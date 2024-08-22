The Sum Is Greater Than The Parts For Chesapeake And Southwestern Energy

Jim Wade profile picture
Jim Wade
36 Followers

Summary

  • Chesapeake Energy and Southwestern Energy plan to merge, combining strong natural gas production assets in the Marcellus and Haynesville basins.
  • Chesapeake emerged from bankruptcy with reduced debt and operating costs, while Southwestern has low costs but high debt.
  • The merger is expected to create a company with strong financials and operational efficiency, positioning them well for low prices and increasing demand.

Pregnant woman and man coworking at oil field. Petroleum engineers.

Daniel Balakov/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) and Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) primarily produce natural gas in the Marcellus and Haynesville basins and have announced plans to merge into a single entity. Both companies

This article was written by

Jim Wade profile picture
Jim Wade
36 Followers
I manage a handful of portfolios, all of which have outperformed the S&P 500 index since inception in 2020. I like to evaluate businesses as a business - not a stock ticker - and invest when I judge the market to have significantly mispriced them. I have a degree in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA, but I've learned the most from reading and listening to investors I admire, including Warren Buffet (obviously), Charlie Munger, Phil Fisher and Nick Sleep.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CHK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CHK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SWN
--
CHK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News