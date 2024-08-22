Henrik Sorensen

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) offers passive income investors a very well-covered 12% dividend yield that is paid on a monthly installment basis.

The business development company has had a fairly stable dividend pay-out ratio in the last twelve months, and Stellus Capital Investment originated a solid amount of new investments in the last quarter.

SCM is paying passive income investors a robust yield and though the BDC has seen an increase in its non-accrual ratio in the last six months, I think that the value proposition is good enough for a ‘Buy’ rating.

My Rating History

I modified my stock classification on Stellus Capital Investment from ‘Hold’ to Buy in June, as I saw an opportunity for passive income investors to buy the BDC’s stock during the June correction.

I continue to evaluate the business development company as a ‘Buy’ when taking into account its low core NII-based dividend pay-out ratio of 80%, and I think that the overweighting of First Liens makes SCM compelling as a high-quality yield investment as well.

Portfolio Review, New Originations, Credit Quality

Stellus Capital Investment is a small business development company with total investments of only $900 million. Most of these assets were Senior Secured First and Second Liens, with the first asset group accounting for 90% of all investments, measured at fair value.

The portfolio included minor investments in Second Liens, Unsecured Debt and Equity as well, but Stellus Capital Investment is overwhelmingly concentrated in collateralized First Liens.

Like other business development companies in the sector, like Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) or Blackstone Secured Lending Inc. (BXSL), Stellus Capital Investment benefited from a strong quarter in terms of new investments.

Stellus Capital Investment added to its portfolio in the second quarter with new investments: The BDC had net investment activity in the amount of $25.6 million, net of repayments, compared to a decline of $2.7 million in the first quarter.

Stellus Capital Investment did see a deterioration in its credit quality in the last two quarters, however, which is one negative aspect I would want to mention here.

The BDC had a fair value non-accrual ratio of 2.9% as of June 30, 2024 compared to 2.1% as of March 31, 2024 and 1.3% as of December 31, 2023.

At present, Stellus Capital Investment has five loans on non-accrual, up from four in the prior quarter. Despite the increase in non-accruals, I am not modifying my stock classification, predominantly because of SCM’s high margin of safety as far as the dividend is concerned.

As far as Stellus Capital Investment’s NII performance is concerned, the BDC did well despite an uptick in the non-accrual ratio. In the second quarter, Stellus Capital Investment earned $11.8 million in net investment income, mainly in the form of interest income from non-affiliated investments, reflecting 13.2% YoY growth.

What matters most to me as an income-oriented investor is a high degree of excess dividend coverage, which is what SCM continues to provide.

Dividend Pay-Out And Yield Opportunity

Stellus Capital Investment earned $0.50 per share in core net investment income in the third quarter, compared to an aggregate dividend of $0.40 per share. This dividend, however, is paid monthly to passive income investors. The dividend pay-out ratio in the last quarter was 80%, and it has been quite stable within the last year.

In the last twelve months, Stellus Capital Investment paid out only 83% of its core net investment income which renders the dividend relatively safe, in my opinion, even in case the central bank slashes interest rates next month. At a present stock price of $13.75, Stellus Capital Investment’s stock yields 11.6%.

3% Premium To Net Asset Value

Stellus Capital Investment’s net asset value as of June 30, 2024 was $13.36, reflecting a $0.05 per share decline QoQ. I evaluate a business development company primarily from a NAV angle, as it provides a sensible estimate of a BDC’s underlying net asset value.

Companies that I compare Stellus Capital to are Ares Capital Corp., Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) and Blackstone Secured Lending, all of which also have dominant First Lien portfolio positions and all which cover their dividends well with net investment income.

Stellus Capital Investment sells for a 3% premium to NAV, which makes the BDC cheaper than some of its peers. With that said, though, all BDCs referenced here have better credit profiles (lower non-accrual ratios).

What Risks Passive Income Investors Have To Consider

Stellus Capital Investment owns a portfolio of mainly floating-rate loans (98% of portfolio) which are poised to produce lower interest income (and thus lower core net investment income) if the central bank slashes short-term interest rates next month, which is probable.

This implies that the business development company could potentially see a deterioration of its dividend pay-out metrics, which in turn might result in a less well-covered 12% dividend yield for passive income investors moving forward.

My Conclusion

Stellus Capital Investment is a solid ‘Buy’ for passive income investors that appreciate a BDC that has developed a distinct First Lien approach to middle market investing.

Stellus Capital Investment covers its dividend very well with core net investment income and though the BDC is not increasing its dividend pay-out, the dividend has a high margin of safety and its portfolio is growing.

The non-accrual situation deteriorated in the last six months, which is a negative, but the dividend, as I said, does not seem to be at risk at the present moment.

The premium to net asset value is very moderate at 3%, and I think that the 12% yield is very much sustainable. Buy.