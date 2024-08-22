Yuji Sakai

The DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) is a closed-end fund that income-seeking investors can purchase as a way of earning a high level of current income from the assets in their portfolios. Unfortunately, the fund’s current 8.54% yield does not compare particularly well with its peers. We can see this quite clearly here:

Fund Name Morningstar Classification Current Yield DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Fixed Income-Taxable-Multi-Sector 8.54% BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) Fixed Income-Taxable-Multi-Sector 10.00% Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) Fixed Income-Taxable-Multi-Sector 14.15% PIMCO Access Income Fund (PAXS) Fixed Income-Taxable-Multi-Sector 11.46% Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) Fixed Income-Taxable-Multi-Sector 12.29% Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (WDI) Fixed Income-Taxable-Multi-Sector 11.56% Click to enlarge

As we can clearly see, the current yield of the DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund is quite a bit lower than that possessed by its peers. This is a problem possessed by most DoubleLine funds, and it does seem likely to lower the appeal of this fund house in general in the eyes of those investors whose sole goal is to maximize the level of income that they earn from their portfolios.

However, this fund has managed to deliver the best total return of any of its peer group over the past five years:

Seeking Alpha

Thus, there appears to be a bit of a trade-off here, as investors in this fund have actually been doing better than investors in any other fund in this peer group. It's simply a case of how one wishes to receive their returns, as this one has clearly been a bit better in terms of capital appreciation than its peers.

Bond funds have been promoted by many analysts as a way of profiting from the expected monetary easing cycle that is expected to be imminent. Indeed, that's a pretty good thesis as bond prices tend to rise when interest rates decline. Following yesterday’s admission by the Bureau of Labor Statistics that it overstated the job creation figures by 818,000, a major impediment to the rate cut narrative was removed. It now appears likely that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in September, despite the political problems that this may cause. However, as we will see in this article, the market is already pricing in all of the interest rate cuts that are likely through the end of 2027, so most of the upside potential has already been realized in the share price of these funds.

As regular readers can likely remember, we previously discussed the DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in early June of this year. The bond market has strengthened considerably since that time due to rising optimism about the September rate cut timeline. As such, we might expect that this fund has done fairly well since the previous article was published.

This is indeed the case, as shares of the DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund have increased by 4.93% since the publication of that article:

Seeking Alpha

As we can clearly see, the fund outperformed the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (AGG), which is to be expected. The DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund employs leverage, which should result in it benefiting from larger gains during periods in which the index is going up. However, perhaps disappointingly, the fund did underperform the S&P 500 Index (SP500). This is also not likely to be a surprise to anyone as few people would expect bonds to outperform common stocks. After all, bonds are typically considered to be a safer investment vehicle.

The fund’s price chart over the period does not necessarily provide an accurate picture of how investors in this fund actually did. As I stated in my previous article on this fund:

However, the actual performance that investors in the fund realized is much better than this figure suggests. This is because the DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund is a closed-end fund and one of the defining characteristics of such funds is that they pay out most or all of their investment profits to the shareholders in the form of distributions. This is the reason why these funds tend to boast higher yields than most other things in the market. It also results in the fund’s shareholders doing much better than the fund’s share price performance alone would suggest.

When we add in the distributions that were paid out by the DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund as well as the indices into the chart above, we get this alternative performance chart:

Seeking Alpha

This chart seems certain to appeal to all investors, regardless of their investment goals. After all, we see a bond fund delivering a better total return than the S&P 500 Index over the period. While we would expect to see a fund like this one outperform the bond index due to its higher yield, outperforming common stocks is a rarity.

Curiously, however, this fund has actually delivered comparable performance to large-cap common stocks over the past year:

Seeking Alpha

As already mentioned, bonds historically do not deliver total returns on par with common stocks. One of the maxims of financial theory is that risk and rewards need to be proportionate to one another. A riskier asset should deliver higher potential rewards than a safe asset. Bonds are much safer than common stocks, at least in theory, so a bond fund should underperform the common stock indices. The fact that it only slightly underperformed over the past year may be a sign that the price of this fund has become higher than it should be. We should investigate this as well.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s website, the DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has the primary objective of providing its investors with a very high level of total return. That's a rather unusual objective for a bond fund simply due to the fact that bonds do not provide any net capital gains over their lifetimes. As I stated in the previous article:

As a rule, bonds provide all of their investment return in the form of direct payments to their investors. A bond investor purchases a newly issued bond at face value, collects a regular coupon payment from the issuers that corresponds to interest on the loan, and then receives the face value back when the bond matures. There is no net capital gains over the life of the bond because bonds have no inherent link to the growth and prosperity of the issuing company. Thus, the bond’s yield is the only source of net investment returns.

This quote, admittedly, only applies to net investment returns over the entire lifetime of the bond. A bond investor buys and redeems at face value, so all capital gains net out to zero over the entire life of the bond. It's still possible to trade a bond prior to its maturity date and earn some profits that way. These profits result in the fund generating some capital gains, even though no new wealth was actually created. The fund’s most recent semi-annual report states that the fund had a 13% annualized portfolio turnover rate during the six-month period that ended on March 31, 2024, though, which suggests that this fund does not engage in much trading activity to realize profits from falling interest rates.

The fund has had higher turnover in the past, though, especially during periods in which interest rates were much lower than they are today:

FY 2023 FY 2022 FY 2021 FY 2020 Portfolio Turnover Rate 14% 19% 44% 16% Click to enlarge

As we can see, the fund’s turnover was a lot higher in 2021 than it was during more recent periods. This is almost certainly because of the interest rate environment during 2021. This chart shows the average BBB-rated corporate bond yield over the past five years:

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

We can immediately see an inverse correlation between the average corporate BBB-rated bond yield and the fund’s turnover. This appears to tell us that the fund varies its strategy based on the market interest rate. During periods in which interest rates are very low, the fund resorts to trading bonds in order to earn some semblance of a return. When rates are high, or at least reasonably respectable, the fund’s management is more willing to adopt a “buy and hold” strategy, during which time the fund simply collects the coupon payments as that alone provides an adequate return from a bond portfolio. As we can see from the chart above, the BBB-rated bond yield was rising over 2022 and early 2023, corresponding to the time in which the fund’s portfolio turnover was declining. This adds a lot of credence to this conclusion.

On some level, all this suggests the fund’s stated objective make sense. The DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund will adapt its investment theory as needed in order to generate the highest possible total return for its investors. While bonds themselves do not provide any net capital gains over their lifetimes, the fund need not hold a given bond for its entire lifetime. It does explicitly state that it expects that the majority of its total returns to come from current income. For example, consider the following statement from the fund’s September 2023 prospectus:

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income. The Fund may invest in debt securities and other income-producing investments of issuers anywhere in the world, including in emerging markets, and may invest in investments of any credit quality. The Fund invests substantially in debt instruments of below investment grade credit quality and unrated instruments. The Fund may invest in securities of any or no maturity or negative duration, and there are no limits on the duration of the Fund’s portfolio. The Fund’s investment adviser, DoubleLine Capital LP, allocates the Fund’s assets among sectors of the debt market, and among investments within those sectors in an attempt to construct a portfolio providing the potential for a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income, consistent with what DoubleLine considers an appropriate level of risk in light of market conditions prevailing at the time.

The bolded statements are not bolded in the prospectus and have only been emphasized here to make the point that the fund expects that its total investment returns will primarily come from the coupon payments that the bonds in the portfolio make. However, it will alter its portfolio or strategy as appropriate if these coupon payments are not sufficient to provide an acceptable return, which was pretty much the case over most of the period preceding 2023 or late 2022.

At this point, there may be some readers who note that the DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund invests heavily in junk-rated debt. The quoted section from the prospectus states this, and it is quite visible by looking at the website:

DoubleLine

As of July 31, 2024, 60.34% of the fund’s assets were invested in securities rated below investment-grade (junk bonds). In addition, the fund had a 14.21% allocation to unrated securities, which typically have similar risks to junk bonds. This means that roughly 74.55% of the fund’s assets are invested in below-investment-grade bonds. However, the average bond yield chart above shows BBB-rated bond yields, which are the lowest category of investment-grade bonds. As such, that chart could be argued as not being entirely comparable to the assets in the fund’s portfolio.

However, that's not entirely true. Junk bonds typically trade with a higher yield than investment-grade bonds. The difference between the yield of junk bonds and the yield of investment-grade bonds is called the high-yield spread. This chart shows this spread over the past five years:

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

As we can immediately see, with the exception of a very brief time during the height of the pandemic, the spread between junk bonds and investment-grade corporates has generally been fairly stable around 4% or 5%. Thus, we can assume that when the yield of investment-grade bonds declines, the yield of junk bonds will decrease to a similar degree. Thus, while the actual yield of most of the bonds in the fund’s portfolio will be higher than what's suggested by the chart of BBB-rated average bond yields, the securities will behave very similarly and thus my comments still apply.

Revisiting Interest Rate Predictions And Federal Reserve Policy

This is very important because of the impact that monetary policy will have on the bonds in the fund’s portfolio. In a previous article, I argued that the case for substantial interest rate cuts in 2024 appeared weak. The thesis surrounding that prediction needs to be revised on the back of recent economic data.

From that article:

The bond market is not out of the woods yet, as a few Federal Reserve governors have hinted at the possibility of interest rate hikes if inflation continues to show the acceleration that we have seen in the past three months.

There are no longer any Federal Reserve governors who believe that another hike to the federal funds rate would be appropriate. The minutes from the July 2024 meeting of the Federal Reserve’s Open Market Committee show that almost all of the members of the committee believe that a rate cut in September will be appropriate. There were also a few who argued that reducing the federal funds target rate at the July meeting would be appropriate.

The general tone of the meeting was that inflation risks have been subsiding, while risks to employment are rising. This hints at the difficulty that Federal Reserve officials have with maintaining the dual mandate, since certain inflation figures showed signs of acceleration in July. For example, as Yahoo Finance reported (link is for a cross-post of the article on MSN):

The latest Consumer Price Index revealed one category where inflation continues to be stubbornly sticky: housing costs. Wednesday’s data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that shelter costs ticked up 0.4% month over month in July, higher than June’s 0.2% rise. Housing inflation accounted for nearly 90% of the monthly increase in CPI.

A 0.4% month-over-month rate annualizes to 4.80%, which is far above the Federal Reserve’s target. Individuals at the low end of the financial spectrum are very impacted by shelter costs due to the fact that they are much less likely to own their home than wealthy households and their housing expenses consume a larger proportion of their incomes. The monthly cost of a mortgage does not increase over time, but the same cannot be said for rents, so rising shelter costs can very quickly offset any potential gains in wages. As such, it could be a hard sell politically for the Federal Reserve to reduce interest rates and risk an acceleration of shelter inflation that further strains the budgets of the poorest households in the nation.

At the same time though, we're seeing signs that the economy has been weakening considerably. Yesterday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics admitted that it overstated the job numbers by 818,000 over the full-year period that ended in March 2023. This suggests that the jobs market was not running nearly as hot as Federal Reserve officials believed, and it might be enough to prompt officials to cut rates next month. However, at the same time, this revision means that on average 174,000 jobs per month were created during the twelve-month period that ended in March 2024. That is not a sign of a terrible labor market.

The federal funds futures market is currently pricing in a 76.1% probability that the federal funds target rate will be in the 425 to 475 range:

Chicago Mercantile Exchange

That would require either three or four interest rate cuts before the end of the year. We can see though that the highest probability is for the 425 to 450 ranges, which would require four interest rate cuts. The Federal Reserve Open Market Committee only has three more meetings left before the end of the year, so achieving this will require that the central bank cut by 50 basis points at one of the three meetings (September, November, and December) and cut by 25 basis points at the remaining two. This is possible if the economy does indeed fall into a recession, but right now, the data is probably not weak enough for that to be the case.

Today, S&P Global Intelligence released its Flash PMI business activity data, which shows a complete collapse in manufacturing while services remain strong:

Zero Hedge/Bloomberg

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, stated:

The solid growth picture in August points to robust GDP growth in excess of 2% annualized in the third quarter, which should help allay near-term recession fears. Similarly, the fall in selling price inflation to a level close to the pre-pandemic average signals a normalization of inflation and adds to the case for lower interest rates.

If the third quarter gross domestic product does indeed come in over 2%, that will make it hard to justify the 100 basis points of cuts that the market demands. The central bank could probably justify a 25-basis point cut in September, but the economy would have to weaken considerably by November or December in order to justify cutting by 50 basis points at one of them. However, if the Federal Reserve does not cut by at least 100 basis points by the end of this year, then bonds are arguably priced too high and could correct in the near future. That would have an adverse effect on the share price of the DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund.

Overall, it does look likely that we will see a 25-basis point cut in either September or November. A rate cut in September could attract political fire due to the proximity of the presidential election, but the Federal Reserve might think that it is worth the political risk to cut anyway given the weakness that is starting to appear in some economic measures. A 50-basis point cut seems unlikely given shelter inflation and the risks of reigniting other inflation as well. For its part, the Federal Reserve’s guidance is for a single 25-basis point cut this year. If the Federal Reserve’s guidance proves accurate, then the fund is drastically overpriced.

Rate Cuts Fully Priced In

There may not be much upside remaining for bonds and bond funds even if the Federal Reserve does start cutting rates next month. As Michael Liebowitz of RealInvestmentAdvice points out:

Currently, Fed Funds futures imply the Fed will start cutting rates in September and reduce them by 2.25% to 3.09% in early 2026. From that point, the market expects the Fed to slowly increase Fed Funds to 3.50%. The limited rate cuts and relatively high trough in Fed Funds tells us the market is not pricing in a recession, but a normalization of GDP with inflation running at or slightly above the Fed’s 2% target.

If this scenario proves to be correct, then there's very limited upside in bond funds right now. Investors in the DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund have likely already received the share price capital appreciation that this fund is likely to deliver. The only way that we might get more price appreciation is if the Federal Reserve drops the federal funds rate below 3.09%, and that will probably not happen except for a recession. After all, the Federal Reserve will still have to contend with the inflationary effects of fiscal deficits, as these will almost certainly continue to be at elevated levels through 2050. If a recession occurs, of course, then all bets are off.

In light of this, investors may be tempted to sell their shares of this fund. That's not necessarily a bad idea right now, as it's possible to get a comparable yield and more potential upside from a good equity closed-end fund. However, there are a few things to keep in mind:

There's no guarantee that a recession will not occur that prompts the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates further than the market thinks.

The DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has the ability to invest in foreign markets, so the policies of the Federal Reserve are not the only things that matter here.

The market can sometimes be irrational and push the price of things beyond what is actually justified. The market may actually drive the fund’s share price higher regardless of what makes sense as far as interest rates go.

If the fund can sustain its current distribution, investors will still receive an acceptable total return even in the absence of further capital gains.

In light of these things, I doubt I would completely sell out of a position right now. It could be a good idea to take the distributions in cash and use them to buy an asset other than more shares of the fund, though.

Distribution Analysis

In the previous article on the DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund, we saw that the fund did manage to fully cover the distributions that it paid out over the six-month period that ended on March 31, 2024. However, the fund had to rely on unrealized capital gains to accomplish this task, and there's no guarantee that it will be able to hold on to those gains.

However, it does appear that the fund has been able to hold on to its unrealized gains so far. This chart shows the fund’s net asset value since the closing date of its most recent financial report:

Barchart

This chart clearly shows that the fund has managed to increase its net asset value by 0.37% since the start of the second half of its 2024 fiscal year. When we consider that its net asset value also increased during the first half of the current fiscal year, it appears that the fund has managed to fully cover since at least the start of October 2023. Thus, we probably do not need to worry about the distribution unless we get a major correction in the bond market.

Valuation

Shares of the DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund are currently trading at a 0.99% premium on net asset value. This is a very high price, especially when compared to the 1.24% discount that the shares have traded at on average over the past month. Potential investors may want to wait a bit here and see if the fund’s shares swing to a discount before buying in. There's no good reason to pay a premium here.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund is a fairly popular multi-sector bond fund, but this popularity has resulted in it having a low yield when compared to its peers. This could prove to be problematic for those investors whose primary goal is to maximize the income that they receive from the assets in their portfolios. The low yield is at least partially caused by this fund’s remarkably high price, as anyone buying the shares today is paying more than the underlying portfolio assets are actually worth. Historically, this fund has traded at a discount, so potential buyers are probably best waiting until the shares decline somewhat.

With that said, it probably does not make sense to buy into the fund right now. While the case for interest rate cuts is stronger than it was a few months ago, at this point all of the interest rate cuts that are likely to occur are already priced into bonds. Thus, the upside potential here is probably quite limited.

