Longboard Pharma (NASDAQ:LBPH) went up 500% just before I covered it in January, but even after that, the stock saw sizable growth, and we are happy with that performance. I'm beginning this follow-up coverage with the null hypothesis that LBPH has no major near-term catalysts and therefore the stock may not be able to sustain its current level for long. Therefore, I should take major profits, retaining maybe just a small tranche. I can always come back later before their phase 3 trial toplines.

My hypothesis could be challenged if my research shows a) that there are other catalysts that will bolster the stock before the big one, b) the stock has other support besides data catalysts that will sustain its level, and so c) a better strategy will be to keep the current holding and buy future dips.

About Longboard Pharma

LBPH develops medicines for neurological diseases. In 2020, it was spun off from Arena Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired by Pfizer in 2022 for $6.7bn. Arena used to be a well-followed stock on Seeking Alpha. It was a developer of neurological drugs, notably GPCR agonists, which have devolved on to LBPH now, and it also had an FDA-approved weight-loss drug called Belviq and a number of other pipeline drugs targeting a variety of indications like ulcerative colitis and pulmonary arterial hypertension. One can consider LBPH as Arena’s final foray into the CNS arena. Some on management including the CEO of LBPH used to be senior C-suite at Arena. I consider this pedigree a major positive for LBPH, something that can hold it together during lean and dry times. It should be noted, however, that as of January this year, Arena has completely exited the stock.

LBPH’s lead drug candidate is Bexicaserin (LP352), which “is an oral, centrally acting, 5-hydroxytryptamine 2C receptor subtype (5-HT2C) superagonist.” The 5-HT2C receptor is a subtype of the GPC receptor class in which Arena had sector leading expertise in its day. Bexicaserin produced strong data in January, following which the stock exploded. The data was from a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial, the PACIFIC Study, which included patients aged 12 to 65 years old with a broad range of developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs), including Dravet syndrome (DS), Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), and other DEEs. The company is currently planning phase 3 studies, which will be initiated later this year, and will produce data possibly in 2026. That's the dampener I was talking about. They have disclosed solid data and have gone up a lot. They do not have a data catalyst from this molecule in probably the next two years. That's a long catalyst desert.

Their second molecule, LP659 is an early stage molecule. It's an oral sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) receptor subtypes 1 and 5 (S1P1,5) modulator. The company started a phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers, and positive topline data was produced in the first half of 2024. As this second molecule moves through later stage trials, it will have an additive effect on the stock price when coupled with the promise of Bexicaserin, the lead molecule. In their latest earnings call, the company was excited about the dose and formulation dependent manner in which LP659 reduced lymphocytes in subjects, which is a “crucial parameter” in addressing the rare neuroinflammatory conditions it will be targeting. So we expect to see more good data from this molecule.

How Bexicaserin differs from other anti-seizure medications

Bexicaserin has shown high selectivity for 5-HT2C receptors in preclinical trials. It has shown no measurable effect on 5-HT2B and 5-HT2A receptor subtypes. The 5-HT2B receptor is primarily expressed in the cardiovascular system, particularly in the heart valves and pulmonary arteries. Agonism of this receptor can lead to significant side effects, including Cardiac Valvulopathy, Pulmonary Hypertension and Fibrosis. The 5-HT2A receptor is predominantly found in the central nervous system, especially in the brain, and is involved in modulating mood, perception, and cognition. Agonism of this receptor can lead to hallucinations and altered perception, anxiety and panic, insomnia and agitation, and serotonin syndromes such as hyperthermia, confusion, agitation, muscle rigidity, and autonomic instability.

A famous example of a non-selective 5-HT2A receptor agonist is the psychedelic drug LSD (Lysergic Acid Diethylamide), which, due to its activity at 5-HT2B and 5-HT2C receptors, has wide ranging side effects. Two other examples the company provides are FINTEPLA and lorcaserin, which are from the 5-HT2C agonist class. Both have shown clinical benefit in epilepsy patients, however their non-selectivity “may limit their use due to their activity on receptor subtypes 5-HT2B and/or 5-HT2A.”

I did a detailed discussion of peer molecules and companies in the previous coverage, so I will refer you to that. Briefly, fintepla is approved for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox–Gastaut syndrome. It was developed from an old genetic Schedule IV substance molecule by Zogenix, now acquired by UCB Pharma (OTCPK:UCBJF). It's not a scheduled drug now.

Epidiolex, the world's first cannabidiol medicine created from marijuana, was approved in 2018 for Dravet and Lennox–Gastaut syndrome. It was developed by GW Pharma, later acquired by Jazz Pharma (JAZZ).

As I noted earlier:

There are 20+ DEEs with no approved treatments, all of which together may have a market at least as large as these four combined, that is, over 110k US patients. Fintepla has annual revenue of $800mn. Epidiolex has an annual revenue of $1bn. The entire seizure market is estimated to be over $6bn.

Open label study data and upcoming catalysts

I discussed the phase 1b/2a topline data in my January coverage, so I'm not going into that, either, except to recall that the trial saw a median seizure reduction of 53.3% in countable motor seizures, compared with 20.8% for the placebo group. There were 52 patients in this trial across the US and Australia, and all 41 of those who completed the trial enrolled in the open label extension (OLE) trial. Interim data from this trial was published on June 10. The data saw an overall median seizure reduction of 56.1% in countable motor seizures over an approximate six-month treatment period out of a 12-month study schedule. Interestingly, those participants who were in the PACIFIC placebo group and had joined the OLE study and had been dosed with bexicaserin achieved a median seizure reduction of 57.3%.

This data is indicative of a sustained and durable response over a six-month period, as noted by the company. It also, once again, produces a clear distinction between drug and placebo by showing how the PACIFIC placebo patients improved after taking the drug. It also highlights the safety profile of the drug, with no side effects related to cross-targeting of related 5-HT2A receptors. Out of the 41 patients, 100% of PACIFIC, that enrolled in the OLE, 39 have continued, with one discontinuing due to the side effect of lethargy, and one due to withdrawal of consent.

There could be a major catalyst in the form of topline data from the OLE study sometime around December-January. Although we sort of already know the data will be positive, it will be an “oasis” in a catalyst desert, something that will help the stock price remain bullish.

A related question that is important is: How long will the phase 3 trial last? The company says it will start the phase 3 trial at the end of 2024. This will include “two pivotal studies, one for Dravet syndrome and one DEE study that will include Lennox-Gastaut and all the other DEEs.” The phase 2 trial in planned 52 patients took around 18 months from start to finish. The phase 3 trial will have more patients, so enrollment may take longer. On the other hand, since they have already had experience enrolling patients, it may actually be easier for them to enroll in phase 3. The trial design and testing duration should not be too dissimilar from the proven phase 2 design. Putting all that together, I think a ballpark estimate will be that the phase 3 will topline sometime in late 2025. Approval, should it happen, will be in late 2026. That is the timeline.

Longboard plans to host an Investor & Analyst Event on Sept. 16 to provide details of the Phase 3 program for bexicaserin. This could also be a quick mover of the stock if the details are good. Another September catalyst could be the late-breaker data presentation from the OLE study at the International League Against Epilepsy (ILAE) European Epilepsy Congress (ECC') 2024.

Financials and other supportive features

LBPH has a market cap of $1.34bn, a short interest of 14.6%, daily trading volume is a small 69,000 shares, which is a risk factor here, and its cash balance is $305mn. Research and development expenses were $20.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, while general and administrative expenses were $5.2 million. At that rate, they have a cash balance of 10-12 quarters, or well into 2027, beyond their first approval. So I do not expect a dilution before they release (hopefully positive) phase 3 data, sometime in late 2026.

Insiders do not sell stock at all, so that is not a risk to its price. On the other hand, smart money holds nearly the entire float, and they regularly buy stock. Of the top 10 institutional holders of the stock, seven have made large purchases in the previously reported quarter, including Farallon, which has increased their stake by nearly a million shares. These are robust signs. Stocks that have high smart money ownership do not move like regular stocks with large retail ownership. They retain the ability to stay steady during dry catalyst periods as long as their fundamentals and science are good because, basically, smart money has deep pockets.

Therefore, strategy

The long discussion above proves, I hope, that LBPH is a fundamentally solid stock with good potential. The stock went up 500% on good data, but then it kept moving higher all over again since January. There's a two-year catalyst desert, however it's not an absolute desert. There are small bullish things that can happen to the stock - data from the second candidate, conferences, interim data from the phase 3 sometime in late 2025. On the other hand, there does not seem to be any immediate need for cash, so dilution risks are minimal. Another reason a stock goes down is on large insider sales, but there are very few insider transactions, only two in the last two years, and one of those in an option exercise, while the other is a purchase (I'm discounting Arena’s stake sale here; that was an exit by a long term holder on good bullish movement).

Putting all of that together, I think, unless you really need the cash, you would do better simply to hold the stock for now, and buy any major dips.

