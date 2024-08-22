Filograph

We'll be honest - we're not the biggest fans of gold.

While the commodity gets a lot of love from investors of all stripes, we've never seen it as anything apart from a moderately effective inflation hedge.

Sure, in the past, the yellow metal has gone on a number of incredible runs, but over almost any length of time, we'd rather own productive assets, like stocks.

This is because the yellow metal consistently underperforms owning equities outright. Over 10, 30, and 50 years, gold has underperformed SPX, even when accounting for inflation:

There's a brief period starting around the year 2000 where buying and holding gold through 2024 has been a better investment, but generally, gold just doesn't seem like an optimal place to put your money. This is doubly true since 2009 as Bitcoin USD (BTC-USD) appears to be stealing some of gold's thunder as a scarce store of excess market liquidity.

That said, as USM2 continues to expand and inflation remains above 0%, having at least a little gold exposure in a portfolio makes sense, and we think Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) is the one to own.

While some may prefer to own gold outright, this firm owns a massive bundle of royalties that we think offers better gearing and upside if gold does appreciate over the medium term.

Plus, trading at a relative song, we think the stock's valuation is ready to expand as the market begins to get a better sense of SAND's true long-term potential.

Today, we'll dive further into SAND and explain why we think the company is the most well positioned to benefit from internal growth and higher gold prices in the future.

Let's dive in.

SAND's History

If you're unfamiliar with Sandstorm Gold, the company is a 'Gold Streamer' - an investment firm that owns a number of royalty streams that come from established mining companies.

The typical transaction goes like this - a mining company wants to invest in a new mine, but they don't want to front all the capital. A streaming company can come in to provide financing in exchange for a royalty contract that has set terms about what they get out of what comes out of said mine.

There are a couple large streaming companies that you may have heard of, like Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) and Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD), but SAND is a smaller, mid-tier, more obscure name.

Most royalty contracts in the sector provide a percentage of NSR, which stands for 'Net Smelter Return'. This links royalty payouts directly with the success of the mine. Other common schemes include fixed cost and fixed percentage spot price contracts, which allow the royalty owner to buy metals on the cheap and then sell them on the open market at a profit. SAND has a mix of these contracts.

Investors in these streaming companies earn money when the price of gold (or whatever metal the stream is) goes up, as well as when mining companies increase production or find upside in existing streams.

When the reverse happens, it can lead to losses.

With SAND in particular, there are two things to know - the company has a very high-quality streaming portfolio (in our view), and it's been on a long and hard road to acquire it.

In 2019, the company was humming along, growing organically, and then Covid came in and shut down global mining production for a while, which obviously materially impacted earnings - even though the price of gold did go up.

This suppressed the share price.

Then, in 2022, the company made two massive acquisitions - Nomad Royalties, and a chunk of BaseCore's portfolio.

These acquisitions strengthened SAND's portfolio considerably, and have allowed revenue to grow quickly while adding much needed diversification:

However, they also saddled the company with debt, the outstanding share count increased by 50%, and the multiple dropped. Despite the revenue growth, shares have continued trading sideways to this day:

Looking at all of this, you might wonder why SAND is our favorite buy in the gold space, but it really comes down to three core factors that, we think, will send shares higher over the interim:

Financial Progress. Upcoming Mine Launches. The Valuation.

Let's tackle the first two in the next section, and the valuation a little further on.

SAND's Financials

So, why SAND?

As we just mentioned, the company has struggled with the size and complexity of managing an acquisition the size of Nomad (+ BaseCore assets), and it shows.

The transaction was highly dilutive, and debt grew considerably:

However, the company has made a LOT of progress on the leverage front. For the acquisition, the company issued nearly $600 million in debt over two quarters to cover costs, which has come down significantly over the last two years:

While interest payments are still a factor when it comes to earnings, SAND's management has clearly made a priority of reducing this burden with its actions.

In theory, once the debt is gone, SAND will also be able to return capital to shareholders in the form of more substantial buybacks as well.

CEO Nolan Watson echoed this sentiment on the earnings call:

Overall, I want to be clear that with our significant free cash flow, we are still predominantly focused on debt reduction with the purpose of recharging our balance sheet so we can eventually begin our next leg of acquisition growth and grow from a position of financial strength while avoiding dilution.

Aside from the debt, net income has been shaky as of late, but a lot of this is largely due to temporary effects that seem to be one-off type stuff, as also mentioned on the earnings call:

During the second quarter, there were a number of temporary effects that caused the quarter to be below our expectations, including Aurizona having problems with its Piaba pit, Cerro Moro and Chapada moderately underperforming, and Greenstone taking longer to begin delivering first gold to Sandstorm than originally budgeted. But I would like to reassure everyone that each of these items are all temporary, and not only are we expecting these mines to rebound, the Greenstone mine is now up and running and delivering gold to Sandstorm under our stream.

While net income has been a bit wobbly as a result of the aggressive pay down schedule and other adjustments, cash from operations has been exceedingly robust, which reflects the company's consistent payout schedule from the royalty assets:

All in all, we think recent financial progress should begin to get reflected in the stock price going forward as the company stabilizes.

On the new mine front, there's also serious potential upside that we think investors are discounting.

Over the next 5 years, SAND expects to grow gold production (and thus, revenue), by 100% as a number of key assets switch from 'development' to 'production'.

This includes the Hod Maden, Platreef, and MARA complexes which should throw off a significant amount of resources to SAND, especially if SAND exercises the MARA option:

These launches should increase the company's exposure to gold, as opposed to mostly gold and some other key / base metals:

All in all, when you also chuck in the fact that SAND has best in class AISC at underlying mine assets, we think the opportunity here to grow the portfolio through new mine launches and continued efficient operations is strong, and undercounted by the market:

Between the financial 'righting of the ship' and new production which promises to strengthen an already low-cost, high production portfolio, now might be just the right time to get involved with the stock.

SAND's Valuation

This goes doubly so when you consider how inexpensive SAND is versus peers.

We could break out tons of charts here explaining that the stock is undervalued, but the company actually already put our thoughts into an easy-to-understand graph, which we've included below:

While the IR department might be a tad excessive in their projections here, SAND is essentially the cheapest mid-size streamer by a fair amount. Upside to peers like Triple Flag and Osisko would represent 30% - 40% appreciation on the multiple alone.

Tack on production growth, and the results could be fantastic.

Tack on gold price growth, and we see potential upside over the next 24 months in the 50-60% range at a minimum.

There are a number of avenues for appreciation here that management can avail themselves of.

It's true that the company is discounted, as we've illustrated. However, we truly believe that a lot of this value gap is due to the company's historical issues, which SAND has done a good job of wading through.

Now, on the other side, SAND appears to be a well valued, high growth royalty play with significant organic upside and a gold price call option.

Together, we believe that an investment in SAND should outperform gold by a wide margin over the interim.

Risks

While we like SAND from an investment perspective and for adding gold exposure to a portfolio, there are some risks to be aware of.

First off, the company has a LOT of royalty NAV locked up in a few key assets:

This concentration can be a feature, but it can also be a bug. Big streamers don't have this concentration risk, which means that they don't often get home runs.

That said, in this case, if Hod Maden, Platreef, Antamina, or Greenstone don't pan out in terms of projections, then SAND has a serious issue with production growth, which is the narrative the company has trumpeted over the past number of years.

This would make the firm worth considerably less.

We don't think the recent Greenstone stumble is indicative of anything larger, but it's also a little soon to tell.

Additionally, there's always a risk that gold prices could head lower, which would obviously have a negative impact on cash flow and the multiple.

Gold has been doing well lately, but a turnaround could suppress what would otherwise be potentially solid results on the part of SAND.

There are multiple avenues for appreciation, but also multiple avenues of risk.

Summary

However, overall, we think SAND is the best bet you can make when it comes to adding gold & metals exposure to a portfolio. The inbuilt growth, recharged balance sheet, and upcoming mine launches should ignite investor interest and expand the multiple, which could cause significant, geared appreciation relative to gold prices over the coming 18-24 months.

Thus, our 'Buy' rating.

Cheers!