Well over a year ago, in March 2023, I wrote a bullish article regarding Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH). For those not familiar with the company, it operates in the transportation and logistics solutions space, with a physical reach across the US, Mexico, Canada, and even Colombia. The firm provides customers with a wide array of services including truckload services, brokerage services, intermodal services, dedicated services, and even value-added services.

In my last article about the business, I upgraded it from a “hold” to a “buy,” citing the company's fundamental improvements, particularly on the bottom line. Even though there were some weak spots, the business was doing well for the most part and shares were attractively priced. I ultimately concluded that the business was a favorable risk to reward opportunity. And since then, things have gone decent enough. Shares have outperformed the market slightly, rising 39.2% while the S&P 500 (SP500) is up 38.5%. I don't consider this to be some great win. But outperformance is better than underperformance.

Fast-forward to today, and we have seen some impressive results as of late. Despite having a difficult 2023 fiscal year, 2024 is shaping up to be quite positive. Shares are also attractively priced, both on an absolute basis and relative to most similar enterprises. Given these factors, I think that keeping the company rated a “buy” is logical at this time.

It has been a good ride

The fundamental performance achieved by Universal Logistics Holdings has been positive in some respects and negative in others. As an example, if we look at the 2022 to 2023 fiscal years, those who are bullish about the business would be disappointed. Year over year, revenue dropped from $2.02 billion to $1.66 billion. Some of this drop was because of a decline in fuel surcharges from $168.6 million to $118.3 million. The company also saw a reduction in other charges like detention, demurrage, and storage. This drop was from $123.6 million to $58.1 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Except for the company’s Contract Logistics segment, all the operating segments of the company saw a decline in revenue year over year. The biggest, by far, involved its Intermodal segment. Revenue plummeted from $591.9 million to $374.7 million. This was mostly because of a decline in average revenue per load, even excluding fuel surcharges. The drop of 19.8% was accompanied by a 14.3% decline in load volumes.

This is not terribly surprising to me. According to one source, total North American intermodal volume in 2023 was down by 5.9%. In addition to seeing retail inventory levels normalize, which means a decline in overall orders from the pandemic years, there were weaknesses caused by the housing and manufacturing markets due to high-interest rates imposed by the Federal Reserve.

With revenue dropping, it should come as no surprise that profitability would decline as well. Net income dropped from $168.6 million to $92.9 million. Operating cash flow barely budged, ticking down from $213.4 million to $210.2 million. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, we get a more significant decline from $287.5 million to $212.6 million. And lastly, EBITDA for the business dropped from $318.2 million down to $224.1 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

As painful as the 2023 fiscal year was, 2024 is looking up. Revenue in the first half of the year was $954.1 million. That represented a sizable increase over the $850 million reported just one year earlier. A recently awarded specialty development project helped fuel growth for the Contract Logistics segment. We don't really know much about this, except that it is a project that was launched in the first quarter of this year and that total revenue achieved in 2024 from it should be around $228 million. Most of these activities fall under the company’s value-added services space. And that would explain why revenue jumped from $248.8 million in the first half of 2023 to $398.1 million in the first half of 2024.

With the surge in revenue also came rising profits and cash flows. Revenue nearly doubled from $48.4 million to $83.2 million. It is true that operating cash flow plunged from $105 million to $46.4 million. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, we would get a jump from $104.4 million to $176.4 million. And finally, EBITDA for the enterprise grew from $112.6 million to $181.7 million. If we annualized the results experienced so far for the year, we would get net income of $159.7 million, adjusted operating cash flow of $359.2 million, and EBITDA totaling $361.6 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

In the chart above, you can see what this means for the valuation of the company. This chart shows how shares are valued using historical figures for 2023 and estimates for 2024. Clearly, the 2024 picture looks significantly better than the 2023 picture does. But investors would be advised not to rely on these forward estimates. I say this because, in addition to there being uncertainty regarding these estimates, there is also the fact that the project that seems to be driving much of this improvement will end by the end of this year. Absent additional work coming to the company, there should be some reversion to prior performance. And when you consider that the Intermodal segment has is still experiencing some weakness, with revenue down 38.4% year over year, the picture could be better.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Universal Logistics Holdings 10.9 4.8 6.6 P.A.M. Transportation Services (PTSI) 285.1 4.9 5.9 Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG) 17.2 6.3 6.4 Marten Transport (MRTN) 32.0 9.5 8.1 Heartland Express (HTLD) 66.3 6.9 6.2 Ryder System (R) 12.6 2.8 4.7 Click to enlarge

The good news is that, even if we rely on the 2023 figures, shares of the business are attractively priced. This is the case not only on an absolute basis, but also relative to similar firms. In the table above, you can see how the firm stacks up against five similar enterprises. On a price to earnings basis, Universal Logistics Holdings is the cheapest of the group. And only one of the five firms is cheaper than our candidate on a price to operating cash flow basis.

The only way in which Universal Logistics Holdings falls short is when it comes to the EV to EBITDA approach. In this case, four of the five companies ended up being cheaper than it. But as the table shows, really only one of these companies is what I would consider to be significantly cheaper. The rest are only marginally so.

To put this in perspective, if Universal Logistics Holdings was to trade at the average of the EV to EBITDA multiples of the four firms cheaper than it, it would need to see net debt drop by only $118.9 million. And if we strip out the cheapest of the four, the reduction needed would be only $92.8 million.

Takeaway

Fundamentally speaking, recent performance achieved by Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has been impressive. The company is seeing a temporary surge in revenue and profits. And investors should be lauded for it. Even without this, shares do look attractively priced on both an absolute basis and relative to similar firms. Given this, I have no problem keeping Universal Logistics Holdings rated a “buy” for now.