Propel Holdings: Impressive Financials Back Continued Price Rise

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Canadian lender Propel Holdings has seen its price double YTD, backed by its strong financials for H1 2024.
  • Revenue growth indicates that full-year targets might be exceeded, while margins have expanded and come in at the top end of the target range.
  • Despite the price rise, though, the forward PEG ratio indicates undervaluation, indicating further upside to the stock.

Overhead view of young Asian women managing home finance using laptop & smartphone. She is working with household utility bill and calculating expenses at home.

Images By Tang Ming Tung

There’s no stopping the Canadian AI-powered lending services provider Propel Holdings’s (TSX:PRL:CA)(OTCPK:PRLPF) stock. Since I wrote about it in March, it’s up by a massive 73%, resulting in a doubling in price

--

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
2.87K Followers

Manika is a macroeconomist with over 20 years of experience in industries including investment management, stock broking, investment banking. She also runs the profile Long Term Tips [LTT], which focuses on the generational opportunity in the green economy. Her investing group, Green Growth Giants, takes the theme a step further from LTT with a deeper dive into opportunities presented by the segment.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PRLPF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PRL:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PRL:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PRL:CA
--
PRLPF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News