In May, I initiated coverage for Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC), or IS&S, and attached a strong buy rating to the name with 63% upside and a price target of roughly $10.50. That upside has not materialized yet, but the company saw its stock price outperform the market with a 10.8% gain compared to a 6.1% gain for the S&P 500. Earlier this month, the IS&S reported third quarter earnings and in this report I will discuss the results and update my price target on the stock.

IS&S Revenues And Earnings Grow, But Margins Remain A Watch Item

Innovative Solution and Support

Third quarter revenues were up 48%, with product sales down 22% as there was a large order last year that did not recur this year. Customer services revenues rose sharply, reflecting the addition of the Honeywell (HON) product line, while Engineering development contracts revenues rose from $65,583 to $229,618.

R&D costs rose from $0.85 million to $1.1 million while SGA increased from $2.4 million to $3.1 million reflecting the $0.4 million in CFO transition costs and $0.6 million in amortization of intangible assets related to the Honeywell product line. This led to operating income to rise 37% to $2 million and EBIT growth of 6.8% to $1.9 million on lower other and net interest income. Adjusted EBITDA grew 63% to $3.1 million.

What we are seeing is that now all line items are pacing with revenue growth. However, that is driven by the margins that need to be rebuilt for the Honeywell product line. There is a lot of opportunity there in terms of in-sourcing rather than outsourcing to eliminate costs, possible learning curve effects and cross-selling. The company has also expanded its Honeywell product line by adding Communication and Navigation product lines, which also allows the company to shift focus a bit to military applications while also strengthening the commercial portfolio. Furthermore, cost such as the CFO transition are non-recurring elements.

So, there is a lot of potential for IS&S on the margin expansion front, but also regarding sales growth. The company has not only acquired new product and service lines, but also customers that it did not have before. Obviously, there is an execution risk in the sense that ramping up margins might be more challenging than anticipated, but the growth element is still in place. The company has also recently announced a multi-million dollar contract for military products with an unidentified aerospace customer, so we also see contract flow for the other lines of business that IS&S has.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Remains A Buy

The Aerospace Forum

To determine multi-year price targets, The Aerospace Forum has developed a stock screener. It uses a combination of analyst estimates on EBITDA, CapEx and free cash flow along with the most recent balance sheet data, cash flow statements and my assumptions on debt repayment, share repurchases and dividends. Each quarter, we revisit those assumptions and update accordingly.

The most recent EBITDA and FCF estimates barely moved for FY24-FY26, but the upside remains highly compelling at 56% with a $10.95 price target, which is a $0.45 lift to my previous target.

Conclusion: Innovative Solutions and Support Still Has Considerable Potential

I believe that IS&S stock still has massive potential. The integration of the Honeywell product line initially was less smooth than expected, but we are seeing sequential step-ups in margins that are evidence of improving margins for that new line of business. There are significant opportunities to step up the margins by in-sourcing more work and benefit from end-market growth as well as cross-selling opportunities.

The only possible risk I see at this point are time delays in the margin ramp up. In-sourcing could eliminate some excess costs that IS&S now pays to third parties, but in-sourcing more work also means taking on more risk. Either way, I am maintaining my strong buy rating for the Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. stock.