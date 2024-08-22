ArtMarie/E+ via Getty Images

The market is sitting near all-time highs again, and that's generally a good signal for investors to rotate more of our portfolios toward cautious, value-oriented names. These stocks can often require patience to stage a turnaround, but represent a rewarding counterbalance in case the market turns south.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX), the beloved shoemaker, is one of these bargain plays. Now, shares of Crocs have already soared >50% this year as the company has continued to outline a clear plan toward growth despite challenges from its HEYDUDE subsidiary, but it's not too late to get in on this rebound rally as the stock still trades at a low-teens P/E.

Data by YCharts

I last wrote a bullish note on Crocs in July, when the stock was trading in the low $130s. Since then, the company has published a very favorable Q2 earnings print which showed an acceleration in revenue growth, particularly for the core Crocs brand. At the same time, the company has also merely affirmed its full-year guidance, which to me leaves significant opportunities for upside surprises later this year. Owing to the continued favorable valuation here amid improving fundamentals, I'm reiterating my buy rating on Crocs.

For investors who are newer to this name, here are the core tenets of my bull case for Crocs:

Sturdy, beloved consumer brand that continues to thrive on its classics. The Crocs brand is now more than 20 years old, and despite this the company continues to draw consistent sales growth from its line of classic clogs.

The Crocs brand is now more than 20 years old, and despite this the company continues to draw consistent sales growth from its line of classic clogs. Sky-high gross margins for an apparel company. The company enjoys mid-60s gross margins for its core Crocs line, which is ample evidence of the company's tremendous brand equity that allows it to charge a premium price. These gross margins - which are a stone's throw away from the margins of tech companies in the 70-80% range - give Crocs plenty of opportunity for operating leverage as it scales.

The company enjoys mid-60s gross margins for its core Crocs line, which is ample evidence of the company's tremendous brand equity that allows it to charge a premium price. These gross margins - which are a stone's throw away from the margins of tech companies in the 70-80% range - give Crocs plenty of opportunity for operating leverage as it scales. Tremendous international growth. The company is growing nearly triple digits in China, complemented as well by strong growth in Europe, even against competition from Germany's classic clog maker, Birkenstock (BIRK). Crocs still has plenty of room to expand overseas.

The company is growing nearly triple digits in China, complemented as well by strong growth in Europe, even against competition from Germany's classic clog maker, Birkenstock (BIRK). Crocs still has plenty of room to expand overseas. Buybacks. The company continues to have shareholder-friendly policies and has ~$700 million remaining on its buyback authorization, representing just under 10% of Crocs' current market cap.

Valuation remains the chief draw for this stock. For next year FY25, Wall Street analysts have a pro forma EPS target of $13.96 for Crocs (+9% y/y) on a revenue estimate of $4.35 billion (+5% y/y). We note that current earnings and revenue growth are far outpacing next year's targets - nevertheless, taking the consensus view at face value, Crocs trades at just a 10.2x FY25 P/E ratio - well below the S&P 500.

Stay long here and keep riding the Crocs rally upward.

Q2 recap

Crocs reported Q2 results in early August, which helped to kick off a new rally for the company. Take a look at the Q2 results below:

Crocs Q2 results (Crocs Q2 earnings deck)

Crocs' revenue grew 3.6% y/y to $1.11 billion, surpassing Wall Street's estimates of $1.10 billion (+2.9% y/y). We note that FX continues to weigh on Crocs, which on a constant-currency basis would have grown 120bps stronger at 4.8% y/y.

Meanwhile, the Crocs brand continues to be the driving force of growth for the company. As shown in the chart below which breaks out sales by brand, the Crocs label saw 9.7% y/y growth (11.2% on an FX-neutral basis):

Crocs revenue by brand (Crocs Q2 earnings deck)

Note that sales surpassed the company's internal guidance, which had called for 1-3% y/y growth from a total-company perspective and just 7-9% growth for the Crocs brand. HEYDUDE, meanwhile, continues to be a draw with revenue down -17.4% y/y, but the company noted that HEYDUDE is on an improving trajectory given two factors: 1) a more concerted marketing push following Crocs' playbook, especially leveraging online sales, and 2) comps are set to get easier in the second half of the year.

We should also highlight the company's tremendous international performance. Crocs brand sales were up 22% y/y overseas year to date (and 19% y/y in Q2), roughly doubling the growth rate of the overall brand. We note as well that China grew >70% y/y, as shown in the chart below - which helps to dispel any notion that macro weakness in China is hurting Crocs:

Crocs international growth (Crocs Q2 earnings deck)

Here's some helpful commentary from CEO Andrew Rees' remarks on the Q2 earnings call, detailing the company's sales momentum:

Moving to a review of our business by geography, we saw broad-based strength led by our Tier 1 markets. The North America market performed ahead of our expectations and gained market share with revenue growth of 3% versus the prior year. Strength was driven by better advanced demand from our retail partners and solid DTC channel growth. For the first-half, our North American revenues grew 6% against a broader market that was essentially flat. International revenue grew 22% versus prior year, supported by exceptional growth in China and Australia. China grew over 70% on top of triple-digit growth last year. While there is evidence in the market that the Chinese consumer is becoming more cautious, we see our accessible, authentic and personalizable brand position as a clear competitive advantage."

Meanwhile, on the profitability front, we note that company gross margins improved 330bps y/y to 61.4%, with both the Crocs and HEYDUDE brands seeing roughly two points of margin expansion (and the ~3 point improvement to company gross margins driven additionally by favorable product mix shift into Crocs and away from HEYDUDE):

Crocs margins (Crocs Q2 earnings deck)

Pro forma EPS of $4.01, meanwhile, leaped 11% y/y and beat Wall Street's expectations of $3.57 with 12% upside.

We note as well that despite top-line strength this quarter, Crocs simply maintained its full-year outlook (3-5% total company growth and 7-9% Crocs brand growth), while also calling for significant revenue deceleration next quarter. In my view, given Crocs exceeded the high end of its initial guidance ranges in Q2 and DTC revenue growth outpaced wholesale, the company is well set up to repeat the same beat in Q3. (If Q2 strength had been driven primarily by wholesale growth, it could have indicated a stuffing of channel inventory, which would unwind in Q3: fortunately, with DTC strength outpacing wholesale, this does not appear to be the case).

Crocs outlook (Crocs Q2 earnings deck)

The company has, however, nudged up its profitability expectations slightly, with the company now guiding to "over 25" adjusted operating margins (versus simply ~25% before) and $12.45-$12.90 in pro forma EPS, versus a prior $12.25-$12.73 range.

Key takeaways

With a solid "beat and raise" quarter under its belt, and more room in Q3 and beyond to exceed expectations with solid Crocs brand performance and international traction, there are plenty of reasons to buy Crocs, especially at just a ~10x P/E ratio while the rest of the market is trading at elevated multiples. Buy here and keep riding Crocs upward.