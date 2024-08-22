BBB Foods Inc. (TBBB) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 22, 2024 4:45 PM ETBBB Foods Inc. (TBBB) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.79K Followers

BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 22, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Anthony Hatoum - CEO
Eduardo Pizzuto - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Ruben - Morgan Stanley
Froylan Mendez - JPMorgan
Gustavo Frattini - Bank of America
Jorge Izquierdo - BTG Pactual
Sergio Guerrero - RSH Family Office
Madhu Kodali - Yaksha Capital
Daniela Bretthauer - HSBC

Operator

Good morning, everyone. My name is Leonor and I will be your conference operator. Welcome to Tiendas 3B Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. There will be a question-and-answer session after the speakers' remarks and instructions will be given at that time. [Operator Instructions] Also, please note that this call is for investors and analysts only. Questions from the media will not be taken. The call will be recorded.

Any forward-looking statements made during this conference call are based on information that is currently available to us. Today, we are joined by Tiendas 3B's Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Hatoum; and Chief Financial Officer, Eduardo Pizzuto.

I will now turn the call over to Anthony. Please go ahead.

Anthony Hatoum

Good morning. Thank you for joining us today for Tiendas 3B second quarter 2024 earnings call. I will review our operating results for the quarter and Eduardo Pizzuto, our CFO, will provide an overview of our financial performance and then we will open up for Q&A.

I'm pleased to report that Tiendas 3B has delivered another strong quarter. We opened 121 net new stores and one new distribution center, bringing our total store count to 2,503 as of June 30th, this compared to 2,288 stores at the end of 2023.

Our same-store sales grew by 10.7% and our total revenues increased by 27.5% year-on-year for the quarter to

Recommended For You

About TBBB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TBBB

Trending Analysis

Trending News