BIS, BIB, XLY, VCR, RXI, RSPD, PEZ, FXD, PSCD, FDIS, IEDI, IYK, IYC, GBUY
BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
4.74K Followers

Summary

  • U.S. stocks as measured by the S&P 500 Index are on track for 11% year-over-year earnings growth in Q2, setting up to be the strongest quarter since Q1 2022.
  • In the context of overall flat IT spending budgets, we’re cautious on parts of the ecosystem that are not prioritized for spending.
  • The healthcare sector logged the lowest year-over-year earnings growth in Q1 but took a turn this quarter to post among the highest growth across S&P 500 sectors.

Candlestick chart and data of financial market.

tadamichi

By Carrie King

Robust U.S. stock momentum hit a slowdown in the third quarter, even as strong company earnings results rolled in. Fundamental Equities’ U.S. and Developed Markets CIO Carrie King weighs in on the incongruence with three reflections from Q2 earnings season.

This article was written by

BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
4.74K Followers
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VO--
Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares
MDY--
SPDR® S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust
IJH--
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
IWR--
iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF
BMVP--
Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News