If you've been reading my work on Seeking Alpha, you'll know that I have a penchant for covering leveraged ETFs, particularly of the single-stock variety. My fascination with these ETPs or exchange-traded products stems from the fact that, thus far, leverage on individual stocks has hardly been possible for the average retail investor with little experience in futures and options. Moreover, in the volatile market times that we currently live, long-term holdings often take a hit from market idiosyncrasies that have little to do with fundamentals, valuation, and other traditional considerations. For that reason, these single-stock leveraged ETFs (both bull and bear) offer a relatively simple way for not-so-savvy investors to take advantage of leverage and protect their underlying investments. Of course, the risks are elevated compared to the typical risks of investing in capital markets, but as long as you have a 'map' of the risks, you can confidently invest in these securities.

Today, we explore the GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL), a very new leveraged security (incepted in March 2024) that seeks to give investors a 2x daily exposure to Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) stock. The ETF has an expense ratio of 1.15%, which is par for the course with such ETFs. The strategy essentially involves the use of equity swaps and other derivative instruments to gain that additional exposure.

One of the interesting aspects of such ETFs is that you don't necessarily need to own the underlying stock to take advantage of this leverage. You can simply open a position in AMDL and take advantage of upward price movements in AMD stock. That said, my thesis is directed more toward AMD investors who need some kind of downside protection without the hassle of dealing with derivatives on their own.

Of course, that brings with it a host of risks, but as I mentioned, a blueprint or map of the key risks can help you navigate the dangers of this type of security. Let's list them out:

Risks to Investing in Leveraged ETFs

Owning this ETF for longer than a day could expose your investment to volatility decay - that means the ETF is reset on a daily basis because it is only intended to track the gains of AMD at a 2x rate for each trading day. At the end of the day, it resets, so if you lose 10% on Day 1, you can't expect a 10% gain on Day 2 to cover that fully. As a matter of fact, that's not even mathematically possible, but using leverage amplifies that risk. For instance if AMD loses 5% on a single trading day, AMDL theoretically loses 10%, more or less. If you invested $100, you'd have $90 in invested value at the end of that day. Unfortunately, you'd then need to gain 11.11% (or AMD would need to gain 5.56%) for you to get your investment value back to $100. This volatility decay can be gradual or it can be aggressive, depending on how deeply the underlying stock moves against the direction of your trade. There are risks that are atypical of normal, unleveraged ETFs - Some of the risks with leveraged ETFs are far and above what you'd be exposed to with a plain vanilla ETF. For example, there are counterparty risks because of the use of derivative instruments that are employed to gain the additional leverage. There are also other leverage-specific risks that the fund is exposed to. In fact, the risks of compounding effects alone were high enough for the SEC and FINRA to issue press releases warning retail investors about the use of leveraged ETFs. New Fund Risks - Since the fund is relatively new on the market, it adds another tier to the layer cake of risks. There's very little historical performance data to go on, and the fund is yet to announce any distributions thus far. In addition, liquidity in these new ETFs could be too low for you to enter or exit a sizable position in a hurry. That last one hasn't been a problem for AMDL, but investors should be aware of that when dealing with new issues.

Advantages of Leveraging a Core AMD Holding

So, as a standalone investment, this might look quite risky. If your appetite for risk can handle it, this might be in ideal way to exploit positive momentum in AMD stock without direct ownership. However, I believe this can also be an excellent way to offset your AMD losses in a roundabout way - by boosting your gains on the days that AMD shows strong upward momentum and exiting your position when you see technical indicators point to a reversal. It's fairly simple, and you don't need to be a market technician to use such indicators.

Using Technical Indicators to Enter and Exit an AMDL Position

Naturally, what you want to track with your indicators is not AMDL itself, but the price and volume 'momenta' of the underlying AMD stock. That's logical because your gains from AMDL are based on AMD's price movements, and price, in turn, is driven by buying and selling pressure. The stronger the momentum to the upside, the greater your leveraged return will be, theoretically speaking.

So, what are these indicators? The ones I usually recommend are the Relative Strength Index or RSI and the On Balance Volume or OBV. The former, in simple terms, is the measure of a security's momentum strength on gain days versus loss days. The generally accepted levels for this indicator are 30 at the lower end, which indicates that the security is likely oversold and could reverse, while the upper level of 70 indicates the opposite - that it's overbought and likely to reverse.

Now, let's apply that to AMD stock and see if it's a good-enough indicator of entry and exit points.

Now, if you look at the stock's momentum based on RSI alone, you might be misled into thinking that the end of July and early August would have been a good time to invest in AMDL. However, as you can see from the actual price action, this would have been an ill-timed move. One way to eliminate this 'false positive' is to set a threshold right between 30 and 70 for your RSI signal - that's at the 50 mark. If you look at the chart again, you'll notice two things: in the first instance that I crossed out, RSI was below 50 for the most part, and AMD's price action at that time was essentially sideways - that's one red flag; in the second instance I crossed off, the price action was too sharp and quick, which would have posed a risk if you'd entered around July 30, when the RSI bounced hard off the 25 level straight past the overbought level - your second red flag.

Incidentally (not coincidentally), July 30 was when AMD announced its Q2 results. The earnings were released post-market, and we see that the post-market rally of over 6% was largely responsible for the stock opening at a high the following day. Anyone who's deeply invested in tech knows from experience that good news (and bad news, for that matter) doesn't usually last, and we see this from the precipitous drop in AMD stock post the initial earnings euphoria. Again, a bad time for an AMDL holding.

On the positive side, there were at least two instances where an AMDL holding would have given you strong returns. The first is the period between August 9 and August 13, and the second is between August 15 and August 20.

In the first red-circled period, you can see how RSI moved almost steadily from just below the 50 level to the 70 level, where it stayed for a whole trading day. There was some volatility in the RSI indicator, but even if you'd exited on any sign of reversal, your gain would have still been positive, albeit by a smaller measure.

The second period was the extended time above the overbought level, which, in itself, is an indicator of strong upward momentum in the underlying stock.

In both instances, AMDL made impressive gains, amounting to approximately 40% if you'd held during both periods. Of course, that's gross of your transaction fees and any tax liabilities, but it's still a massive gain over AMD's 20% gain for that same period. In effect, that's a combined gain of 3x, including the 20% gain on the underlying.

As such, I hope you can see that 2x leverage in action when you use the right indicators and look for the right signals. Since this was sufficiently validated by RSI, there's no need to even look at OBV. However, we can further validate this thesis by looking at OBV for that period.

Once again, we see clear volume trends favoring the upside movement of the stock. OBV is nothing more than a daily plot of positive versus negative trading volumes, and it sounds simplistic but can be a powerful technical tool if used in tandem with other momentum indicators like RSI.

Parting Words

Naturally, you can go into more granular periods and even intraday entry and exit points using more sophisticated momentum and other indicators, but that would take you into the realm of technical analysis, which not all investors might be comfortable with.

As with most leveraged ETFs, I rarely assign a Buy rating because I don't want investors to think of this as a buy and hold security. Absolutely not. This is merely a lucrative tactical play within a larger bullish strategy for AMD. While it's not necessarily a hedge against downturns in AMD's price, it can greatly offset your loss days on a core AMD holding, and that's the only reason I would even recommend an ETF like this. If used carefully, AMDL - or any single-stock leveraged ETF - can boost your long-term returns on the underlying security and give you a measure of downside protection.

Thanks for reading my work, and please feel free to share your own experiences with leveraged single-stock ETFs.