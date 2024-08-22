Veolia: Amazing, But Complex (Still A 'Buy')

Teamjackson

My coverage on Veolia (OTCPK:VEOEY) can be seen, the last time, was in July 2023, so a bit over a year ago. The company is one of the more attractive environmental and water companies in Europe, which also comes with an attractive secondary upside. This is a quality business with a good yield and solid potential. The one problem that I would say Veolia has, and one that I have been vocal about in my last article (which you can find here) is that the valuation hasn't been all that great. Take a look at the RoR generated here.

I think the returns since that article encapsulates perfectly what is possible if you invest at the right time and price. Note that the return is positive - hence my "Buy" because I saw this as possible. But the index has returned better - which is reflected in my stance that the company is "close to a Hold" here.

I expected the company to do okay, but not great - and that's still my stance today. In this article, we'll look at recent results and a potential upside for the near term here.

Let's look at what Veolia can offer your portfolio.

Veolia - Upside from infrastructure, water and the environment.

Veolia is a very interesting company and one I have covered extensively for a reason. I believe this company, and similarly solid businesses like it, should be part of a conservative investment portfolio. It's my stance that an investment portfolio, unless you're looking to take excessive risk, should take a 2.5-4.5% yield target, add to this an average 6-11% capital appreciation, and target a 10-15% annualized rate of growth. Moving below these targets theoretically means even safer trends and lower volatility (again, in theory), while moving above this and expecting or targeting yields of 5-9% or appreciation theses of 20-50% per year usually comes with much more risk and uncertainty.

That is not to imply that I don't do the latter here - I do. But only with 15% of my total portfolio.

And Veolia is a firm part of that 85% where I go for much more conservative things.

Veolia furthermore has a lot of arguments going for it. We can start with the fact that Veolia is the only global player in Hazardous waste. There are no businesses even close to the geography-spanning breadth of this sector here, with operations in the EU, NA, SA, Asia, India, and Africa. More than that, it's an inherently profitable business with a 15-19% gross margin level and well over 5% operating margin. The results we want to look closer at here show us how things have gone for 1H24, and the results are less than 3 weeks old at this point.

Those results reflect how difficult it likely would be to get this company really, really cheap. Because Veolia, despite a challenging macro, has done well. Commercial momentum shows an increase in Boosters of 6.9%, and the company is delivering synergies in accordance with and sometimes exceeding the previous plans. The company's current plan is called "GreenUp", and it's going well.

You can also see that the company has managed very solid results - revenue up over 4%, and high increases in both EBITDA and EBIT, with good net income. This has also enabled the company to fully confirm 2024E, with very good revenue growth, EBITDA growth, and leverage being down to below 3x.

What's further lending validity to my optimism for Veolia is the fact that it's the foundational segments that are outperforming. Revenue is up above all in water and waste, which is the reason I invested in Veolia in the first place. The energy segment, the company's third segment, is somewhat interesting, but compared to water/waste it's really of less interest.

The company is also developing new operations at the heart of its overall upsides and targets, including the new Saint Fons Contract (From France). This is a water/energy contract combo, and a good example of how the company works, and has an over €100M backlog for exactly these sorts of contracts. The fact that the company is also getting extensions for its ongoing contracts shows us that the company is, in fact, liked by its customers to the degree that they want to continue to do business here.

It's the water tech segment that continues to be of significant interest to me, and it's this that continues to grow. The Water Tech Revenue segment alone is up 15.5%, with EBITDA for the segment up 31.3%. Major contracts are being booked, including new desalination facilities in Dubai, several smaller (€10-€50M) projects with microelectronics focus for major players such as Intel (INTC), LyondellBasell (LYB), and others, and the company has absolutely no shortage of interest if company information here is to be believed.

I've been clear about this in previous articles on water-oriented companies - water is life, and I continue to invest and be interested in water-oriented businesses here.

The company is also "outperformed" in terms of its plans. Efficiencies that were planned in 2025 are already seeing higher rates of realization, with synergies already delivered upwards of €200M out of a €300-€350M annual target, related primarily to procurement/purchasing as well as operational efficiencies.

With all of this in the bag, I'm prepared here to say that Veolia is doing very well, and I don't see many worries at this particular time. Capital allocation plans are solid here - but Veolia is also divesting some things, including things like regeneration services for Sulfuric Acid, Lydec (Moroccan business, no relevant ticker), some Chinese asset rotation, and some non-strategic construction and infrastructure companies.

In short, Veolia is focusing on its "heart" - including with M&A's across Europe and the Middle East. Primary pressures for the company are, as expected for this business, FX pressures, scope pressures, some commodity pressures, and weather pressures, which are then weighted up by internal growth and pricing adjustments.

Here's the full-year guidance, and the dividend seems safe here at over 4% yield given both the payout ratio, as well as the company history.

With all of this confirmed, operational safety/performance and fundamentals are not an issue with this company. The issue, or challenge, is instead related to exactly what sort of valuation you'd be investing in - because the company cannot rightly be called "cheap" here.

Veolia - Not cheap, but still with an upside

In my last article, I made it clear that calling this company cheap was no longer an option.

However, a business like Veolia does also not need to be cheap, necessarily. What I mean by this is that the company is currently trading below a normalized 15x P/E, which for this company is well below its typical premium. The company did, until 2021, have a premium of about 20x P/E. Since 2021, likely due to prospects in part of higher interest rates, the company has instead traded between 14-16x P/E, with an average of about 15x.

Forecasting the company at 15x P/E with the current estimates comes at almost an upside of exactly 15% annualized here (Source: Paywalled F.A.S.T graphs link). Based on this, the company is attractive enough, and it's from this perspective that I say my PT for the company of €35/share for the native VIE ticker on the Paris stock market is justified.

If we were to allow for the company to trade at a premium, well then we're talking about 31-40% annualized RoR, with triple-digit total RoR potential until 2026. Before you get too excited at the prospects of this though, realize that analysts miss targets negatively here 50% of the time on a 2-year basis, even with a 20% margin of error. Also, looking at other analyst targets, very few expect the company to manage this because it would imply a share price of around €51.5, which is 79.4% above the current level that we're seeing.

Possible? Absolutely.

Likely? Not so sure about that one.

The ADR we're covering here is VEOEY. This is an ORD x.5 ADR, meaning that two ADR's equals one native share. As such, my PT for the ADR if we translate this comes to $19.5/share, and it's that target we work with. The yield for the ADR is 4.14%, so about the same level. It's a liquid ADR, and even if I prefer the native trading offered in Paris by IBKR and other brokers, the ADR can be bought here as well.

It's an upside that I view as solid.

But risks for the business?

There are risks.

Risks to Veolia

The primary risk impact I see here is the fact that the company's relationships with Middle Eastern authorities and other players, which do make up meaningful amounts of the company's exposure, are volatile. When these relationships turn sour, there is potential for Veolia (and similar companies) to exit their operations under poor conditions and payments, and this is one of the problems that has led to some of the historical volatility.

Also, there's the macro question of the economy in NA and Europe. The slowdown we're seeing will impact volumes, and this will impact the company's margins and profit given the operating leverage Veolia works under.

And despite what I would view as a very good performance and a good macro for working with water and waste, it's worth mentioning here that most of the company's profit-increasing factors come not from bottom-line improvements to margins, but instead from cost-cutting. It means that improving the other side of the operations is likely rough.

So, Veolia has risks, but it also has plenty of overall stability. It's one, the only companies in the world doing what it does. And that's why, despite the risks, I'm willing to go at this company with a continued "Buy" and the following thesis.

Thesis

Veolia is a great business in several great fields. They have some excellent moats, a solid history, and good future prospects. The SUEZ M&A only strengthened the company's next few years.

There are downsides and risks, of course. But these, at this valuation, are relatively small. A company such as this, with these sorts of operations, at this sort of price, is precisely the sort of investment you may want to make.

This upside can even go up to 25-30% if we allow for a premium valuation or even higher, historically accurate EPS growth. The message I want to send to you when you look at Veolia is that this is an undervalued water/waste/energy company.

My official PT remains €35/share for August 2024, and I'm at a "buy".

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

I just can't call Veolia "Cheap" any longer - aside from this, it fulfills every single upside I look for, and because of this, I see it as an extremely solid play here.

