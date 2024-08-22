Stellus Capital: 12% Yield, Monthly Payer, Reasonable Valuation

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
12.13K Followers

Summary

  • Stellus Capital Investment Corporation offers passive income investors a well-covered 12% dividend yield paid monthly.
  • The BDC has a stable dividend pay-out ratio, originated new investments, and has a low core NII-based dividend pay-out ratio of 80%.
  • Despite an increase in non-accrual ratio, Stellus Capital Investment remains a 'Buy' for high quality yield investment with a 3% premium to NAV.
business graph in birdsview

Henrik Sorensen

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) offers passive income investors a very well-covered 12% dividend yield that is paid on a monthly installment basis.

The business development company has had a fairly stable dividend pay-out ratio in the last twelve months, and

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
12.13K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SCM Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SCM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News