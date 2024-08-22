Review Of My 2024 Income Picks, Part 1: Fixed Income And Alternative Strategies

LaylaBird/E+ via Getty Images

As a recent retiree who seeks passive income from my investments to help support my lifestyle while I no longer receive a steady paycheck, I have been implementing a strategy that I call my Income Compounder approach. If you have been following my articles, you are probably already familiar with my approach. This includes buying shares of high-yield income investments that mostly pay monthly distributions, and then reinvest most of those distributions into more shares of whatever is on sale at the time. Some closed-end funds, or CEFs, that I recommend for income investors offer a discount to DRIP, with the most prominent being the Cornerstone funds, CLM and CRF, that allow shareholders to reinvest at NAV (which can result in substantial discounts while those funds trade at a premium). Others like PDI, OXLC, ECC, and OCCI, offer up to a 5% discount to shareholders who DRIP the monthly distributions.

In this review, I wanted to briefly revisit ten income funds that I have recommended thus far in 2024. They hold fixed income assets such as bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations ("CLOs"). A few that offer alternative strategies for generating income, such as the YieldMax ETFs that use a covered call strategy. For each income fund that I have written about in 2024, I would like to briefly review why I recommended it at the time. We review the YTD total return for the fund now that we are about two thirds of the way through 2024, and how much income a shareholder would have received in the first 7 months of this year based on a $10,000 investment.

I wish to emphasize before I continue that I wanted to review my results from mostly an income investor’s perspective. Any comparisons to total returns to the S&P 500 (SP500) are only included because that is the most common measuring stick for evaluating total return. However, the SPY has been on a bull run this year, which is due primarily to high-growth tech stocks like the Mag 7. Thus, any total returns from income investments that beat the S&P total return is that much more significant, in my opinion, even though that is not the primary goal for my income portfolio.

First up is the FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (FSCO) fund that I wrote about in February, and later provided an update in June. This is what I wrote in the summary of the February article:

My belief is that FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a fund that offers a good buying opportunity while it continues to trade at a big discount, currently -18%, and offers a well-covered monthly distribution that yields 12% at the current price. I would recommend taking a closer look at the fund before the discount closes completely as more investors learn about the fund and its promise of attractive future returns.

To be consistent, I am going to show the chart from SA for each fund that includes the YTD total return regardless of when I recommended buying it. I will also include a snippet from Portfolio Visualizer that shows the amount of income that a $10,000 investment in the fund would have generated based on a January 2024 purchase.

Seeking Alpha

According to Portfolio Visualizer, a $10,000 investment in FSCO in January would have resulted in $753 in income for the first 7 months of 2024. The YTD total return including price appreciation (assuming dividends reinvested) is over 20%.

Next up (chronologically) is the Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) that I reviewed in March. At the time, this is what I wrote about investing in fixed income in EM:

If you are looking for a diversified source of income in your retirement portfolio, or just want to add some exposure to non-US fixed income securities, you may want to consider adding an EM fixed income fund to your portfolio. Emerging markets are outpacing developed markets and offer attractive valuations for investors, particularly in the fixed income securities of emerging markets.

When my EDF article was published on March 21, the yield was about 13.7% based on the $0.06 monthly distribution that the fund has paid consistently since November 2021. The YTD total return is over 31%.

Seeking Alpha

According to the PV backtest analysis, the same $10,000 investment in EDF in January would have delivered $1,012 in income for the first 7 months of 2024. The EDF fund began trading at a premium in 2024 after briefly trading at a discount in late 2023. The premium is high enough now that I would caution any new investors to wait for a correction before buying shares.

CEFconnect

Next up is the first of several CEFs that hold CLOs. Although in the case of XFLT, the holdings include about 50% CLOs and 50% senior loans.

XFLT: Fund Your Retirement Income with This 14% Yielding CEF

The XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (XFLT) offers a high-yield income stream and discounted DRIP option for investors. I have written about XFLT several times, but most recently was the article published on April 8, 2024, when I suggested that XFLT is a Hold for income investors interested in a steady 14% yield. This is what I wrote in April:

Today the fund offers a yield of about 14.5% and still trades at a slight premium of about 2% above NAV and still offers a discount up to -5% to reinvest.

Seeking Alpha

The YTD total return has been unimpressive due to the NAV trending in a range but mostly sideways for the past year, although XFLT still pays the same monthly distribution of $0.085 that now results in an annual yield closer to 15%. The income from a $10k investment made in XLFT in January would have resulted in $863 in the first 7 months of the year.

AIF/MFIC Reorganization Completed

The next fixed income fund that I reviewed back in April was AIF, which has since been reorganized into MidCap Financial Investment Corp. (MFIC). I discussed the tactical opportunity to purchase shares of AIF, knowing that it was likely to go away once the merger was completed. The new (and previous) shares of MFIC are a business development company, or BDC, which is not a fixed income investment. Thus, I will not discuss it further here, except to say that the price of the stock suffered from a post-merger selloff and has yet to recover.

Seeking Alpha

Another CLO fund, OXLC, was the next one that I suggested income investors might want to buy when I last wrote about it back in April.

Oxford Lane Capital: Core NII Easily Supports 19% Yield

I have written about Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) several times now, but after the fiscal Q4 2024 (first 3 months) earnings report was released, I was especially compelled to suggest that the fund is a Buy for income investors. This was what I wrote at that time:

In the case of OXLC, the NAV remains steady to improving over the past few months, the price is currently trading at a lower-than-average premium, and core NII more than covers the current high yield distribution. I rate OXLC a Buy for income investors who are willing to accept the risk associated with a fund that holds CLO equity in return for a steady high yield income stream.

The fund has continued to perform well with a YTD total return of 20%, slightly better than the S&P 500 as I compose this review.

Seeking Alpha

But best of all, the income from a $10k investment in OXLC in January would have resulted in $1,410 for the first 7 months of 2024, according to the PV backtest analysis. Keep in mind that distributions for OXLC can be reinvested for up to a 5% discount, so the actual amount of income received would be even higher for those shareholders who DRIP at a discount.

Shortly after my article on OXLC was published, I wrote a review of yet another CLO fund, OFS Credit Company (OCCI), which I suggested at the time might be an even better buy than peer funds OXLC and ECC.

OFS Credit: Now Even Better Than CLO Peers With Increased Monthly Dividend

At the time of writing, I noted that OCCI had outperformed its peer funds OXLC and ECC over the previous six-month period, and I expected that outperformance could continue.

I believe going forward that outperformance is likely to continue as OCCI grows the fund AUM and raised the monthly distribution by 5% for May, June, and July. Also, note that to further increase the number of shares purchased by investors and to grow AUM even more, the fund now offers a DRIP discount to entice shareholders to reinvest their monthly distributions.

Seeking Alpha

Since that article was published back in May, OCCI announced yet another increase to the monthly distributions. With the latest increase, the annual yield is now about 19%, similar to OXLC. And like OXLC, the income from a $10k investment in OCCI made in January would have resulted in $1,333 for the first 7 months of 2024 (again, assuming dividends reinvested at market price).

GOF: Back To Holding for the 15% Distribution

Another fixed income CEF that offers a monthly high-yield distribution but does not get a lot of “love” on SA is the Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF). In my article from May of this year, I reminded investors that I had suggested watching for an opportunity to invest in GOF last year.

It was just about a year ago that I suggested to Watch For A Strategic Opportunity To Generate High-Yield Income. The opportunity that I was referring to happened in October 2023 when the Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF), that offers income investors a juicy yield from a monthly distribution that currently amounts to about 15% annually, suffered a severe drop in price for no apparent reason other than market volatility.

Seeking Alpha

So far in 2024, GOF has delivered a total return of more than 32% and still has not cut the distribution, which has never been cut since the fund’s inception in 2007.

GOF dividend history (Seeking Alpha)

GOF also offers a DRIP discount. The income from a $10k investment in GOF made in January would have resulted in $1,036 for the first 7 months of 2024 (again, assuming dividends reinvested at market price).

Like EDF, the premium for GOF has reached a very high level and I would suggest that investors just hold and reinvest any shares, but I would not recommend buying at the current price. Based on recent history, it is likely in my opinion that another market correction or scare like we experienced in October 2023 will happen again within the next 6 months. Patient investors might want to wait for such an opportunity before initiating a new position in GOF.

CEFconnect

Next up is a different asset class, real assets, held in a CEF structure by fund managers Nuveen.

JRI: Get Real Assets at A Big Discount and Collect 14% Yield

The Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth fund (JRI), as I explained in my early June article, yields about 14% after a recent significant increase in the monthly distribution. This was what I wrote at the time:

In recent times, with inflation still rising but interest rates stabilizing, the opportunity to invest in real assets has become even more appealing in my opinion. This has become apparent to me judging by the recent strong performance of several closed end funds that invest in real assets such as infrastructure, real estate, and natural resources. One such CEF is the Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth fund, who just announced a 34% increase in the monthly distribution.

Seeking Alpha

The YTD total return for JRI just about matches the S&P 500 now, with the price increase that occurred after the distribution increase was announced. From CEFconnect (a Nuveen website), you can easily see how the discount has narrowed to about -8% starting in June after the announcement.

CEFconnect

The current yield is still about 12.5% and JRI still trades at a discount of about -8%, which may continue to close as more investors buy into the fund for its substantial future income. Based on YTD monthly distributions, a $10k investment in JRI made in January would have resulted in $673 in income for the 7 months so far this year.

Changing gears in June, I began covering some YieldMax funds. One in particular that I highlighted was the YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF (AMZY).

AMZY: Make Hay While the Sun Shines

My reason for buying a starter position in AMZY was summarized in this closing paragraph from my June article:

As it appears that AMZN is firing on all cylinders and should continue to do so for the rest of 2024 at least, I would consider taking a speculative position in your income portfolio for AMZY to “juice” your distributions with its very high monthly yield of around 50% currently.

As it turns out, my timing was not great and the price of the ETF took a dive in early August, however, AMZY still pays out healthy distributions monthly. As of this writing, the YTD total return has just slightly beaten the S&P 500. Nonetheless, a $10k investment in AMZY in January would have resulted in income of $2,621 for the first 7 months of the year.

Seeking Alpha

The stock price of AMZN has now recovered, and I still believe that it is a good time to buy shares of AMZY to collect high-yield monthly distributions from the covered calls that the fund uses to generate income.

JBBB: Balancing Risk Vs. Reward

Some investors are instantly scared off by any investment that yields more than 10% (or 8%, or more than x% above inflation). For those investors who still wish to balance the risk with the reward and are happy to collect a monthly distribution in the range of 7-8% or so, I suggested taking a look at the Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB). From the JBBB website:

An ETF with floating rate exposure to CLOs rated from B to BBB and seeking to deliver investors access to securities with low default risk, low correlations to traditional fixed income asset classes and yield potential.

Seeking Alpha

The YTD total return is nothing to get too excited about, but it is trending in the right direction. I use JBBB as a sort of holding fund for dry powder. When I have some cash available, I add to JBBB and collect a yield that is about 7.7% currently but will likely decrease whenever interest rates are reduced. Meanwhile, a $10k investment in JBBB in January would have resulted in income of $370 for the first 7 months of the year.

The final pick for this write-up is one of my favorite high-yield income picks from abrdn that is not well liked by any other analysts on SA, despite the fund’s consistent monthly managed distribution.

ACP: I Love This 18% Yielding Global Credit Fund, And It's About To Get Even Better

Not only do I enjoy highlighting investment opportunities that others despise, but I also love to use the word “disintermediation” in a sentence. In my article reviewing the abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) back in late June of this year, I explained how the rise in private credit investing is good for the future of credit funds like ACP.

Bank disintermediation is creating opportunities in private credit, benefiting global credit markets and ACP shareholders.

This was what I wrote about the fund at the time:

As of 6/24/24, the fund held about $500M in total managed assets, with about $350M in net common assets. The fund uses leverage, which is currently estimated at about 29%, according to CEFConnect. At the closing price of $6.69 as of 6/24/24, the fund trades at a very small premium of about 0.3% and yields 17.94%. After trading at a fairly wide discount for most of 2023 (especially in October, which was a great time to buy), that discount has now vanished for the time being as NAV has remained fairly stable as can be seen in this overview chart from CEFConnect.

While the fund today is trading at a discount to NAV of about -3.4% (wider than its 52-week average discount of ~-2.5%) the yield has now increased to about 18.5%. The YTD total return is unremarkable, but the income from a $10K investment in ACP made in January would have led to $1,076 in income.

Seeking Alpha

The reason I felt that ACP would get even better when I wrote the analysis in late June is because there were still two pending reorganizations in the works.

The First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund voted for shareholder approval to reorganize with and into ACP. That news was announced on May 31.

The FSD reorganization into ACP was completed on July 19. However, as I wrote in my June article, the FAM merger was delayed.

In addition, shareholders of ACP approved a resolution in January of this year to issue additional shares in anticipation of a proposed reorganization with another First Trust fund, First Trust/abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM). However, FAM shareholders have yet to approve that transaction.

On July 26, it was announced that the reorganization of FAM assets into ACP was approved and is expected to be completed by September 2024.

(Philadelphia, July 26, 2024) –The Board of Trustees of abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund, announces today that shareholders of First Trust/abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE: FAM) (“FAM” or the “Acquired Fund”) advised by First Trust Advisors L.P. have approved the proposed reorganization into ACP (“Reorganization”) which is targeted to be completed before the end of September or as soon as practicable thereafter, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. To facilitate the Reorganization, all shares of FAM will cease trading on the New York Stock Exchange as of date to be announced in the coming weeks and FAM shareholders will be issued new issued shares of ACP. The Reorganization will occur based on the relative net asset values of the common shares of FAM. As of July 25, 2024, the combined net assets of ACP following the Reorganization will be approximately $830 million.

Once that final reorganization is completed, combined net assets for the ACP fund will have more than doubled above what they were in June when I wrote my review, leading to greater economies of scale, enhanced liquidity, and the potential for some price appreciation from enhanced investor interest in a larger fund.

Concluding Remarks

This lengthy review is now concluded. I hope that at least one or two of these ten picks might be of interest to you if you have read this far. I do feel that the bull market that we have been experiencing for the past year is still on course to continue at least until November. At some point, we will get another market correction and I will be searching for opportunities to add some shares to some of these picks when they go on sale again.

When I get around to writing Part 2 of this review, I will be taking a look back at about ten more income picks that include mostly equity funds or income holdings that might work better in a taxable account. I hold the majority of my income holdings in an IRA (two different IRAs actually, one with Schwab and one with Fidelity). Thanks for reading, and please share any comments or feedback that you feel is appropriate.