Rockwool A/S (RKWBF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.79K Followers

Rockwool A/S (OTCPK:RKWBF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 22, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kim Andersen - Chief Financial Officer
Jens Birgersson - President & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Claus Almer - Nordea
Arnaud Lehmann - Bank of America
Yassine Touahri - On Field Investment Research
Brijesh Siya - HSBC
Harry Goad - Berenberg
Zaim Beekawa - JPMorgan
Marcus Cole - UBS
Axel Stasse - MS

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the ROCKWOOL Report on the First half year of 2024. Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Jens Birgersson; and CFO, Tim Anderson, for the first part of this call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. And afterwards there will be a question-and-answer session. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the presentation over to your host. Please begin.

Kim Andersen

Thank you very much, and good afternoon, everybody. Sorry for the delay. We had some technical challenges here in Chennai from where we're taking the calls. Today, first of all, of course, I'm Kim Andersen, the CFO. And with me here, I have the CEO, Jens Birgersson. And today, we will present to you the first half result and then afterwards, we go into Q&A.

Before we start, I'd just like to remind you on Slide number 2, the forward-looking statement, and please be aware that this presentation contains uncertainties.

And with this, we can quickly go into the presentation on Slide number three.

Jens Birgersson

Good morning. Good day, everyone, its Jens Birgersson. Kim and I and the whole Board of Directors of ROCKWOOL including my successor, [Jesmond] (ph). We are in India, in Chennai. And the reason we are here doing a Board meeting is about 90 kilometers southwest of Chennai, which was previously called Madras. We have bought a piece of land

Recommended For You

About RKWBF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RKWBF

Trending Analysis

Trending News