BridgeBio: PDUFA Date Expected In November 2024 Could Shift Momentum

Summary

  • The FDA accepted BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.'s NDA regulatory submission of Acoramidis for the treatment of patients with ATTR-CM and set a PDUFA date of November 29th of 2024.
  • Partnership established with Bayer to commercialize Acoramidis for the treatment of patients with ATTR-CM in European territories; Regulatory approval for Europe expected in 2025.
  • The transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market size is expected to reach $11.2 billion by 2032.
  • In August 2024, the company is expected to provide a program update for the use of BBP-631 for the treatment of patients with congenital adrenal hyperplasia.
Female Asian Neuroscinetist Using Interactive Touch Screen Table With MRI Scans On Display In Modern Biotechnology Research Center. Doctor Developing Innovative Devices For People With Alzheimer"s.

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

The last time I spoke about BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO), it was in a Seeking Alpha article entitled "BridgeBio Pharma: FDA Submission Acromidis and Top-Line Results On Deck." The main

