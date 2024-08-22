Images By Tang Ming Tung

There’s no stopping the Canadian AI-powered lending services provider Propel Holdings’s (TSX:PRL:CA)(OTCPK:PRLPF) stock. Since I wrote about it in March, it’s up by a massive 73%, resulting in a doubling in price year-to-date ("YTD") (see chart below). This is after it already rose by 125% in the year up to March when I last checked on it.

There were good reasons for a further uptick in price even then, going by the company’s healthy fundamentals, positive outlook and attractive market multiples, resulting in a Buy rating on it.

Price Chart (Source: Seeking Alpha)

The question now is, after the scorching price rise in the past few months, can the stock continue its upward trajectory? To assess this, here I look at its recently released second quarter (Q2 2024) and first half (H1 2024) results. This is followed by a discussion on its market multiples, including the PEG ratio, which takes the company's rapid growth into consideration. Finally, emerging risks are assessed.

Revenue could exceed targets

As far as the company’s financial performance is concerned, it all looks very good. First, consider the revenues. They grew by 48% year-on-year ("YoY") in the first half of 2024 (H1 2024), supported by strong customer demand and an increase in loan originations. It also helped that a higher percentage of loans were originated from high-yielding segments.

This revenue growth figure for H1 2024 is higher than the company's target range of 30-42% for the full year 2024. This can, of course, imply that revenue growth can slow down in H2 2024. However, considering that a bigger proportion of the company's revenue over the past two years was generated in H2 2024, it doesn't appear likely.

Consider this. In the past two years, H1’s contribution has been at around 44%, with the remainder 56% generated in H2. Assuming that the same will be the case in 2024, the full-year revenue comes to $459 million. This implies a 47% YoY revenue growth in the last six months of 2024.

Basically, it's likely that Propel Holdings is well on its way to exceeding its revenue targets. My estimates put the number at $459 million, compared to the target range of $410-$450 million. But even if it doesn't so far, it appears likely that the number could come in at the top end of the guidance range.

Financial Summary, H1 2024 (Source: Propel Holdings)

Margin expansion seen

The company’s profit performance is also positive as well, resulting in healthy margins. The details are as follows:

The adjusted EBITDA margin was at 29% for H1 2024, an improvement from 26% in H1 2023. It also compares well against the targets, coming in at the top end of the target range of 24-29%.

The net income margin at 11.9% was also an improvement from the 9.6% in H1 2023. Further, it came in towards the top end of the target range of 9.5-12.5%.

The adjusted net income margin at 15% (H1 2023: 12%) was the highlight of the three, as it exceeded the target range being 11.75-14.75% slightly.

Stock metrics

Based on the performance so far, I’ve assumed here that the company’s full-year net income margins will come in at the top end of the target ranges. This is an upgrade in estimates from the last time, when I had assumed they’d come in at the midpoint of the target ranges.

These, along with the revenue estimate discussed earlier, indicate a forward GAAP price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11.96x and a forward non-GAAP P/E of 10.13x. These figures are only slightly higher than the 11.3x and 9.4x figures in March.

Note that in the calculations I also factored in a lower revenue figure at the midpoint of the guidance range, in case growth slows down in H2 2024, but that didn't make a material enough comparative difference to the P/E ratios.

Comparison with peers

The forward non-GAAP P/E sits between those for its peers Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) at 7.3x and LendingTree (TREE) at 19.58x. This doesn’t provide a clear picture of where Propel’s valuation should truly be. Especially not considering that it’s a growth stock, compared to GDOT and TREE, which have seen lower revenue growth and contracting revenues respectively on average during the past five years.

The PEG ratio

Instead, it’s a good idea to consider the forward PEG ratio instead, which takes into account the stock’s fast growth potential. At 0.13x for 2024, it indicates undervaluation, and it’s far better placed than the median of 1.22x for the financials sector, which denotes continued upside to the stock.

The risk factor

However, there’s a rising risk factor in this otherwise positive report. And that’s the rising proportion of underperforming loans. The last time, I had already pointed this out, as the underperforming loan ratio jumped to 18% in 2023 from 10.3% in 2022. For H1 2024, it has risen even more to 18.8%.

As we move towards an environment of lower interest rates, this risk can reduce going forward, though. Further, it is tempered by the fact that the more challenging segment of non-performing loans, has seen the ratio decline to 3.5% in H1 2024 from 4.8% in the full year 2023. Also, interestingly, provisions for loan losses as a proportion of revenues are down to 47% compared to 49% in H1 2023.

What next?

The Propel Holdings’ story continues to look good. Its recent financial performance gives reason to believe that revenue growth could exceed the targets and profit margins will be at the higher end of the target ranges.

Notably, despite a big price increase in the past months, the stock’s forward P/E ratios don’t show a meaningful increase, as the earnings estimates were upgraded to reflect the latest performance. The stock also appears undervalued compared with its growth potential as measured by the PEG ratio. Some undervaluation could still be justified if the risks were big enough. But so far, the big risk of underperforming loans is contained. I’m retaining a buy on Propel Holdings.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.