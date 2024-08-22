PennyMac Preferred Shares And The Obvious Lawsuit

Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a mortgage REIT with 3 series of preferred shares.
  • PMT-A and PMT-B are fixed-to-floating preferred shares, but PennyMac announced they are fixed-rate due to the LIBOR Act.
  • The claim looks about as realistic as a 7th grader announcing all the models that were at his secret party last weekend.
  • PennyMac is facing lawsuits for not honoring the prospectus terms, potentially leading to a substantial increase in dividend yield for preferred share investors.
  • This is negative for common shareholders, who are stuck eating the legal fees as PennyMac tries to defend an absurd position.
  • The REIT Forum members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Office dog

mashabuba/E+ via Getty Images

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) is a mortgage real estate investment trust, or mREIT. They own some mortgage-backed securities and some mortgage servicing rights.

Preferred Shares

We are discussing PennyMac today because of the preferred

Want the best research? It’s time to raise your game. Get access to several features you won’t find on the public side.

You can get access to everything we have to offer right now. Try our service and decide for yourself.

This article was written by

Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
61.81K Followers

Join our free service or read our blog posts (full articles w/ discount link). Click full bio for links. Contact me if they don't work.

I'm known for posting snarky articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PMT.PR.B, PMT.PR.C either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PMT.PR.B Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on PMT.PR.B

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PMT.PR.B
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News