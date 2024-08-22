Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 22, 2024 1:00 PM ETWilliams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.79K Followers

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 22, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeremy Brooks - Chief Accounting Officer and Head of IR
Laura Alber - President and CEO
Jeff Howie - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Chuck Grom - Gordon Haskett
Peter Benedict - Baird
Cristina Fernandez - Telsey Advisory Group
Brian Nagel - Oppenheimer
Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley
Maksim Rakhlenko - TD Cowen
Marni Shapiro - Retail Tracker
Seth Basham - Wedbush Securities
Steven Zaccone - Citi

Operator

Welcome to the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the conclusion of the prepared remarks.

I would now like to turn the call over to Jeremy Brooks, Chief Accounting Officer and Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jeremy Brooks

Good morning, and thank you for joining our second quarter earnings call.

Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that, during this call, we will make forward-looking statements with respect to future events and financial performance, including our revised guidance for fiscal '24 and our long-term outlook. We believe these statements reflect our best estimates.

However, we cannot make any assurances that these statements will materialize and actual results may differ significantly from our expectations. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after today's call.

Additionally, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. These measures should not be considered replacements for and should be read together with our GAAP results. A detailed reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure appears in Exhibit 1 to the press release we issued earlier this morning. This call should also be considered in conjunction with

