SMMV strategy

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) started investing operations on 09/07/2016 and tracks the MSCI USA Small Cap Minimum Volatility USD Index. It has 291 holdings, a 30-day SEC yield of 1.32% and an expense ratio of 0.20%.

As described in the prospectus by iShares,

MSCI seeks to optimize the Parent Index such that the resulting portfolio exhibits the lowest absolute volatility (..) while applying constraints based on turnover, established minimum and maximum weightings of index constituents and sectors, as well as factor constraints (for example, liquidity and financial leverage)...

Therefore, the methodology is more focused on aggregate portfolio volatility than on individual stock volatility. The fund’s turnover rate in the most recent fiscal year was 58%. This article will use as a benchmark the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, represented by iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR).

SMMV portfolio

The portfolio is almost exclusively invested in U.S. companies (99% of asset value). The heaviest sector is healthcare (18.2% of asset value), followed by financials (15.9%) and industrials (13.8%). Other sectors are below 10%. Compared to the benchmark, SMMV significantly overweights the three traditional defensive sectors: healthcare, consumer staples and utilities. It underweights mostly technology, consumer discretionary, real estate, and to a lesser extent financials and industrials.

The top 10 holdings, listed in the next table with fundamental metrics, represent 14% of asset value. The heaviest position weighs less than 2%, so the portfolio is well-diversified and risks related to individual companies are low.

Ticker Name Weight% EPS growth %TTM P/E TTM P/E fwd Yield MUSA Murphy USA, Inc. 1.66 -2.29 20.67 21.16 0.35 ORI Old Republic International Corp. 1.55 -9.17 14.67 12.05 3.05 RGLD Royal Gold, Inc. 1.49 4.72 38.54 29.49 1.14 ADC Agree Realty Corp. 1.48 2.13 40.49 40.54 4.12 CHE Chemed Corp. 1.46 31.46 29.26 24.59 0.35 ATR AptarGroup, Inc. 1.42 26.33 31.39 27.85 1.21 EXEL Exelixis, Inc. 1.42 132.35 22.55 17.30 0 AXS AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. 1.27 83.51 10.43 7.08 2.32 OGE OGE Energy Corp. 1.16 -6.61 19.35 18.48 4.23 RLI RLI Corp. 1.15 -52.94 20.43 24.11 2.11 Click to enlarge

Fundamentals

SMMV is more expensive than the benchmark regarding valuation ratios, as reported in the next table. Aggregate growth rates are mixed: earnings growth is significantly inferior to the benchmark, while sales growth and cash flow growth are slightly higher.

SMMV IJR P/E TTM 18.28 16.68 Price/Book 2.39 1.84 Price/Sales 1.32 1.08 Price/Cash Flow 11.06 9.19 Earnings growth 11.81% 18.92% Sales growth % 8.65% 5.71% Cash flow growth % 9.94% 8.42% Click to enlarge

Performance

Since 9/15/2016, SMMV has lagged the small-cap benchmark by 1.65% in annualized return. As expected from the strategy description, it shows a lower risk in drawdown and volatility, measured in the next table as standard deviation of monthly returns. It results in a marginally higher risk-adjusted performance, measured by the Sharpe ratio.

Total Return Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility SMMV 85.74% 8.12% -38.77% 0.48 14.43% IJR 109.51% 9.77% -44.36% 0.46 21.96% Click to enlarge

Over the last 3 years, SMMV is shortly ahead of IJR, showing a better resilience in market downturns:

SMMV vs. competitors

The next table compares characteristics of SMMV and two other small-cap low-volatility ETFs:

SPDR® SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV)

SMMV SMLV XSLV Inception 9/7/2016 2/20/2013 2/12/2013 Expense Ratio 0.20% 0.12% 0.25% AUM $324.86M $188.78M $340.70M Avg Daily Volume $10.27M $1.16M $1.26M Holdings 296 418 122 Top 10 14.09% 14.54% 10.23% Turnover 58.00% 31.00% 77.00% Click to enlarge

SMMV is by far the most liquid fund of this group in dollar volume, and the second largest in assets under management. The next chart compares total returns since SMMV inception. SMMV comes in second position, shortly behind SMLV.

However, it shows a smoother path and seems to better deserve its low-volatility label. In fact, the difference in annualized return is immaterial (18 bps) and SMMV has the best Sharpe ratio. The gap in standard deviation of monthly returns is also significant.

Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility SMMV 8.12% -38.77% 0.48 14.43% SMLV 7.94% -42.45% 0.41 20.08% XSLV 5.08% -44.34% 0.26 19.08% Click to enlarge

Additionally, SMMV is leading in 2024 to date:

Takeaway

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) implements a low-volatility strategy in a small-cap universe. It is well-diversified across sectors and holdings. SMMV valuation and total return don’t look attractive compared to a small-cap benchmark, but its Sharpe ratio is marginally higher. Moreover, SMMV also beats its competitors in risk-adjusted performance and is much better at curbing volatility.