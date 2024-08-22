As Inflation Eases Further, Expectations Grow For Another BoC Rate Cut

Summary

  • Canadian inflation falls further, what that means for the Bank of Canada and rates.
  • Has a September rate cut by the BoC become a sure thing?
  • Why we may see two more rate cuts by the Bank of Canada this year.

A world globe with a Canadian flag pin showing Canada

Richard Drury

Canadian inflation fell to 2.5% in July, its lowest since March 2021. Robert Both, Senior Macro Strategist with TD Securities, discusses what that means for interest rates ahead of the Bank of Canada’s upcoming meeting in September.

