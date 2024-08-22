BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 22, 2024 8:40 PM ETBILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.8K Followers

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 22, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Karen Sansot - VP, IR
Rene Lacerte - Founder & CEO
John Rettig - President & CFO

Conference Call Participants

William Nance - Goldman Sachs
Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan
Andrew Schmidt - Citigroup
Scott Berg - Needham & Company
Samad Samana - Jefferies
Darrin Peller - Wolfe Research
Bryan Keane - Deutsche Bank
Ken Wong - Oppenheimer

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to BILL's Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Joining us for today's call are BILL's CEO, Rene Lacerte; President and CFO, John Rettig, and VP of Investor Relations, Karen Sansot.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Karen Sansot for introductory remarks. Karen?

Karen Sansot

Thank you, operator. Welcome to BILL's Fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024 earnings conference call. We issued our earnings press release a short time ago and furnished the related Form 8-K to the SEC. The press release can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website at investor.bill.com. With me on the call today are Rene Lacerte, Chairman, CEO and Founder of BILL, and John Rettig, President and CFO.

Before we begin, please remember that during the course of this call, we may make forward-looking statements about the future operations, targets and results of BILL that involve many assumptions, risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties develop or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements.

For additional discussion, please refer to the text in the company's press release issued today and to our periodic reports filed with the SEC, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on

Recommended For You

About BILL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BILL

Trending Analysis

Trending News