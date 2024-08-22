ismagilov/iStock via Getty Images

PBR stock: CEO transition

My last article on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) argued for a buy rating based on its cheap P/E, high yield, and EPS growth potential. More specifically, that article was titled "The Petrobras Absurdity: Yield Exceeds P/E" (see the next chart below) and argued:

Petrobras stock currently has a 7% dividend yield and a low P/E ratio of 4x. Thus, PBR stock offers an attractive package combining value, current income, and international exposure. I disagree with the consensus estimates of its EPS growth, which are too pessimistic given the catalysts I am seeing. With its single-digit P/E ratio and the market's pessimistic sentiment, any EPS growth has the potential to trigger an outsized price rally.

Fast-forward to now, the valuation is still extremely attractive at 4.1x FWD P/E (I will revisit this point later). And indeed, many bulls still love the stock for it. As seen in the chart below, both Wall Street analysts and Seeking Alpha writers are bullish on PBR stock. If you read recent Seeking Alpha articles on the stock, you would see that the cheap P/E is a key factor behind many bulls' considerations.

Against this background, it is the goal of this article to explain why recent developments have led me to downgrade my rating to HOLD. These developments have shown me that the stock is cheap for a good reason. The bulls drastically underestimated its earnings uncertainties in my view. A key reflection of such uncertainty, and also a key development since my last writing, is the CEO transition.

For readers unfamiliar with the background, a new CEO was recently appointed at Petrobras. More specifically, Mr. Jean Prates stepped down in mid-May, after serving for just a little more than a year. According to media reports,

Bloomberg: Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva shook up the leadership of the nation's state-owned oil company, firing the chief executive officer and one of his top deputies after months of sparring. The Brazilian president named Magda Chambriard as the company's next leader. Oil&Gas Journal: Chambriard started her career at Petrobras in 1980. In 2002, she was transferred to the Brazilian National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Biofuels (ANP). She became head of ANP's directory in 2008, and head of the director general office in 2012.

Note that together with CEO removal, Petrobras' board also removed the CFO (Sergio Caetano Leite), who also serves as the chief investor relations officer. PBR's CEO position has changed several times over the past few years. The transitions are too much in my mind and create a cloud of uncertainty here that potential investors should not ignore.

PBR stock: other issues

Besides the leadership shakeup, there are also a few other issues that have surfaced since my last writing. The company reported a net loss for the second quarter of 2024. More specifically, the chart below shows its quarterly net income and cash from operations. As seen, a net loss of $466M was reported in Q2, a stark contrast from last year's $6.01 billion profit. The falloff was a result of a few factors, which included escalation of net finance expense, foreign exchange gains and losses, and also a tax settlement with the government. Cash from operations remained positive and are less volatile than net income as seen. However, Q2's cash flow also declined sizably to $8.4 billion, compared to $9.2B in the previous quarter and over almost $10B a year ago.

The leadership transition, combined with oil/gas price fluctuations, is very likely to keep its earnings highly volatile for the years to come, as reflected in the following consensus EPS estimates for PBR. As seen, according to the estimates, PBR's EPS is expected to fluctuate but with an overall downward trend in the upcoming years. To wit, its EPS is projected to decline from $3.60 this year to $3.01 in FY 2027. As a result, the forward P/E ratios are expected to increase from the current 4.1x to about 5x in 2027.

PBR stock: recent trading patterns show no definitive direction

On the technical front, recent trading patterns also present a mixed outlook for the stock's near-term price movement.

As illustrated by the chart below, the price of PBR has been fluctuating widely within a range of $12 to $17 for the past few months, showing no clear direction. Also note that the trading volume has been below average in the past few weeks, a signal of a loss of interest from investors. Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently hovering around the 50 level, a neutral level showing neither buy nor sell pressure. Finally, the current stock price is very close to a key support level and can move in either direction with equal possibility in my view. I consider the price range of around $14.5 to $15 as a key support level, as highlighted by the purple box below. The reason is that this is the price range that has cumulated the largest trading volumes over the past few months, as shown by the horizontal volume bars.

Other risks and final thoughts

On the positive side, the company's liquidity remains ample despite the recent tax settlement and accounting losses in Q2. When the June quarter concluded, cash and equivalents resided at about $12.2 billion, as seen in its balance sheet below. It is notably below the $16.3B compared to the previous quarter, but is plenty to weather downturns in the near term. Furthermore, the company also has access to about $8.2 billion in liquidity via several credit lines. Moreover, note that its long-term debt has been declining at a good pace in recent quarters, as you can see.

Finally, the valuation is indeed attractive. As an example, the chart below summarizes PBR stock's valuation grade with an overview of its valuation grade and underlying metrics. As seen, PBR receives an "A+" grade overall. Looking a bit further, its current P/E ratios are indeed heavily discounted, both compared to the sector median and also its own historical averages. For example, the P/E ratio (non-GAAP, TTM) of 4.53 is more than 56% lower than the sector median of 10.40 and more than 11% lower than its 5-year average of 5.10. In terms of FWD P/E (non-GAAP), the discounts are even larger.

However, my thesis is that the cheap P/E is not as attractive as on the surface once its earnings uncertainties are considered. For example, consensus estimates expect EPS decline in the upcoming years and thus imply higher FWD P/E ratios. I see good odds for the EPS to fluctuate in an even wider range than consensus expects, judging by the frequency of its leadership shake-up and recent earning volatility, which means the implied FWD P/E could be even higher.