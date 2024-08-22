RiverPark Long/Short Opportunity Fund Q2 2024 Portfolio Review

Aug. 22, 2024 9:15 PM ETNVDA, GOOG, GOOGL, AAPL, DIS, ADYEY, FIVN, AAPL:CA, ADYYF, DIS:CA, GOOG:CA, NVDA:CA
RiverPark Advisors profile picture
RiverPark Advisors
3 Followers

Summary

  • Portfolio had more net exposure at the end of the quarter.
  • Top contributors included Nvidia, Alphabet, and Apple.
  • Top detractors were Disney, Adyen, and Five9.

Coins with a growth graphs. Business

Andranik Hakobyan/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

We started the second quarter 92.74% long, 22.26% short, and 70.47% net. We ended the quarter with slightly less gross exposure and more net exposure at 94.25% long, 18.13% short, and 76.11% net.

View as PDF
† Inception date of the Fund was September 30, 2009.
12

This article was written by

RiverPark Advisors profile picture
RiverPark Advisors
3 Followers
RiverPark Advisors, LLC is a New York-based investment advisory firm and the sponsor of the RiverPark family of mutual funds. The firm’s goal is to provide “Best in Class” portfolio management services in a select number of style boxes. Together with its affiliates, RiverPark manages approximately $1.3 billion* in mutual funds and separate accounts across seven different strategies in equities, fixed income and venture capital. RiverPark has also entered into strategic alliances with other investment advisers that we believe provide superior management services.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA--
NVIDIA Corporation
GOOG--
Alphabet Inc.
GOOGL--
Alphabet Inc.
AAPL--
Apple Inc.
DIS--
The Walt Disney Company
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News