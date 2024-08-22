WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (WXXWY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCPK:WXXWY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 22, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Lina Fan - Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

Chris Chen - Chief Executive Officer

Ming Tu - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President

Ziyi Chen - China Healthcare Analyst, Goldman Sachs

Chen Chen - UBS

Samuel Isaly - Exome Asset Management

Jingyi Li - Harding Loevner

Ziyi Chen

Great. Good morning and good evening, global investors. Thank you for joining WuXi Biologics First Half 2024 Interim Results Earnings Call. This is Ziyi Chen, China healthcare analyst at Goldman Sachs.

Today we are honored to have Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of the Company; Dr. Ming Tu, CFO of the Company, and also Dr. Lina Fan, Head of IR, join the call to give us a briefing on the first half results and also the outlook.

Today we are honored to have Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of the Company; Dr. Ming Tu, CFO of the Company, and also Dr. Lina Fan, Head of IR, join the call to give us a briefing on the first half results and also the outlook.

Without further ado, I'm going to turn the call back to Chris. Chris, you can get started.

Chris Chen

Thank you, Ziyi. Good morning, good afternoon, good evening, global investors and it's really my pleasure again to share with you our 2024 interim results.

As everyone knows, 2024 is very dynamic environment. I'm actually very pleased to share that we believe the company has achieved very solid results. If you look at from the, this is a very similar chart. You see we update every year when we talk to investors, right? If you look at number of projects, we actually see a very significant growth year-over-year, from 613 assets to 742 assets. So tomorrow if you hear good news about which molecule being great, achieving great success results, great successful results, there is a 30% or 40% chance that molecule is already enabled by WuXi and that's how powerful this portfolio is.

Looking at 2024, the first six months, our non-COVID revenue growth was actually 7.7%. So again, excluding COVID, our growth was pretty decent. Despite all those uncertainties, despite biotech funding challenges, despite the geopolitics, we actually added 61 projects, much better than we anticipated because of dynamic environment. We excluded eight COVID projects and also one non-continued commercial manufacturing projects. So our number now is like, if you need do that, our commercial project was 14 last year this time, and now it's 16, so it's still very healthy growth.

Our backlog remains pretty healthy and I'll share with you later on. Our employee number is very steady, our retention rate is extremely high. So on the left side is operational metrics, and on the right side, exactly the financial results. So, as I mentioned earlier, non-COVID revenue growth was 7.7%, but because of first half of last year we have very strong, we have still some decent COVID revenue, so overall our revenue is flat.

If you look at the first half of 2023, that was the best period in the company history. We have a significant R deal with GSK and with [indiscernible] and that give us around more than $300 million milestone revenue. We have COVID revenue about 500 million. We have very high [indiscernible] rate. So first half 2023 is a very high base to compare from. But despite that, looking at the first half of 2024, amid all those challenges, we actually were seeing our adjusted net profit down about 13%.

So I mentioned in the first half of 2023 we have a significant deal that led to significant milestone revenue around RMB 300 million. This year we didn't have it in the first half, but fortunately we already had it in this month. So some of you will hear me talk about the Curon MSD deal. Had that deal happened in June, basically had that deal happened a few months earlier, our adjusted net profit would almost be flat. So the minus 13% reduction or decrease of adjusted net profit is actually mostly a timing issue because we have RMB 300 million of the milestone revenue first half of last year and we don't have it until Q3 of this year, so it's a pure timing issue.

I think again, if you exclude the GSK deal from last year or if the Curon MSD deal happened in Q2, we would have achieved comparable adjusted profit. So that's why I said, amid all the dynamic situation with the geopolitics, with biotech funding issue, with global ramp up, we are able to still achieve this result. This is actually, I'm very happy with the progress of the company.

So if you look at adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted net profit margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, even with this financial result, we are actually still one of the best, if not the best in the industry.

So, moving forward to next slide. Again, looking back in the past ten years, we actually have seen tremendous, tremendous progress of the WuXi as a company. Our revenue, our non-COVID revenue grew a CAGR of 54%, including last year. When COVID hit we felt that globally, we are responsible. We have the global responsibility to help every company achieving their goal, moving their COVID assets through training and through commercial. So as a result, we also benefit financially in a great deal.

So that makes WuXi grow much bigger, much stronger. And so now that COVID is over, we are going to resume the growing pattern. So because of our unique CRDMO model, I'm sure we will continuously deliver sustainable high growth for the global community, for the global investors.

Looking at more details in the first half of this year, so looking at the left side chart, this is already something I mentioned. So overall, the revenue is flat. But if you exclude COVID, it's actually 7.7% growth. Looking at the second half, the growth will be much stronger. So I'll share with you later on, the growth will be in R, D and M will both be stronger.

Looking at the right side, now you'll see actually some interesting sort of segmentation of our results. As I mentioned earlier, last year we have very significant milestone revenue of around RMB 300 million. But if you exclude that, our early phase program, so basically, the deep blue actually grew more than 20%, so this showed really a strong recovery of our R&D. And if you look at the top, the light blue, which is actually, you see a non-COVID M. So the deep blue is R and D and this is M, we actually see 11% growth as well.

So again, if you look at the revenue from project phase, right? So I mentioned to you earlier, the milestone in R is a pure timing issue, because we did achieve that in Q3 of this year. And on the M side, we see double-digit growth on the R and D side actually we see a 20% growth, very healthy. So looking forward, the second half will see R, D and M, all growing. So we are very happy with the progress of the company, despite all those uncertainties.

Looking at the revenue by geography is also, this was not something we manage. This is as a result of our client profiles. So North America actually in the first half of this year was actually more than 58% of Rev is growing 27%. We did not see a major sort of rush on the contract that led to the COVID that led to the revenue growth in North America. It's actually a normal pace of our business, so North America, very healthy growth.

EU, we had a very significant COVID revenue in the past. We also have the mega deal, as I mentioned, on our side, RMB 300 million. So if you exclude that, we actually see a high single-digit growth, but because of the first half of last year, we have very significant, very strong European revenue growth, so now you are seeing a minus 27% reduction. But again, if you exclude this sort of a timing issue of that discovery deal, of the R money, of the R revenue and exclude COVID is still pretty good, high single-digit growth.

China you see, now Chinese -- revenue from China, this is probably lowest percentage in the past five years, around 16% to 17%, less than 17%. So this is two reasons. One is that we do see some weakness in the Chinese market. As everyone knows, funding is not strong enough and then Chinese market is also very small.

But also actually a lot of the top premier assets actually from China now are being acquired by U.S. and European companies. As a result, we actually booked revenue in Europe or in U.S. If you exclude that, China would have actually been probably down about 10%, which reflect the current Chinese market.

Rest of the world, mostly Japan and Korea, we actually see a pretty strong growth. So as I mentioned, again, we don't manage the result. This gives me where the direction, where we should focus our efforts. So we'll continue to focus our efforts on U.S., Europe, and Japan and Korea and China will wait for the Chinese biotech to recover. And among midterm and long-term, I'm still very bullish on China. I think there is a huge unmet medical need. I think WuXi definitely will be a strong beneficiary of Chinese growth in that segment.

So Slide #9, something everyone mentioned is very familiar with. I think every time I told investors, I said, when you look at WuXi at high level, this is the only chart you need. You will see whether WuXi will grow or not. I'm actually very happy to announce that despite all those uncertainty, we added 61 projects. It is really comparable to the past three or four years. Actually much better than first half of last year, where the biotech funding was hit as hardest.

Among the 61 projects, actually 30% come from U.S. I'm sorry, more than 30 projects come from U.S. Half of the projects come from U.S. which are again saying that WuXi and U.S. now the community has a very strong time. Despite all those noise, the U.S. biotech community still relied on WuXi to deliver their programs.

As I also mentioned on the last call that because of the geopolitics, our window molecule strategy may be limited or may have some stronger barriers. We're actually very happy to report we are able to overcome this barrier still with an incredible Win the Molecule result. We won nine programs. Among them three, Phase 3 and one commercial. Again, if you include July, we actually won four Phase 3, four commercial. So Win the Molecule will continue to be a sound strategy for WuXi to grow.

I mentioned in the earlier with the opening slide, that we actually we took the COVID projects out for the commercial. We also took a non-revenue generated commercial project out. That's why you see commercial now is only 16 instead of 25. So if we add all these numbers, it's like 25. So we removed all the nine projects from the commercial portfolio, because we don't expect to add revenue next year.

So I already highlighted Win the Molecule has been an incredible strategy. So over the past couple of years, we actually won 78 projects from the global community, from the global peers, from large pharma in-house. I'm also very happy to share with you despite all those headlines, so far we only have one development project potentially will be transferred to a certain body because of the geopolitics. So that gives you the contract.

You know, we won 78 projects in the past five or six years. But this year, despite all those headlines, we only have one potential project worth about $6 million from a small back end company potentially will be transferred to a U.S. CMO because of politics, because of geopolitics. That will give you a flavor how much the geopolitics has impacted us.

So, looking at the backlog, I always use, we are very proud of the backlog, the backlog to service the milestone payment. And I also remind investors, because our background is so high that actually you don't expect us to see a strong growth in the backlog because it is so big. So I always give the example, I have $20 billion of backlog. If you want me to grow 10%, that's $2 billion. I have a revenue of let's say revenue, next couple of years revenue of $3 billion. And that basically means I need to sign $5 billion of deals to grow backlog by 10%. That's why backlog will be very steady.

Another factor in our backlog exactly is our revenue. Our contract to revenue cycle is actually a lot more reduced. When we started in this industry, let's say for a D project, our cycle time 18 months, you see a very strong backlog. Now, a cycle of time is actually 12 months, even nine months. Let's say January, we signed 20 projects. The average revenue is $6 million per each project, then generate $120 million by November. This 120 becomes the revenue. So actually it does not get reflected in a whole year backlog at all.

So our backlog is actually very different from traditional CMO. For traditional CMO, when you look at this five, 10-year contract, the backlog is actually very visible. It's very, very relevant. But for us, R and D now actually mostly not captured in the backlog.

Also, because our Follow the Molecule strategy, our clients are not in a rush to give us a ten-year forecast of the programs. So as a result, our current backlog only reflects a fraction of our manufacturing projects and does not reflect most of the R and D projects. So at this point, backlog may not actually be a good indicator for us to share with you how strong our revenue growth can be. So we are constantly looking at new measures to see how can we help investors understand our revenue growth.

So now investors ask, what can we do? So the best thing you can actually now is with the project number, so I mentioned that this year we'll probably sign, let's say, 110 projects. That 110 projects give us, let's say, $800 million contract value. That $800 million may not be captured in the backlog. So every year in our backlog, we almost need to add almost $700 million, $800 million to the backlog number. That's actually the real backlog. So I'm not sure what that explains.

Basically our current backlog, because of how fast we move our revenue is in a cycle time of a couple of months, our de revenue in cycle time, a couple of quarters in the three or four quarters. So because of the fast pace we move, convert contract revenue, actually a lot of them close to $1 billion is not reflected in the backlog. So if you look at this three-year backlog right now for $3.6 billion, but if you add about $1 billion a year, so the three-year backlog, almost $6 billion, and that gives you the assurance that our revenue will continue to grow. So, because this year is very unique, that's why I spent a little bit more time explaining the backlog a little bit more.

So our pipeline continues to be very healthy, very diversified. So as I mentioned earlier and tomorrow, if you hear good news about a molecule, there is 30% or 40% chance that molecule, one out of three, 30% chance that molecule is out of WuXi, is in one of those portfolio. Whether it's the antibody, whether it's a bispecific, whether it's ADC, fusion protein or vaccine, that's how strong this portfolio is. And then we have 281 first in class programs.

We have 167 ADC programs. So the market share, so the more complex the molecule is, the more likelihood company, global company will choose to work with WuXi. Because our technical strengths, because our experience with those assets. Again, who in this community have experience with more than 100 ADC? Who in this community have experienced more than 100 ADC, 150 ADC and that's the WuXi family. And that's how we can help the global community. That's why I mentioned the pace we convert contract revenue faster and faster, because we are able to leverage all those experience we gained in the previous project to help the next program be more successful.

So I think, unfortunately, you guys don't really know our portfolio, but I think this is something the best I can do. I can share with you. We are very excited about our end potential. Despite geopolitics, we are very excited about our future on the manufacturing side. So our R and D are very unique and they are less geopolitical sensitive. Our M is geopolitical sensitive, but we believe we still have a strong value to the global community.

So among the portfolio now, I can see actually 20, 18 blockbusters to 18 programs that potentially sales, our global more than $1 billion sales. Among the 18, actually eight of them could be $3 billion to $5 billion each. And if we become a significant contributor of that program, we'll probably on the top, on the left side, left column, each program will probably give us $200 million.

Some of them is actually getting very close. Some of them are already getting closer to $100 million revenue already for us, even though they are still in Phase 3 or post Phase 3. So on the column number on the left side column eight programs are really the heavyweight CMO contribution in the next couple of years. You see them exactly, very diverse. You see Canada bispecifics, you see other bispecifics, you see autoimmune programs, you'll see ADC, very diverse, but very happy to report that. So among the eight programs three of them are already mega blockbusters. They already achieved more than $3 billion of sales.

And then in the middle column, those are the potential blockbusters. So this program will generate about $100 million, $200 million revenue for us. I think among 10 of them, about several of them are already approved or close to approval. And then on the right side column is additional revenue. Again, if you add those 28 programs together, you'll almost get more than $3 billion peak ramp.

If every program achieved peak sales, our revenue actually will be $3 billion. So that's why despite the political headlines, we are still very confident our M will become a very strong player in the global community. We may not be able to win every project that we compete, but Follow the Molecule gives us strong enough portfolio to make us one of the best or one of the largest CMO players in this community.

So with that, I would like to hand over to Ming to talk more details about the financials.

Ming Tu

Thank you, Chris. Now I'm going to talk about our financial performances. Slide 15 gives us the highlights of our financial metrics for the first half of the year. First, revenue. The first half of this year was a challenging period. However, despite of the geopolitical headwinds post-COVID slowdown, our revenue continues to grow.

As you can see that our revenue exceeded RMB 8.5 billion during the reporting period, a modest 1% increase. By excluding the half a billion of COVID revenue in last year's baseline, our non-COVID revenue grew by about 7.7%, continuing our journey of solid growth over the past decade and also proved our resilience under such a tough microenvironment.

Our revenue growth in the first half was primarily driven by the following factors. First, successful execution of our Follow the Molecule strategies as more and more projects are advancing through our funnel towards the later stages. Now, excluding the COVID projects, we have 56 in Phase 3 and 16 in commercial manufacturing stage. Win the Molecule strategy also added nine projects to our portfolio with four in late phases. Overall, late-phase and the commercial manufacturing revenue grew by 11.7% excluding COVID and also represented over 40% of our total portfolio due during the reporting period.

Secondly, in the first half of last year, due to the biotech funding constraints, we only scored 46 new projects as our typical revenue conversion cycle from pre-IND to early phase is about nine months to a year. The lower number of the new projects in the first half of last year created some headwind for us for the revenue conversion in the first half of this year.

Nonetheless, our pre-IND revenue grew by 9.2% and early phase revenue was still steady compared to that in the same period last year, enabled by our competitive strength in R and D in our unique CRDMO business model. Also, the new exciting growth platforms such as ADC bispecific contributed significantly to our overall revenue growth during the reporting period.

Another factor contributing to the difficult comparison year-over-year is that in the first half of last year we recorded two mega licensing deals under Discovery Services with a total amount of over US$52 million. If you exclude these lumpy discovery service deals in the baseline, our pre-IND revenue grew by about 20%, demonstrating our competitive advantage in the pre-IND area and also this proves the science of recovery in biotech funding. The strong pre-IND sales would also provide a strong infusion into our pipeline for early phase revenue growth in the near future. We also have a full pipeline of Discovery Service deals that are likely to hit in the second half of this year. The announced Curon MSD deal is just one of them.

Lastly, with our capacity expansion globally, we had Dundalk Ireland; Leverkusen, Germany and Cranbury, New Jersey contributing over $50 million of incremental revenue to our commercial and clinical manufacturing sector.

Moving over to gross profit, which decreased about $200 million to approximately RMB 3.4 billion in the first half. The 5.9% decline in the gross profit was primarily attributed to the mix impact from the lower discovery service deals. As I mentioned earlier, we scored two mega upfront licensing deals in the first half of last year, contributing roughly $52 million or RMB 370 million on top line and over RMB 300 million of the GP margin.

The absence of the mega licensing deals this reporting period were offset by the revenues from development sector, where the GP margin is roughly half of those from the research segment. The mix impact here is about 250 basis points of the GP margin compression. So that's why Chris said earlier on the hindsight, if a Curon run deal was recorded before June 30, our GP margin will be flat year-over-year. Nonetheless, we will still see our GP margin improve once the mega discovery service deals hit our top line in the second half of this year.

The second reason for the GP decline was that the plant utilization rate in China in the first half of the year was slightly lower than the same period last year due to the conclusion of the COVID projects, contributing to about one point of the GP decline due to the idle capacities. Globally, we are still in ramp up phase at our new facilities in Ireland, Germany and the U.S. There are some execution delays, but overall impact from the ramp up losses have been reduced compared to the same period last year and we are still confident that our island facility will breakeven and turn up profit in early 2025.

All these GP challenges were partially offset by the efficiency improvements from WBS, our lean manufacturing implementation which gave us about one point of the margin lift. Excluding share based compensation, our adjusted gross profit margin stands at 44.4%, still one of the leading positions in the industry.

Adjusted EBITDA, which is a proxy of our operating cash generation, declined about 6.5% to RMB 3.6 billion during the reporting period due to the same reasons I mentioned earlier under the GP discussion. However, compared to our global peers, the adjusted EBITDA margin of 41.6% is still one of the highest in the CDMO industry.

Adjusted net profit is the IFRS based net profit excluding the impact of foreign exchange gains and losses, share based compensation, fair value gains and losses from our investment portfolios, and also the XDC IPO related one-time listing expenses. This is the proxy of our business profitability under continuous operation.

As you can see that the adjusted net profit exceeded RMB 2.5 billion in the first half. The adjusted net profit largely moved in tandem with adjusted gross profit year-over-year. The additional 200 million decline was due to the increase of SG&A expenses. As we built the standalone capabilities for XDC which is now a publicly listed company and also we continue to invest in global footprint for our future growth.

Next page please. Slide 16 shows our profitability metrics over the past decade, including IFRS based net profit, net profit attributable to owners of the company, earnings per share and also adjusted earnings per share. You can see that our net profit has grown at a CAGR of 63.8% between 2014 and 2022 and exceeded RMB 3.5 billion last year. In the first half of this year, our IFRS based net profit was about RMB 1.8 billion, roughly 23.9% lower than that in the first half of 2023.

The RMB 500 million decline in the IFRS based net profit was primarily due to the following factors. First, the one-time unrealized foreign exchange translation impact of over RMB 200 million. As we continue to invest in our global footprint in Europe, the net euro exposure on our balance sheet now is about RMB 1.1 billion.

The 150 bps of euro depreciation from 01/01/2024 to the end of first half created this unrealized translation loss of 126 million, but compared to the 100 million gain last year it was a 226 million swing year-over-year. Again, this is an unrealized accounting paper loss. Once euro appreciates against RMB, our investment in Europe will be translated into FS gains. This fluctuation in the unmaterialized gains and losses in the FX translation fundamentally won't bring any impact to our underlying operations.

Secondly, as I mentioned earlier, there was about 200 million increase in SG&A and expenses as we continue to invest in our global footprints and are building XDC's standalone capabilities as a public listed company.

Net profit attributed for two owners of the company and earnings per share moved in tandem with each other compared to the IFRs based net profit. There is a nine to ten points of negative impact from the minority interest pickup year-over-year as XDCs net profit increased almost threefold compared at in the same period last year. The minority interest pickup between consolidated net profit and net profit attributable to the owners of the company among over RMB 200 million.

There is also some dilution impact as during XDC's IPO in November last year, we offered 16% of the shares for public floating. If we exclude share based compensation, investment gain and loss, foreign exchange translation impact, the adjusted EPS is about fifty five cents per share, roughly 19% lower than that of the same period last year. Again, the most important metrics here is the adjusted EPS, that strips out the one-time noncash impact and it is a better performance indicator of our continuing operations.

Chris, next page please. Slide 17 gives us more insights into our gross profit and the cost of sales. In the first half our gross margin was about 39.1%. Excluding share based compensation, our adjusted gross margin was 44.4%, still one of the highest in the industry. Compared to the first half last year, our adjusted GP margin had roughly 2.6 percentage points of compression, largely due to the mix impact.

As I mentioned earlier, in the first half of last year we recorded two mega discovery service deals that earn us upfront licensing payment of over US$52 million. The accounting profit associated with these upfront payments are over 90%. This year we also have a full pipeline of the discovery service deals with a similar magnitude, but they are likely to be booked in the second half of this year. The absence of the lumpy upfront payment deals in the first half created a mixed impact of 250 bps in the margin compression.

The manufacturing facility utilization in China was also slightly lower in the first half of this year than last year as we had about a $0.5 billion of the COVID sales in the first half of last year. This was why, compared to the same period last year, labor and the fixed overhead as a percentage of the revenue was slightly higher. Compared to earlier years like 2022, our GP margin had roughly 5 percentage points of compression temporarily largely due to ramp up impacts of our new manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and Europe.

As we disclosed in the past, the fed-batch and the perfusion facilities in Dundalk Ireland, the drug product facilities at Leverkusen, Germany and also the clinical manufacturing facilities at Cranbury, New Jersey were in various stages of ramping up. In the ramp up phase we usually have the step changes in manufacturing costs as labor and overhead hit the ledger at once, but the revenue increase are usually linear. Hence, most of the biologics facilities would incur a loss at initial startup stage and turn in a profit as the utilization gradually improves towards a steady-state. In the first half of 2024, this new facility ramp up created about RMB350 million of the headwind or 5 percentage points of the GP compression compared to our normal operations.

The good news is that the negative impact from the ramp up is smaller than last year as new sites improved their operations and utilization. Also, we have WBS, our lean manufacturing and productivity improvements to provide partial offsets. You can see the composition of cost components in the stack bars below with roughly 20% in labor costs, 19% in material and 22% in overhead, which includes maintenance, utilities and depreciation of the manufacturing facilities.

The higher overhead costs were primarily driven by new facilities coming online as we expanded our global capacity from 156K liter at the beginning of 2023 to about 300K liter at the end of first half this year. The new capacities brought on more depreciation, utilities, maintenance and other overhead charges.

Next page please, Chris. Slide 18 presents us the IFRS based net profit walk year-over-year. As you can see that our IFRS net profit in the first half of 2023 was about RMB2.3 billion. We lost about RMB200 million due to the GP compression, largely due to the mix impact. With the discovery service deals that are going to hit in the second half the mix impact will swing the other way in the second half and give us a lift in the net profit margins for the second half and total year.

We spent RMB200 million more SG&A to build standalone capabilities for XDC as a public company and to expand our global footprint for BD coverages and operations. Also due to the euro depreciation from 01/01/2024 to 06/30/2024, we had unrealized FX translation loss about RMB200 million, but it is accounting paper loss. Once Euro rebounds against RMB we will get it back. So that's why a lot of these net profit declines in the first half are temporary and then we can get it back in the second half.

Next page please. Page 19 is about liquidity. At WuXi Biologics here, we have a strong balance sheet and solid cash position. As of the end of the first half, we have RMB9.5 billion cash sufficient funding to support our global growth. As a result of our long-term conservative funding strategies, we only had about RMB2.2 billion of debt, 30% of which are working capital facilities, and our gearing ratio, which is defined as interest bearing debt over equity, is merely 4.8%.

At the same time, we have about RMB5 billion of the bank credit facilities we can tap into if we need. Our CapEx spending in the first half was about RMB1.9 billion, mainly for the capacity expansions in the U.S. and Singapore for both biologics and XDC, much lower than the RMB3.6 billion adjusted EBITDA generated in the first half.

The reason we had RMB0.6 billion of free cash outflow in the first half was due to the working capital, occupation and tax payments. Specifically, our AR and inventory increased as we grew our global operations. Our goal is to continue to deliver positive free cash flow for the year with more focuses on the efficiencies in operating cash flow generation and also CapEx disciplines.

Now I'm going to pass the baton back to Chris to share more insights into the business operations. Chris?

Chris Chen

Thanks, Ming. Yes, I think every global investor is keen on update on BIOSECURE Act. We are continuously working with the legislators to ensure they understand our business model and we do not cause any national security concern. In terms of the current status, as everyone knows, there's a chance that there will be a vote on standalone bill and there's also a chance that this will still be part of the NDAA. But I think overall, I think the projects from U.S. Government may be impact -- projects funded by U.S. Government, maybe impacted, but they will also have a grandfather period that allows them to continue through 2032.

I think this prohibition does not extend the project being funded with private or other source of capital. I think so this is very clear. Only U.S. federal funded projects are impacted. That's why overall impact to the program is actually very fairly limited. We remain committed to work with the global clients to make sure that they understand our position. We also want to clarify this with all the legislators to ensure they understand well which is the business model. I think so far the majority of our global clients are committed to navigate through this challenge with us and as you've seen from the financial results.

Slide 22 has a lot of details talking about what we do, how we navigate the geopolitical uncertainty together with our clients. So I'm going to skip through the slide because there are too many details. I think our business strategy to build parallel supply chains for R, D and M in three regions. We have very strong R, D, M in China already. We start to build R, D, M in the U.S. and then three or four years later our target is to have 60%, 70% of R, D, M, in China, 20%, 30% R, D, M in Singapore and Europe, and then maybe 5% R, D, M in U.S. This, we believe that is the perfect structure for us to be able to tap into every market and work with every company in this community.

So just give you a more detailed update on every facility that we recently invested in. Ireland is getting into a pretty decent shape. We almost fully booked in next year. We completed our first PPQ campaign successfully and then we have two more ongoing. Our breakeven for Ireland are delayed to about the first half of next year. But next year will also be the first year where Ireland will be profitable. I think the site is going to be achieving steady-state operation in 2026.

So this is the M in global community, where the R part, the D part in U.S. Cranbury manufacturing 18 is also doing fairly well. We have run about nine batches with 100% success rate, and we have 30 programs ongoing. We continue to add capacity in China, in Hangzhou, where MFG20 is, and we are building our site in Singapore. And those are the new investments that we're working on right now.

So in the next 10 minutes, I'll give you an exciting update or R, D, and M. On our part we mentioned this MSD Curon deal a few times already. This is actually the most exciting event. In a way, you can say this is the most exciting event in WuXi Biologics history. And the asset used all our WuXi platform. The CD3 is our WuXi proprietary CD3, probably the best in the industry. The bispecific platform is the WuXiBody. The manufacturing process, the WuXiUP continuous processing. So, we actually built this asset together with a startup company in China, and now this asset is part of MSD.

So if this program is successful we will receive hundreds of millions of dollars of milestone payment and 6% to 10% royalties. So again, because this has a huge role to play, hopefully in the autoimmune space and if MSD can have a peak sales of $5 billion, we may be receiving $500 million royalties alone on this program. That's why I said this is probably the most exciting event in WuXi Biologic’s history.

We also mentioned that this deal was signed on August 8. If this deal was signed in June 30, our adjusted net profit would actually be flat compared to last year, where last year during the first half of 2023, as I said, is the best record in the company's history. So if this again just happened two months earlier, then I would also claim first half of 2024 will be the best in the company history. That's how the timing of this event changes dynamics of the -- changing the profitability of the company quite a lot. So that's a very exciting update on our part.

Now on the D, we continue to deliver incredible success. Now, we have already had 562 molecules more into clinic because of WuXi. Last year was a slow year in terms of new project, but we still delivered 123 molecules to the clinic. And that's why I said, tomorrow if there's good news about a molecule, there's a 30% chance that molecule is part of those, and WuXi will benefit from that program. So this continues to be the exciting part about our D.

So I mentioned R and D, and next is M. On the M part, we continue to see strong growth of the PPQs, which is an indicator for commercial success. Our PPQ success rate is still the best in the industry, 97%. I think this despite the uncertainty. That's why companies, I mentioned in the first seven months of this year, we signed up for Phase 3 programs and four commercial program. So we have eight PPQs in the next year or two that, from the contract signed first seven months alone, we have eight PPQs we need to deliver in the next year or two. I think that gives us strong momentum continuous manufacturing revenue.

On the other part, WuXi is also very proud. We are probably one of the few companies who can deliver 100% success of BLA. A lot of you probably read about Regeneron received that Complete Response Letter from FDA because their CDMO could not deliver on drug products. But you probably heard other companies had this similar issue, who are our peers. But so far, WuXi is very fortunate, we have 100% success on BLA. Basically every time FDA, EMA, Chinese Agency come to us, we pass. Every time Chinese FDA, EMA, FDA come to us, we pass. And we had done that 37 times. So among them 21 times from U.S. FDA and EMA.

I think earlier this year, EMA come to here to inspect for 10 products. If you imagine like only large pharma would have this type of scale inspection. Most of the time EMA go to a CMO, you probably look at one product, two products, EMA come to us inspected 10 products. And recently also FDA came to us with two PRI inspections at the same time. I think that again, that really adds value for WuXi to become a commercial partner for our global community, because so far we are one of the few, if not the only one with 100% success in BLA.

So as I mentioned earlier, now we have 37 inspections with 100% passing results. Almost all our facilities are GMP certified by the global community. Why do I have such a confidence that quality would be okay? Because we have a very strong leading indicators. We monitor every site and we monitor every client come to audit us. So on average we had 144 audits first half of this year. If you think about it, if you double that, basically 300 audits a year. Every day there's an audit going on at one of our sites.

And WuXi is also a very keen learning organization. All the lessons learned from one side, but we quickly come to the next level. That's why we believe we are the strongest in this aspect. So we are not the CMO with the longest history, now it turned out we actually have the best track record in quality.

So as some of you may have already read through the different news that we release, we actually have a very exciting leadership position as well. So some of the leaders who have been with us for 10 years, 20 years, they get into a retirement age. Now we have a young talent, relatively young talent, who come to work with us, who will lead us for the next decade.

I think all those successive planning are planned and I'm also very proud, our bench strength is incredibly strong. You know, all those new leaders come from our own training. Sherry Gu, our new CTO, 10 years at WuXi. Wei Guo, our CMO, 10 years at WuXi. Both of them are MIT chemical engineers that are quality had in home for six years with us as well. So I think we now have an organization that can bring strong leadership for the next decade.

So every time I share with investors, I also want to give you a couple of good examples how well we are. In this case, we acquired a Tier 2 CDMO, Tier 2 Chinese CDMO back in 2021 during COVID. Four years later, we actually converted that facility into a world-class facility. That shows you the WuXi culture, the WuXi execution. So for this facility, for this drug product facility, we actually have an average revenue of almost a RMB0.5 million per person with a 60% gross margin. This is a -- again, this used to be a factory that losing money as one of our peers, and then we acquired them to make them most profitable facilities in this global community.

Just to give you the concept, most of our peers, the gross margin will probably be 40% or even 30% in the global community. We are able to have this facility at 60% gross margin. That again shows our execution. How can we do that? It's actually a whole overhaul of the whole system. We look at this, we look at -- with the WBS, with the digital, with the agile organization, with automation. We put all those tools together. This actually turned out, we can come in three years. We convert a mediocre or maybe a Tier 2 facility in China, we convert them into one of the best facilities, one of the most profitable facilities in this community.

I think lastly, I also want to share with you, there are many, many programs from acquisition of biotech by large pharma. We now have 66 assets acquired by biotech company, acquired by large pharma. On average, every time there's an acquisition, we actually get $30 million additional contact, $30 million additional contact.

Not only those large pharma or acquirers don't transfer the project away from WuXi. They actually add project to us. I think that's the beauty of our execution. So every client passed us. So some of the large pharma now look at due diligence among some of the large pharma when they are looking at acquisition. Some companies, 50% of their work is done by WuXi. Other companies, that 75% of work is done by WuXi. And that's also continued to bode well for us for the next couple of years, when M&A is a norm in our industry.

So most of you already know about XDC's exciting performance. I just want to share with you and we still consolidate on the revenue. I think XDC portfolio is very, very exciting. 167 projects in a year, year-over-year growth of 52%. This is fully integrated projects.

So with that, I want to get into the section where every time I meet with you, I also want to highlight some of the technologies. I think, as I mentioned, the Curon deal already highlight our best-in-class based CD3 molecules. So our CD3 platforms now have two multinationals with five programs. Again, each program will receive hundreds of million dollars of milestone payment and potentially single digit or even high single digit royalties.

I think that this franchise, our business, is actually becoming very attractable. I think this will be a huge contribution to our top line and bottom line in the next couple of years. So I already used the MSD program as an example. We could receive $500 million worth of royalties if this program turned out to be a mega blockbuster. And we continue to work with the global community.

Hopefully next time, when I update with you, this five becomes 7, 8, 10. We believe our CD3 is best in the class. This CD3 franchise not only generates milestone payments, royalties, but also downstream development, manufacturing them. This is the beauty of CRDMO business model. Our bispecific, both of those technologies, we invested back in 2016. Right now I can start to bear fruit. And this again shows how the strategy at WuXi is incredibly strong.

You know, 2016, 2017, we invested in CD3, we invested the WuXiBody. Now, they potentially generated billions of dollars revenue for us. So if you look at ROI, this is incredible investment for our technology. Both of those technologies probably invested less than $10 million. And now five, seven, eight years later, they can generate probably $100 million of revenue per year and at some point, even $100 million of profit per year.

On the ADC side, we continue to have new technologies very similar as well. And on the manufacturing side, now we have the next generation manufacturing process that can really give our clients three to six times more productivity. So my 2000 liter reactor could be producing the same amount of material as someone else 12k or 15k and my 5k or 6k can produce the same thing as someone else's 25k. This is how technology can enable us.

I think I have said over and over again, that technology wise, cost wise we are already, we can compete with any company with large standing still. I think now at the 6000 liter scale, 12,000 liter scale we have already have 100 batches data in China and Ireland basically saying the cost is actually very comparable. In China we can actually do it cheaper.

So WuXi, in the past couple of years we have been really seeing tremendous growth. We also started to implement our own lean manufacturing system called WuXi Business System. I think you already heard from me that we expect to achieve at least 100 bps improvement this year because of the financial results and our -- the factory, I give you an example is also because of the lean business system.

We are very keen on ESG. I think we are also working on our green CRDMO. We want to make every part of our business green; the research part, the development part, the manufacturing part. We also want global recognition because of our effort in the ESG. So we are probably run one of the best companies in this community, in the CDMO community on our ESG efforts as most of you already read or heard about.

I think that's a quick update on the business. I think in summary, we remain firm believers that CRDMO business model is the most efficient for our industry. The R can transform innovative biotech concept from across the globe into reality. You know, again use Curon as an example. Curon work with us on the asset in 2021. Now four years later, the company that acquired with $1.3 billion valuation and WuXi will benefit from the R and D and M. But that's a very good example of how our R play into the space and our D.

Despite all those uncertainties, we signed 61 projects. We will move this program forward with excellent execution and with the best timeline in our industry. That's how we add value to biotech companies. With M, our goal is to provide cost competitive service to patients worldwide. That's why we said we want to use our technology to -- our 4k can produce as much material as someone else's 15k. We want to make sure the car is competitive in our industry.

So you have seen over and over again WuXi executes, WuXi delivers because our people, because our technology, because our quality and our strategy has always been sound. So I think our goal is, again to make sure that we can serve the global community faster, better and cheaper.

So with that, I want to share with you our 2024 outlook. So on the first half of this year, again our -- if you look at our non-COVID revenue it is slightly up 7.7%. Our adjusted profit is down 13%. But if you include the mega deal from Curon and GSK, if you move that deal back to the first half of this year, our adjusted profit will be actually almost flat. So the revenue, the profitability decrease is mostly a timing issue. We are able to just buy.

So second half of this year, our profitability will be much better and now more than compensate this lag in the profitability in the first half. So, as I mentioned earlier, so far only one project that worth about $6 million from a biotech company has indicated intention to transfer out and that's the direct impact of BIOSECURE.

So we believe our CRDMO business model is very unique and very difficult to replicate. We are working actively to mitigate impact with proposed BIOSECURE Acts. We still want to make sure we are committed to maximizing shareholder value.

So, a few more summary on each aspect. On R and D side, on R side, we have a Curon deal. We expect several deals like Curon in the next 18 months as well. And on the D part, more than 60 projects signed, if you add M it will be 61. So you don't see the strong impact from the global headline. On the M part, we have many programs. We have quite a few programs who will become mega blockbusters, who are generous RMB3 billion to RMB5 billion revenue getting into the final stage and will benefit from that.

So despite external challenges, we are cautiously optimistic that second half this year will be much better than the first half. So you will see a strong growth in R, and in D, and in M. You will see a margin improvement overall as well. I think we have promised investors, global investors, that overall our margin will improve by about 100 bps almost every year. So with all those excitement in the past couple of months, actually we will maintain our 2024 full year target on both revenue and profitability.

So in summary, our business fundamentals remain very strong. Our business model is very unique. Our technology is strong, our technical community and excellent execution enabled by our people and culture are very difficult to replicate. So we have a very strong ecosystem. That ecosystem or drive WuXi to deliver sustainable high growth. Thank you.

A - Ziyi Chen

Thank you. Thank you very much Dr. Chen and also Mr. Tu, about the very comprehensive introduction of the first half results and a very detailed WuXi’s operation. Well, we can start the Q&A session now. [Operator Instructions] alternatively, of course you can send me an email ziyi.chen@gs.com. Well, we already got a couple of questions from investors, but I'm going to prioritize those who raise their hands. So start with Chen Chen from UBS.

Chen Chen

Thank you, Ziyi. Can you hear me?

Ziyi Chen

Yes, please.

Chen Chen

Great. Yes, thanks management for taking my questions. My first question is for the upcoming 26 blockbuster and potential blockbuster CMO projects you listed just now, what's the chance that you will be their primary supplier? And I don't know, like in the industry normally, what percentage of manufacturing would be assigned to the primary supplier and the secondary supplier respectively? Yes, that's my first question.

And my second question is, you mentioned that a biotech client is considering to transfer like one project to third parties. So is that project from Win-the-Molecule or Follow the Molecule strategy? And if the client decided to transfer out eventually, how long does it take to do the transfer and what is the rough cost for the client? Yes, thanks.

Chris Chen

Let me answer the second question first. So as I mentioned earlier, this is actually a very early project. This is a project worth RMB6 million the DNA to IND. So because of BIOSECURE Act, this company, this biotech company is among the 700 asset, no other company are concerned except this company. They decided to spinning about it. So they have indicated intention. They have not transferred anything yet. I think the company they transferred to does not have a good track record.

Among the 78 Win-the-Molecule project, a lot of them come from the company. So we're still trying to negotiate or discuss with the board further, discuss with this, say hopefully your transfer will stay. So far they have not made a decision yet, but that's how transparent we are. So among the 742 assets, this is the only one that's been positively being transferred.

So you say you can't come maybe? Let's say this is a half a project, and I give you this number because only half of projects out of 742 is being transferred. I think that's why for me to give you that quantifying number. So among the 26 programs, we believe even with the current environment, majority of them will choose WuXi as a primary supplier. And then when the product is approved, they may consider a second supplier or bring some capacity in-house. Again, because WuXi is being, WuXi’s execution is the best, right? Because again so far, every program we run into people. So our PPQ success rate is the best in the industry. Our FDA approval is the best in industry. Our timeline is the best in the industry. With these three best, staying with us, exactly is still the best option they have.

So even this year, in the past six months, we have two companies decided to stay with us to launch the product. Two U.S. companies with a mega blockbusters, so each product was then $5 billion sales potentially. And they still stick with us because they believe if they switch to a third party, to our peers, they may delay the program by at least a year or two years, I think. So that's why WuXi has a lot of value, because our track record.

Again, our PPQ success is the highest in the industry. If your PPQ fails, it is delayed by a year. Our quality is highest in the industry, 100% success. If FDA rejects you, cost you another two years. And so, those two failures could cost you three years already. If you think about for biotech company or for large pharma, three years is actually incredibly valuable time for them for blood pressure drugs. That's why we still add it back.

Ziyi Chen

Thank you, Chen. Any follow-up question Chen Chen?

Chen Chen

Yes, makes sense and well, I think you would agree that the current share price is undervalued, so can we expect more share buybacks?

Ming Tu

Yes, we will.

Chen Chen

Yes, cool.

Ziyi Chen

Great. Next one is coming from Morgan Stanley. Daisy [ph]?

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thanks Ziyi and management for taking my question. This is Daisy from Morgan Stanley asking on behalf of our team Harshad [ph]. I have two questions here. The first one is how does the reported first half results compare to your internal budgets amidst such a challenging backdrop? And what gives you confidence for second half pickup to hit your full year guidance?

And the second question is about China capacity utilization rates. Without the COVID contribution this year, how can they improve utilization in China and how fast the utilization rate is going to ramp up in Europe? That's the two questions from me. Thanks.

Chris Chen

Thank you, Daisy. Great question actually. Yes, I forgot to mention actually the first half, although investors may not like the news today, but actually we actually beat our budget. So that's why I'm very happy that we are able to achieve this result.

The second half will be even better because as I mentioned earlier, we already had a big boost from the Q1 MSD deal that will generate more than $300 million profit for us, RMB300 million profit for us for the second half. So that's why I said, if you move that deal to Q1 or Q2, we would have achieved the best first half in the company history. I think in terms of, we have seen, as I shared in this slide, we are able to, we can see growth in R, D and M in all three engines in the second half.

So unless there are additional black swan events that happen in the second half, we will be delivering our budget, we will be maintaining, achieving high single digit growth on both top line and bottom line. And if you back calculate the second half, you will see about 25% significant growth in revenue and a very significant growth in profitability because of the confidence that we have.

So on the China capacity side, we are slightly lower than in the last year, but it's still getting around 60% and we hope that that will ramp up. Europe is also getting close to 40%, hopefully 60% next year. I think that's why I'm able to give you the guidance saying every year our gross profit margin will be improved by 100 to 150 bps. Thank you, Daisy.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, thanks. Thanks, Chris. Very clear.

Ziyi Chen

Great. We got next one from Sam Isaly, Exome. Sam, please.

Samuel Isaly

At Exome Asset. Three questions really, but two are simple and one is maybe not, so I'll stick to the other ones first. Can you hear me, by the way?

Chris Chen

Yes. I can hear.

Samuel Isaly

Okay, fine. First of all, we saw just a few weeks ago a very interesting move by the company in Beijing [ph]. Of course, Beijing [ph] has an interesting sort of creation history, and it's in a way, part U.S. and part China, but they are about to re-domicile to Switzerland. It is re-domiciling and I think your Chairman and company is re-domiciling to Switzerland a way to deal with BIOSECURE in the United States. So that's question one.

Question two, you said you would have had the best first half in your history if Curon had moved from third quarter into first. Does it follow that you would have, since Curon is now in the second half, is it true that you are likely to have the best second half in your corporate history? If we have time, I'll ask a third.

Ming Tu

Okay, yes, go back to your second question. Yes, our second half will be the best, as I said earlier. We'll see about 25% significant growth on top line. And then close to more than 30% growth in profitability. That's why our second half this year will be the best in the company history, with also a higher profitability. And then we also, I think compared to last year, this year is also a lot more visible because we are both in R, D and M. So R we have Curon deal, we have a couple more deal lined up. That's why I said in the next 18 months we have probably many, many exciting news to share on our side.

On the D part unless, because we have already, I think on the BIOSECURE Act, most companies understand it already. So unless there are additional black swan events, we'll continue to sign more projects. So as I mentioned to you earlier, our goal is 110 projects this year where first half already beat that goal. The second half, we tend to see more projects in second half. So I think we hope there is another Christmas shopping season that will -- our second half will be better. And that basically means we have a lot of D projects and M projects. So we already start to see the contract being filled. So I think again in the second half we'll see R, D and M shine. I think that's why our second half will be the best second half in company history.

Go back to question number one. That's very interesting. We have been looking at re-domicile. We have a slightly different company. We have a lot of assets. So re-domicile may cost us very significant tax issues. We are looking at this, but at least we will be doing dual headquarters in the next six to 12 months. So that's something we're exploring. So we are looking at every possible way to make sure that we can capture every client in every community. So we don't want to give up U.S., we also don't want to give up China.

We want to take advantage of European market. We also want to tack into Japan, Korea and Singapore and even Southeast and Asia. So I think, that's why our values to help every global company become successful. So that's how we will look at every way to mitigate the impact from the proposed BIOSECURE Act, including re-domicile. Thank you. Thank you, Sam.

Samuel Isaly

Can I ask -- can I slide another question, please?

Ziyi Chen

Yes, please.

Samuel Isaly

Okay. I don't remember what slide it was, maybe in the range of 12 to 15. But you presented a slide of blockbusters and mega blockbusters. Yes, this is it. What is this, Slide 13. Okay. This is in fact it, okay so eight manufacturing projects that could potentially generate $200 million peak revenue per year. Now that peak revenue is to you, what's the size of…?

Ming Tu

Around RMB2 billion to RMB3 billion of sales. So our cost is typically 7% to 10% of the sales reported by pharma all right.

Samuel Isaly

That's my question somewhere , so it's around 7% to 10% of the final.

Ming Tu

Yes. As a rule of thumb, is 10% is reasonable. That's why a blockbuster give us $100 million or $200 million revenue.

Samuel Isaly

Good. Thank you.

Ming Tu

Thank you. Thank you, Sam.

Ziyi Chen

Next one, Jingyi Li from Harding Loevner.

Jingyi Li

Thank you, Dr. Chen. There's this concern in the market that many CDMO players, especially biologics companies, have been building capacities. That may be the concern about overcapacity on the horizon. So if you look at 2025 or the overall industry pipelines, do you see the utilization rate coming down as a whole industries? And how do you think about some of your competitor’s capacity building exercises for Asian competitors, European competitors? Will they finally tip the supply/demand balance on that? So that would be my first question. Thank you.

Chris Chen

Thank you, Jingyi. I think when you talk about the capacity, because our business model is very unique. We have R, D and M. I would say R and D side, our capacity build up is still very limited on R, M, D side. So we are still a very strong player in this. And even if they build capacity, so that their capability is almost like WuXi five, 10 years ago. So you're talking about the potential competition from India, from China.

Because on R, D part, even if they build capacity, they're almost like five, 10 years ourselves five or 10 years ago. So then we're still way ahead of them. So it's still unlikely to impact our business. But if you talk about M, all right where quite a few players are building capacity, but the barrier for M is incredibly strong. So you probably read recently American Digest [indiscernible] had an FDA letter, right?

You probably read last year, Lilly had a letter for FDA saying not approval. So quality is actually hugely important. Quality track [indiscernible] is hugely important and not many companies can do that. So we believe this is the industry still. This is still like a winner takeover market so four or five or seven maybe get bigger. 10 players probably taking 90% of market share or 95% of market share. So the barriers are incredibly high, although everyone wants to get in.

So WuXi has been successful in the past 10 years because we found a niche to serve small companies. Our peers sometimes have been successful because they build large scale capacity. And so both of those are where both of us see there's a need in the market. Now the market is fairly well served, right? So if you want to compete in D, you have to compete with WuXi, you have to compete with Lambda. If you want to compete with M, you want to compete with the WuXi, Lambda, Samsung, Fuji. So I think this in the end, probably five, 10 companies will take over this market instead of 30 companies. So because of that, I think it's still very healthy competition. We don't see price war at all in our industry. Jin, does that answer your question?

Jingyi Li

Thank you. Second part is sort of another relative old topic. So your company wants to diversify your procurement sources, both the equipment side and the consumer side. I wonder if you can share some update on the progress. I guess the general trend is you're making progress, but I wonder if there's still some lasting last sticking point that's much harder to diversify or localize to prepare yourself for any extreme long-term events. Thank you very much.

Chris Chen

Yes, I think at WuXi we always want to make sure we have a very strong supply chain. So I used to say at least two and a half supplier, one supplier in U.S., one supplier in Europe, and half supplier in China. And then the China supplier, we if they are not ready, we're helping them to become ready. So our procurement from China, steady increase, but it wouldn't be a major. I don't. I think, with this current environment, I don't think geopolitics will play into this field. So we are still very confident of maybe 80% from global and 20% from China. And right now it's probably more like 85 from global and it's 15% from China. So I think that we're already getting to where we want to be in that sort of balance on supply chain.

Jingyi Li

Okay, thank you very much. One last quick one, can we talk about rivalries is specifically Samsung. Do you see their capability in sort of some of the key measures? If you can observe from outside, getting closer, getting, surpassing the level of WuXi that you find interesting, noteworthy.

Chris Chen

We don't comment on specific companies, but in general, in D part, we are the global number one player. In the M part, we are also getting close to where they stand, I think. So our business model is very different. I think a lot of investors are nervous, but Samsung sign a billion dollar deal. I have multiple billion dollar deal in my pocket. Go back to that page. That's why I said our backlog does not reflect our potential. Sorry, trying to find that slide. Slide number 17. Yes, so any of this could give you up.

Give me a billion, even 2 billion, 2 billion of backlog. But right now, because the program is really wishing my client, they're not in a rush. So our business model is very different from Samsung, where they are focusing on CMO, but when you CMO is almost like a Win-the-Molecule. So then you need to tell them next five years how slot you want to do. But next thing in common slot you want to do. So you can send, sign a Win-the-Molecule. But my client don't need to worry because I have trained in capacity for them. So they just need to stay with the WuXi. They'll tell me when in due time they'll tell me. But they're not in a hurry. That's why our business model is very different.

So we don't really, we have not really been competing with Samsung head-to-head on many programs at all. Because I follow the molecule could give us plenty of CMO contacts already, right? So as I said earlier, on the top, on the left side, every column, every program could give us a billion dollar cut. It's just timing, right?

So on the number one, number two, number three program, we already signed the manufacturing contract. Currently each of them is about 300. Is about RMB300 million on the inside right now, because they only look in the five years. If you look at 10 years, I mean probably 700 million right. So it's a matter of time.

So I think that's why our backlog does not capture sort of the value of potential value, potential revenue from this. That's why I share with you this slide. So WuXi's business model is getting so complex. It's very, actually for you guys from outsiders, it's much harder to look at our revenue because R is unpredictable. You don't see it. D is getting very quick transition.

It's not reflecting the backlog. M you have no idea what program we're working on, right. I think that's why I want to use this. So basically in this case, you have to trust me. I think, I may be wrong on one program or two programs, but overall trend will be there, you will see many mega blockbusters, you'll see many blockbusters, you will see some biologics become very successful. So again, the funnel is our most valuable asset.

But again, tomorrow, if top two ADC becomes a breakthrough, I have them. It's in my portfolio, right. Tomorrow, if FCRM become a computer franchise, I have them. Tomorrow, it also become a heart, I have them. I think that that's the beauty about WuXi our business model. This is a goldmine that I don't know how to describe to you. Only my team appreciates this gold mine.

Jingyi Li

Thank you, Dr. Chen.

Chris Chen

Thank you.

Ziyi Chen

Great. We're probably going to run very quick on some of the question standing online. Well, several is on CapEx. One is about, well given the uncertainties posed by BIOSECURE Acts, why companies still decided to keep expanding aggressively in terms of the capacity every single year, about RMB5 billion to be invested there?

And also on Ireland facility, what has caused the breakeven point to be postponed to early 2025 from previous guided second half 2024? And all the new facilities, including those in the U.S., in the Ireland, in Singapore getting online will be impacting your margin trend over the next few years.

Chris Chen

Yes, that's a great question. So overall, why would I still be interested in expanding? Because we believe in the end I think we can overcome the BIOSECURE Act. We can overcome the sort of the geopolitical challenge. As I said earlier, our goal is to establish three parallel chains. We have a supply chain in the U.S. as mostly as a closer to customer, attract customer into WuXi and then deliver the work either in Singapore, in China.

And then the China part will give us the best margin profile of the site and give us a very strong track record delivery and also very, very competitive cost to serve the global community and then Singapore in between to serve those markets who are very geopolitically sensitive. So we believe with this three parallel supply chain that would really be a very effective way of mitigating the geopolitical risk. I think so that's why our Board is still very comfortable of us investing.

Going back to the Ireland, I think the delay of a breakeven by six months is purely a technical issue. I think we have a program that we run into a technical issue and we're solving that technical issue, that will delay the revenue by to push the revenue to 2025. So I think visible scene.

So as I mentioned to you earlier, as an example that showed you before our “mature site”, the site has three years of history. Almost every site can achieve this type of operational excellence. So our China site can achieve 60% gross margin, almost in every factory when the United States is there. And then, so that's the beauty of WBS, that's the beauty of lean, that's the beauty of digital and automation. So if every site in China achieves 60% margin, and then that will help cushion all the global size ramp up.

So that's why I said every year we'll see about 100 to 150 bps improvement. So our steady-state gross margin will be around 50%, because China will be higher and then, European, Singapore side will be lower. I think we already seen it, right? So I have 20 facilities among 10 of them already achieved this type of profile, the other 10 needs to ramp up to fill the capacity. So basically we have ways to make sure every facility is becoming more and more efficient.

I think this is something that's very hard to replicate. I attribute this success to our culture and to our people, who other companies may take a long time to learn. Again, for this type of drug productivity, most companies GP margin is 20%, we are able to do 60% GP market. It's incredible, right? And so that's why I said exclusion excellence is actually part of our team. I shared with you many, many examples already. During COVID almost every manufacturing facility achieved this type of metrics. That's why, why are we investing for the future? We still achieve 50% gross margin.

Ziyi Chen

Got it. Two very quick ones in terms of the different stage of projects, the first one is about the four late-stage Win-the-Molecule projects you got in the first half this year, how many came from U.S. clients? And how about the projects that trend in July and August?

Chris Chen

Yes, so I mentioned until July we went four Phase 3, four commercial, eight projects. Among eight projects, five are from U.S. companies and three are from Chinese companies.

Ziyi Chen

Got it. And also you have breakdown by different stages, the revenue by different stages. Why did the revenue from the early-stage project decline by 3%? And is that because of slower project advancements or because there has been increasing in activity of those, some of the early stage projects?

Chris Chen

It's probably both of them. And the most important one is probably because we signed less project first half of last year. That basically means our reservoir is smaller, and so they don't have a smaller base to grow.

Ziyi Chen

Great. Well, I think the last question, I think we pretty much are running the call for one hour and a half. So, last question about the human resources, because if we compare the headcounts by end of first half versus end of last year, we actually see a bit of a decline. And we actually look at WuXi XDC business, they are still expanding, and also they are still expanding to add about 500 to 600 more people by end of this year. So how should we think about WuXi Biologics at this kind of environment, the hiring strategy going forward?

Chris Chen

Because of WBS, every year we probably can stream, we probably can improve productivity by 5%, and then with the current base, 5% means 600 people. And then those people will be moved to XDC. Those headcount will be moved to XDC or to a European site and that' s why you don't, we don't see dramatic increase in headcount, where instead headcount will be very steady. So WBS helped us improvement in all the improvement led to the headcount reduction. Then those can be sent to new business like XDC, like global sites.

Ziyi Chen

Great. I think that's all the questions. I know that some investors might still have more questions, but let's keep it offline and if you have any follow-up questions send the question to us. Send the question to the IR team of WuXi Biologics. I think we of course are going to be happy to answer that. Lastly, any wrap up comments from you Dr. Chen?

Chris Chen

Thank you, Ziyi. Again thank you for global investors. I think again, so if you look at -- again hypothetically the Curon deal happened in the first half would actually have flat revenue, a flat net profit compared to last year which is tremendously a good half. So I think that itself will tell you how good the company is. We wanted to navigate through the complex environment. I think in the end I think we will win in delivering every project to clients. I think that's why I said we are firm believer of our CRDMO model. Our model is very difficult to replicate. So we will still wanted to deliver constant, sustainable high growth to the global community. Thank you.

Ziyi Chen

Great. Thank you WuXi Biologics management team for answering all the questions and thank you for participants, investors, analysts spending the past one hour and a half with us. We’re going to wrap up the call here. Have a good day. Thank you.

Chris Chen

Thank you.

Ming Tu

Thank you, Ziyi.