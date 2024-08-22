narvikk/iStock via Getty Images

In September 2023, I initiated coverage for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) with a Hold rating, as I believed there was no compelling investment case as the stock had run up significantly due to increased demand driven by the war in Europe. What I could not have known at the time was that Israel, Elbit System’s home ground, would be in armed conflict less than a month later. In this report, I will be discussing the most recent earnings and updating my price target and rating.

Elbit Systems: Revenues and Earnings Grow On Flat Margins

Elbit Systems

Second quarter revenues rose 11.85% to $1.63 billion. Aerospace revenues declined 1.2% to $481.2 million. C4I and Cyber revenues grew 11.3% to $187.7 million driven by radio system sales. ISTAR & EW, which strands for Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance & Electronic Warfare, saw revenues increase 8.9% to $318.8 million while Land System revenues grew nearly 37% to $402.7 million driven by munition sales. Elbit Systems of America saw its revenues increase 10.6% to $392.9 million. So, we saw growth in all but the Aerospace segments. When looking at the revenues and the possibility of a ceasefire in the Middle East in mind, we also need to look at how much revenues were derived from Israel. During the second quarter, 27.3% or $444 million of the sales were to Israel and that was up from $244.5 million and 16.8% in the year prior. Excluding Israel sales, the revenues are 2.2% lower year-on-year. It is not necessarily the case that absent of a conflict in the Middle East there would be a decline in sales since some sales flow to Israel could be a prioritization of sales at the expense of other geographical regions, but it is clear that the conflict in the Middle East is the main driver of growth.

Adjusted operating profit rose 13% to $130.5 million for a 10 bps expansion in margins to 8%. Uncompensated labor costs related to the Swords of Iron War were $3.3 million, up from $2.4 million in the prior quarter.

Backlog grew from $10 billion in 2019 to $21.1 billion by the end of the second quarter. Between 2020 and 2024 backlog had a compounded annual growth rate of 20% and 9% on revenues.

What Are The Risks For Elbit Systems?

The risks for Elbit Systems are a cooldown in near-term demand from Israel, which could be the case if there is any form of de-escalation in the region. In the same way, if the conflict escalates further, to a certain degree it could boost demand for Elbit System products and services. Furthermore, we keep an eye on uncompensated labor costs. When reserve troops are mobilized, the government of Israel covers a portion of the labor costs. However, in some cases, there is an excess of labor costs that are above the compensation limit and companies record this as uncompensated labor costs.

Is Elbit Systems A Good Stock To Buy?

The Aerospace Forum

To determine multi-year price targets The Aerospace Forum has developed a stock screener which uses a combination of analyst estimates on EBITDA, CapEx, and free cash flow along with the most recent balance sheet data, cash flow statements, and my assumptions on debt repayment, share repurchases and dividends. Each quarter, we revisit those assumptions and update accordingly.

For Elbit, we see that analysts are now expecting 7% higher EBITDA between 2024 and 2026, and the same growth rates are observed on free cash flow. This has led to the hold rating flipping from hold to buy with a $236 price target representing 19% upside.

Conclusion: Elbit Systems Stock Is Now A Buy But We Watch The Middle East Conflict

Although Elbit Systems extracts a significant portion of its revenue streams from outside of Israel, a look at the numbers shows that the current growth unsurprisingly is driven by increased demand for defense equipment and services from Israel. Consequently, while I have a buy rating on the stock, I do have to note that any easing of the conflict in the Middle East might taper Elbit’s growth. Currently, the threat level remains elevated, and while there are talks about ceasefires, it seems to me that demand for defense solutions will remain elevated.